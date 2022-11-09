Read full article on original website
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bullCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
'Tunnel to Towers' Nonprofit Honors Disabled & Retired U.S. Army Veteran Hero by Paying off his Mortgage for Veteran's DZack LoveChesterfield, VA
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia couple living in RV will be featured on a reality showMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Former Yankee Candle Williamsburg store set to become entertainment center
The Williamsburg City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to award a revenue-sharing incentive to Uptown Alley, a family entertainment center that plans to open in 2023.
NBC12
Local non-profit rejects Short Pump interchange plan
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Short Pump area has seen record growth over the last two decades, but it comes at a cost when it comes to traffic. “Anyone who’s ever shopped at Short Pump Mall knows it’s a very congested area,” Director of Henrico Public Works Terrell Hughes said. “In Henrico County, this is the highest crash area we have.”
Veterans Day events around the Metro-Richmond area
Veterans Day celebrations are taking place all over Central Virginia on Nov. 11 to honor our nation's military and thank them for their service to our country.
Richmond's new Moxy hotel offers bar check-in
A newer Marriott brand, Moxy is targeted to the Millennial demographic and described by Shamin CEO Neil Amin as “bar-centric.”
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Nov. 10-16
Sweet and savory cheesecakes, cheese and charcuterie boards, coffee — all of these pleasures are on the menu at the forthcoming Verseau Bistro at Stony Point Fashion Park. Expected to premiere later this month, the cafe helmed by Cheryl Wittmann is an extension of her current decadent baking business, Say Cheese … cake. (Richmond magazine)
GRTC plans to launch ‘micro transit’ options throughout Greater Richmond Region next year
The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) is planning to pilot a new program next year that will provide on-demand service to people in less walkable communities throughout the Greater Richmond Region.
Elevator issues at this man's Richmond apartment have left him stranded inside
Residents at the Richmond Dairy Apartments say they are beyond frustrated with constant elevator issues.
‘I was shocked’: Landlord advises how to avoid Richmond utility overcharges
A Richmond man has advice for other residents after he received a utility bill of over $21,000 from the City of Richmond.
NBC12
Richmond to open temporary inclement weather shelters as cold air moves in
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond says it will open two temporary inclement weather shelters starting on Sunday evening as cold weather is expected to move in. A shelter for women and children only will open at 2807 Hull St.; a men-only shelter will open at 1901 Wall St.
How not to be towed – Check out which streets to avoid for the Richmond Marathon here
Numerous "No Parking" zones and street closures will be in effect from Friday, Nov. 11 through Saturday, Nov. 12. The Richmond Police Department is warning the public that cars parked along "No Parking" zones will be towed at the owner's expense. The city will begin towing cars parked along the race course starting at 9 p.m. Friday.
I-95 southbound lanes in Henrico County back open after construction incident
All southbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Henrico County are currently closed due to a crash near the exit for Chamberlayne Road exit, or mile marker 82, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Mayor Stoney announces program to deliver Richmond property owners tax rebate
Mayor Levar Stoney announced the "Five Back Program" on Wednesday during a news conference. The rebate will come in the form of a check and will be mailed to residents by early next year.
Parody account uses Twitter verification system to impersonate Richmond councilor
Can you tell the two Ann Lamberts apart? It might be harder than you think, since new Twitter CEO Elon Musk opened verification up to anyone with $8 to spare.
rvamag.com
Get In The Spirits At Stony Point Fashion Park This Saturday
The second Saturday in November used to just be another day on the calendar, until Stony Point Fashion Park said, “You know what? We’re gonna throw a big dang party, and you’re gonna be able to drink at it.” This year marks the fourth time in four years they have had this idea. They love having this idea. And we love them for having this idea.
Abandoned Richmond home goes up in flames, forces neighbors out of their home
Upon arrival, fire crews found the inside of the abandoned home fully engulfed in flames.
chainstoreage.com
Chicken Salad Chick expands in Virginia Beach
A fast-growing restaurant chain is charging forward with its expansion plans. Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual brand that serves Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch, announced the signing of a six-unit development deal in the Virginia Beach metro. Franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened a Hampton, Va., location in December and...
Firewall stops flames from spreading in Richmond house fire
Several people were displaced after the vacant building they live near caught on fire in Richmond’s Carver neighborhood early Thursday morning.
‘Holly Jolly’ Lakeside Farmers’ Market taking place this Friday
The Holly Jolly Market is a particularly festive version of the year-round Lakeside Farmers market on Lakeside Avenue. Attendees can buy holiday gifts from over 35 local artists, crafters and vendors. Attendees will also be able to enjoy festive music as well as food and drinks from local food trucks.
Virginia Business
Maymont issues RFP for $10M infrastructure project
Richmond park upgrading mansion, adding wildlife habitats. Maymont, a historic public park and estate in Richmond, issued a request for proposals this week for an estimated $10 million infrastructure improvement project for the Maymont Mansion and wildlife habitats. Part of the Maymont 2025 campaign, the project includes replacing the roof...
