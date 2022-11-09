SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Newly reelected Gov. J.B. Pritzker says his victory indicates that Illinois voters want the state to be a “beacon of hope and opportunity.” The Democrat focused on the job as governor in public remarks Wednesday after beating challenger Darren Bailey, a Republican state senator. Pritzker says he wants to serve the state as governor and dismissed the idea that he is eyeing the White House in two years. He said he is focused on being governor, and will have plenty of allies to pass laws from tax cuts to clean energy. Democrats stacked up more legislative office wins Wednesday and have a chance to gain record-setting majorities.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO