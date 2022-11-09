ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bureau County, IL

WQAD

47 wrongly-distributed ballots remade in Scott County, Audtior's Offiice said

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Almost 50 ballots cast at Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport were distributed incorrectly and later remade, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It was reported that candidates were missing from 47 ballots given at the Duck Creek Lodge polling place Tuesday morning, and the issue was brought to the Auditor's Office as the voting machine began rejecting the ballots.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WSPY NEWS

LaSalle County Election Results

LaSalle County had just under 40,000 registered voters cast a ballot in the general election. In the race for LaSalle County Clerk, Republican Jennifer Ebner had 20,512 votes. Democratic Incumbent Lori Bongartz had 18,293 votes. Bongartz had been seeking a second term as County Clerk. In District 3, Republican Kindra...
Sioux City Journal

Davenport precinct mistakenly handed out 47 incorrect ballots

Forty-seven voters were given the wrong ballots at a Davenport precinct on Tuesday. County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said the ballots were not misprinted, but the voters were handed ballots with incorrect state representative and state senate races. The impacted voters should have received ballots containing Senate District 49, in which...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Some incorrect ballots at one Davenport polling location, auditor says

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Forty-seven ballots at one Davenport polling location during the 2022 General Election had the incorrect candidates listed, Auditor Kerri Tompkins said Wednesday. Tompkins said some ballots at the polling location were missing the names of Democrat Ken Croken, candidate in the Iowa House District 97 race,...
DAVENPORT, IA
wglc.net

Fall Haul for the Hungry brings in donations

PRINCETON – Shoppers at Sullivan’s Foods in Princeton helped stock the shelves of area food pantries during the “Fall Haul for the Hungry” event organized by Studstill Media. On Friday afternoon nearly a pickup truck bed full of non-perishable food items and over $300 were donated. The collected goods and cash will be donated to Bureau County organizations that help feed those in need, The Bureau County Food Pantry and Hall Township Food Pantry. The Fall Haul for the Hungry is an annual event, put on by Studstill Media, Sullivan’s Foods, Princeton Chevy Buick GMC, and the Law Offices of Peter F Ferracutti.
PRINCETON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Veterans can get lifetime passes to recreation sites

The Biden-Harris administration has announced that starting on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to thousands of federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests.
OTTAWA, IL
wglc.net

Lake Mendota gains new dog park; pickleball court

MENDOTA – Plenty of upgrades have happened at Lake Mendota over the last few weeks, with more on the way. The construction of the new dog park has for the most part been completed, and surfacing of the new pickleball court and installation of the nets should happen by springtime. At the Mendota City Council Meeting on Monday night it was announced that the city will be using $150,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to construct another public restroom building at the park. The replacement of one roof is already underway at one of the public restroom buildings at Lake Mendota.
MENDOTA, IL
wglc.net

Area schools experiencing flu outbreak

MENDOTA – Mendota, like many other area school districts this week, are experiencing a flu outbreak. The LaSalle County Health Department and the IDPH ask that to prevent further spread, they recommend that your child stay home from school if experiencing flu or cold symptoms. You should also consider keeping your child home for an extra day if the have a stuffy or runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache or stomach ache. A child who has a fever should remain at home until “fever free” for a minimum of 24 hours. For more information on how you can combat the flu, visit the IDPH website.
MENDOTA, IL
WQAD

Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
DAVENPORT, IA
25newsnow.com

Crash closes major East Peoria intersection

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
EAST PEORIA, IL
wglc.net

Rail crossing in Allen Township to close for repairs

RANSOM – A rail crossing northeast of Ransom in Allen Township will be closed for repairs Sunday. County Highway 5, east of Illinois Route 170 should reopen on Monday. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.
RANSOM, IL
ourquadcities.com

East Moline man pleads guilty on failure to pay taxes

An East Moline man, Charles Stoutt, 39, of the 4000 block of 9 ½ Street, pleaded guilty on Nov. 7, 2022, to two counts of failure to file tax returns. The information alleged that Stoutt failed to file tax returns with the federal government for the tax years 2019 and 2020, and failed to report over $1.8 million in income, according to a Thursday release from the U.S. Justice Department. The guilty pleas require that Stoutt pay restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, which amount will be included in Stoutt’s sentencing.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Traffic temporarily blocked off for accident on Brady Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a two-vehicle accident Friday night. Police say officers as well as Davenport Fire and EMS responded to the crash near the intersection of Brady Street and Locust Street at 5:38 p.m. One person was found with minor injuries, but refused medical help,...
DAVENPORT, IA

