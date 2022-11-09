Read full article on original website
Throwing soup at the problem: are radical climate protests helping or hurting the cause?
The rise of activists targeting famous artworks has experts divided on whether such tactics benefit social movements. On Wednesday, activists staged a protest at the National Gallery of Australia, scrawling in blue marker pen over the framed prints of Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup I. One of the protesters, who belonged to the group Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies, tried to glue herself to a print.
