Richmond, VA

NBC12

Local non-profit rejects Short Pump interchange plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Short Pump area has seen record growth over the last two decades, but it comes at a cost when it comes to traffic. “Anyone who’s ever shopped at Short Pump Mall knows it’s a very congested area,” Director of Henrico Public Works Terrell Hughes said. “In Henrico County, this is the highest crash area we have.”
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Nov. 10-16

Sweet and savory cheesecakes, cheese and charcuterie boards, coffee — all of these pleasures are on the menu at the forthcoming Verseau Bistro at Stony Point Fashion Park. Expected to premiere later this month, the cafe helmed by Cheryl Wittmann is an extension of her current decadent baking business, Say Cheese … cake. (Richmond magazine)
rvamag.com

Get In The Spirits At Stony Point Fashion Park This Saturday

The second Saturday in November used to just be another day on the calendar, until Stony Point Fashion Park said, “You know what? We’re gonna throw a big dang party, and you’re gonna be able to drink at it.” This year marks the fourth time in four years they have had this idea. They love having this idea. And we love them for having this idea.
chainstoreage.com

Chicken Salad Chick expands in Virginia Beach

A fast-growing restaurant chain is charging forward with its expansion plans. Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual brand that serves Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch, announced the signing of a six-unit development deal in the Virginia Beach metro. Franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened a Hampton, Va., location in December and...
Virginia Business

Maymont issues RFP for $10M infrastructure project

Richmond park upgrading mansion, adding wildlife habitats. Maymont, a historic public park and estate in Richmond, issued a request for proposals this week for an estimated $10 million infrastructure improvement project for the Maymont Mansion and wildlife habitats. Part of the Maymont 2025 campaign, the project includes replacing the roof...
