Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
WKRG
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president said Friday that special military units have entered Kherson, a major regional capital that Russian forces had captured early in the war. Residents took to the streets to celebrate Russia’s withdrawal, the latest pullback by Moscow as it faces intense resistance.
EXPLAINER: How important is a Russian retreat from Kherson?
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Friday that Ukrainian flags were appearing “en masse and all over the place,” in the wake of Russia’s retreat from the southern region of Kherson, one of the four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in September.
