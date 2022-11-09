Read full article on original website
47 wrongly-distributed ballots remade in Scott County, Audtior's Offiice said
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Almost 50 ballots cast at Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport were distributed incorrectly and later remade, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It was reported that candidates were missing from 47 ballots given at the Duck Creek Lodge polling place Tuesday morning, and the issue was brought to the Auditor's Office as the voting machine began rejecting the ballots.
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County Election Results
LaSalle County had just under 40,000 registered voters cast a ballot in the general election. In the race for LaSalle County Clerk, Republican Jennifer Ebner had 20,512 votes. Democratic Incumbent Lori Bongartz had 18,293 votes. Bongartz had been seeking a second term as County Clerk. In District 3, Republican Kindra...
She was ‘the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party.’ Remembering Christine Winick
Christine Eik Winick, for many years considered the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party, died on Saturday, Nov. 5 at her Galesburg home following a short illness. She was 71. Winick served as chair of the Knox County Democratic Party and briefly served as the Commiteewoman for the...
Sioux City Journal
Davenport precinct mistakenly handed out 47 incorrect ballots
Forty-seven voters were given the wrong ballots at a Davenport precinct on Tuesday. County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said the ballots were not misprinted, but the voters were handed ballots with incorrect state representative and state senate races. The impacted voters should have received ballots containing Senate District 49, in which...
KWQC
Some incorrect ballots at one Davenport polling location, auditor says
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Forty-seven ballots at one Davenport polling location during the 2022 General Election had the incorrect candidates listed, Auditor Kerri Tompkins said Wednesday. Tompkins said some ballots at the polling location were missing the names of Democrat Ken Croken, candidate in the Iowa House District 97 race,...
25newsnow.com
Familiar face wins race for Tazewell County State’s Attorney
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) -There’s a new top prosecutor in Tazewell County for the first time in nearly three decades. Kevin E. Johnson has served in the office since former State’s Attorney Stu Umholtz announced he would be moving to a seat behind the bench in June.
nrgmediadixon.com
Booker Says it is Time to Get Back to Work as He Wins Tough Re-election Race for Whiteside Sheriff
John Booker won a second term as Whiteside County Sheriff after a tough campaign with challenger Mike Lewis. Booker said he is so honored that the people voted him back into office. He then said it is time to get back to work. One of the top priorities for Booker...
nrgmediadixon.com
What Does the Future Hold for Demmer After He Leaves Office in January
For the past 10-years, Tom Demmer has been the State Representative from Dixon in Springfield, but that is coming to an end. Demmer came up short in his bid to unseat current State Treasurer Michael Frerichs. Demmer stated he has not thought about what the future may hold for him....
aledotimesrecord.com
Esther Joy King concedes to Democrat Eric Sorensen in heated Illinois US House race
Former TV weatherman and Rockford native Eric Sorensen declared victory early Wednesday morning over East Moline attorney Esther Joy King in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District race. Sorensen said King phoned him to concede. “From day one, we said this campaign was about electing a representative who was known and...
wglc.net
Fall Haul for the Hungry brings in donations
PRINCETON – Shoppers at Sullivan’s Foods in Princeton helped stock the shelves of area food pantries during the “Fall Haul for the Hungry” event organized by Studstill Media. On Friday afternoon nearly a pickup truck bed full of non-perishable food items and over $300 were donated. The collected goods and cash will be donated to Bureau County organizations that help feed those in need, The Bureau County Food Pantry and Hall Township Food Pantry. The Fall Haul for the Hungry is an annual event, put on by Studstill Media, Sullivan’s Foods, Princeton Chevy Buick GMC, and the Law Offices of Peter F Ferracutti.
ourquadcities.com
Veterans can get lifetime passes to recreation sites
The Biden-Harris administration has announced that starting on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to thousands of federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests.
wglc.net
Lake Mendota gains new dog park; pickleball court
MENDOTA – Plenty of upgrades have happened at Lake Mendota over the last few weeks, with more on the way. The construction of the new dog park has for the most part been completed, and surfacing of the new pickleball court and installation of the nets should happen by springtime. At the Mendota City Council Meeting on Monday night it was announced that the city will be using $150,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to construct another public restroom building at the park. The replacement of one roof is already underway at one of the public restroom buildings at Lake Mendota.
wglc.net
Area schools experiencing flu outbreak
MENDOTA – Mendota, like many other area school districts this week, are experiencing a flu outbreak. The LaSalle County Health Department and the IDPH ask that to prevent further spread, they recommend that your child stay home from school if experiencing flu or cold symptoms. You should also consider keeping your child home for an extra day if the have a stuffy or runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache or stomach ache. A child who has a fever should remain at home until “fever free” for a minimum of 24 hours. For more information on how you can combat the flu, visit the IDPH website.
Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
25newsnow.com
Crash closes major East Peoria intersection
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
wglc.net
Rail crossing in Allen Township to close for repairs
RANSOM – A rail crossing northeast of Ransom in Allen Township will be closed for repairs Sunday. County Highway 5, east of Illinois Route 170 should reopen on Monday. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.
ourquadcities.com
East Moline man pleads guilty on failure to pay taxes
An East Moline man, Charles Stoutt, 39, of the 4000 block of 9 ½ Street, pleaded guilty on Nov. 7, 2022, to two counts of failure to file tax returns. The information alleged that Stoutt failed to file tax returns with the federal government for the tax years 2019 and 2020, and failed to report over $1.8 million in income, according to a Thursday release from the U.S. Justice Department. The guilty pleas require that Stoutt pay restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, which amount will be included in Stoutt’s sentencing.
KWQC
The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
KWQC
Traffic temporarily blocked off for accident on Brady Street
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a two-vehicle accident Friday night. Police say officers as well as Davenport Fire and EMS responded to the crash near the intersection of Brady Street and Locust Street at 5:38 p.m. One person was found with minor injuries, but refused medical help,...
