Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction
As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
‘Complete Bloodbath’: What Just Happened in Florida?
The Republicans’ promised red wave may have been a ripple nationally, but in Florida, Tuesday’s election was a tsunami. Republicans swept statewide offices for the first time in almost 150 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor by more than 1.5 million votes and nearly 20 points, just four years after narrowly winning the governorship by 33,000 votes. Sen. Marco Rubio defeated Rep. Val Demings, running only slightly behind DeSantis, in a state where the last Senate race in 2018 was decided by just over 10,000 votes.
Turnout Was a Big Problem for Democrats in Major Florida Counties
We’re continuing to learn more about just how badly Republicans beat Democrats in the state of Florida Tuesday night in the statewide elections. There’s ongoing pressure for the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Manny Diaz, to step down. So far, he's indicated he'll stay in his post.
Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, takes the spotlight
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrates a second term in office and rumors of a 2024 presidential run swirl, his wife and trusted adviser Casey is also in the spotlight. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
Republican Jay Collins eager to get to work after defeating longtime state senator Janet Cruz
TAMPA, Fla. - Political newcomer, Republican Jay Collins just pulled off a significant victory, defeating popular incumbent Democratic State Senator Janet Cruz, who's been in state politics for more than a decade. "Where I came from as a Green Beret you don’t do things because they’re easy, you do them...
Polk County experiences Republican shift with Florida
In the Eleanor Searle Drawing Room, students from FSC’s political science department followed national polling and offered close analysis on the results of the high-stakes Nov. 8 midterm elections. The results of the elections will influence the political majorities of U.S. Congress. While control of the U.S. Senate is...
Opinion: Ron DeSantis Made the Red Wave a Reality in Florida, But it Doesn't Matter
Why DeSantis is unlikely to replicate this with the rest of America. Ron DeSantis absolutely crushed it in Florida in his bid to be reelected as Governor. In fact, he won by almost 20% points over his opponent Charlie Crist. A landslide.
Newly elected Florida school board member wants to revive corporal punishment, cut rights for LGBTQ students
The morning after being elected, a new school board member in South Florida said he wants to bring back corporal punishment in classrooms and would like to see fewer rights for LGBTQ students. Collier County school board's newly elected member Jerry Rutherford announced the goals Wednesday after beating longtime teacher,...
Republican Luna defeats Lynn, will serve Florida's 13th District
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna won her race against Democratic opponent Eric Lynn and will serve Florida's 13th Congressional District, unofficial election results show. Heading into the midterm election, Luna received endorsements from Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump. Lynn announced his concession...
Opinion: Don’t Expect Ron DeSantis to Feud with Trump
In the wake of Ron Desantis’ record-breaking election victory vs. Charlie Crist, pundits and political leaders across the country are predicting a 2024 Presidential Campaign for Florida’s popular governor. In the wake of the election and poor performances from Trump-endorsed candidates, former President Trump has taken to Truth social to criticize DeSantis, but many Republican leaders are vocalizing their desire to move on from the Trump era.
Ron DeSantis launches government job portal, announces transition team chairs
‘We look forward to building upon our many successes of the first term and identifying a top-notch team to continue the fight for Florida families, businesses, and freedom.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis has no shortage of supporters in and outside the Sunshine State, and on Thursday his office announced the launch...
How Florida counts votes so fast compared to other states
While several states, including Arizona, Nevada and California, are still counting ballots, Florida mostly finished its voting on election night.
Election results: See latest vote counts for Tampa Bay-area congressional races
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist for governor isn't the only hot race to watch in Florida's midterm elections. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own. Florida U.S. House District 13 includes the majority of Pinellas...
Which investor-owned power company charges Florida customers most?
Which power companies in Florida charge their customers most?
Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge
TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as an argument to reduce the sentence.
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa
In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
Florida faces destruction once more as storm Nicole leaves 5 dead
Floridians are picking up the pieces of a storm that brought strong winds and coastal flooding, leaving at least five people dead this week, CNN reports. The big picture: The major toll on coastal areas from former Hurricane Nicole, especially in the Daytona Beach area, came as weakened dunes and coastal protections left behind from Hurricane Ian were coupled with the new surge which toppled multiple buildings.
Charlie Crist, Janet Cruz among election losses for Tampa Bay Democrats
There have been a few bright spots.
Back-to-back hurricanes in Fla. will lead to higher property insurance premiums
I-team investigator Jackie Callaway spoke to two industry experts to get their take on what the future holds for the state's shaky insurance market.
Bobby Wagner will be one of Florida’s youngest mayors
The City of Destin has a new mayor and at 28-years-old he’s one of the youngest in Florida’s history. Bobby Wagner defeated opponent Rodney Braden with 60% of votes. He shared the news of his win on Facebook with the message “It’s time to work.”. Wagner...
