Nonprofit scores with progressive health ballot measures in red states
A progressive nonprofit cemented its status as a key driver of state health policies in the midterms, winning popular votes on ballot questions dealing with abortion rights, Medicaid expansion and medical debt. Driving the news: The Fairness Project scored multiple wins Tuesday night, including in South Dakota and Arizona, whose...
Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
Michigan Democrats will control Legislature for first time in decades
Michigan Democrats are set to control both legislative chambers for the first time in 38 years. Why it matters: It's the first time in nearly four decades that Democratic lawmakers will have an opportunity to pass laws that shape major issues without bipartisan support. Michigan becomes one of 18 Democratic...
Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power
Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
Steve Hobbs breaks Democrats' losing streak for Washington secretary of state
Steve Hobbs has broken Democrats' 58-year-losing streak when it comes to Washington's secretary of state's office.Driving the news: Nonpartisan candidate Julie Anderson conceded to Hobbs on Thursday after trailing him 46.86%% to 49.34% on the third day of vote counting.Why it matters: The secretary of state is Washington's top elections official, in charge of ensuring vote-by-mail elections run smoothly and securely.Flashback: Republicans held a tight grip on Washington's secretary of state office from 1964 through last year, when Hobbs was appointed to replace former Republican Kim Wyman, who left for a job in the Biden administration.But no Republicans advanced from...
Trump unloads on DeSantis after midterms
Former President Trump on Thursday released a long statement deriding his relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, after the Florida Republican easily held onto his seat during a midterm election cycle that delivered a series of losses for Trump-endorsed candidates in pivotal races. Why it matters: The underperformance of Trump-backed candidates...
Democrats win Illinois ... for now
Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race
Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. The big picture: Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Zoom in: Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent. He also won a majority of voters...
Utah Democrats at odds over decision to back McMullin after he loses
Utah Democrats are at odds with each other over whether it was a smart bet to scrap their own candidate and support independent Evan McMullin in the U.S. Senate race against Republican Sen. Mike Lee.The Associated Press called the race for Lee, who was defeating McMullin 55% to 41% as of Wednesday afternoon.Why it matters: The risky move could reverberate across Democrats' party-building efforts as they try to turn Utah from a deep-red state to a purple one.Context: Utah's rapid population growth could eventually tip the scales in Democrats' favor, with most transplants moving here from blue states in recent...
Georgia's Senate race is heading to a runoff (again). Here's how it will work
Georgia's razor-thin Senate election between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is headed to a runoff. Why it matters: Control of Congress still hangs in the balance — and if one party does not secure the majority in the final outstanding races, congressional control could hinge on the Dec. 6 contest.
A "red wave" hit Iowa. Hard.
While the expected "red wave" didn't sweep the U.S., it crashed hard in Iowa. Why it matters: Iowa has shed itself of any remaining "purple state" remnants from a decade ago when former President Barack Obama won the state in the 2008 and 2012 elections. "I don’t see it going...
Judge hits Trump lawyers with $50,000 fines over tossed Clinton lawsuit
A federal judge in Florida issued monetary sanctions against former President Trump's attorneys as he admonished them for what he called their "frivolous" failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other Democrats. Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks denounced what he called the Trump lawyers' "cavalier attitude towards...
Three takeaways from Sen. Mike Lee's win
Axios Salt Lake City spoke to Damon Cann, the head of the political science department at Utah State University, about his top takeaways from incumbent GOP Sen. Mike Lee's win over and independent Evan McMullin. Cann, who holds a Ph.D. and an M.A. in political science, has studied U.S. elections for more than 20 years.1. Republicans were motivated by the balance of power in CongressThe high stakes around whether Republicans would take control of the U.S. Senate (which is still in flux) was a motivating issue for conservatives, Cann said.A McMullin win could have cost Republicans Senate control, Cann said,...
Climate change was on the ballot in California and New York. Here’s what happened
New York and California voters had different stances on climate-related ballot measures in the midterm elections this year. Why it matters: New York will have more than $4 billion in new climate change-related funding after approving its proposal, whereas California won't move to tax the rich to increase funds for environmentally-friendly production.
Former Presidents Bush, Obama to hold back-to-back democracy conferences
Former U.S. Presidents George Bush and Barack Obama are headlining back-to-back democracy conferences next week, highlighting rising threats from authoritarianism and disinformation — and how to combat them globally and at home. Why it matters: Bush and Obama — a Republican and a Democrat respectively — didn't coordinate their...
New York Democrats spoil House party
A Democratic debacle in New York is threatening to become the majority-maker for House Republicans, puncturing what had otherwise been a history-defying election for the party in power. What's happening: Republicans won all four House races on Long Island and knocked off the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
Judge orders Alex Jones to pay additional $473 million in Sandy Hook trial
A judge ordered far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company on Thursday to pay the families of eight victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting an additional $473 million in damages for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax, AP reports. Why it matters: The nearly $500 million...
Electric cars hit a big speed bump in the midterms
California voters rejected a measure Tuesday that would have taxed wealthy residents to fund the state's ambitious electric vehicle (EV) transition. Why it matters: The measure, called Proposition 30, was the midterms' highest-profile vote tied directly to the generational shift toward cleaner cars. Catch up quick: As my colleague Nathan...
Here's what happens to Iowa's unreturned can deposits
Droppett is a pilot program that allows users to place a QR sticker on bags of cans to be counted, with deposits automatically added to their bank accounts. There's a dropoff site in DSM that we wrote about last month that prompted an Ask Axios question from reader Stuart T.
Ducey awards $100M for semiconductor boost
Gov. Doug Ducey is allocating $100 million worth of federal funding to boost the state's growing semiconductor industry. Driving the news: Ducey announced last week that he was awarding $100 million that the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act to the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA).He called the funding a "historic investment in our semiconductor ecosystem."Details: ACA spokesperson Patrick Ptak tells Axios that the primary purpose of the funding is to strengthen Arizona's ability to compete for grants made available through the CHIPS and Science Act, which is intended to expand semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.The legislation includes $11...
