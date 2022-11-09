ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

srqmagazine.com

Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction

As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Vice

‘Complete Bloodbath’: What Just Happened in Florida?

The Republicans’ promised red wave may have been a ripple nationally, but in Florida, Tuesday’s election was a tsunami. Republicans swept statewide offices for the first time in almost 150 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor by more than 1.5 million votes and nearly 20 points, just four years after narrowly winning the governorship by 33,000 votes. Sen. Marco Rubio defeated Rep. Val Demings, running only slightly behind DeSantis, in a state where the last Senate race in 2018 was decided by just over 10,000 votes.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Turnout Was a Big Problem for Democrats in Major Florida Counties

We’re continuing to learn more about just how badly Republicans beat Democrats in the state of Florida Tuesday night in the statewide elections. There’s ongoing pressure for the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Manny Diaz, to step down. So far, he's indicated he'll stay in his post.
FLORIDA STATE
fscsouthern.com

Polk County experiences Republican shift with Florida

In the Eleanor Searle Drawing Room, students from FSC’s political science department followed national polling and offered close analysis on the results of the high-stakes Nov. 8 midterm elections. The results of the elections will influence the political majorities of U.S. Congress. While control of the U.S. Senate is...
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Republican Luna defeats Lynn, will serve Florida's 13th District

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna won her race against Democratic opponent Eric Lynn and will serve Florida's 13th Congressional District, unofficial election results show. Heading into the midterm election, Luna received endorsements from Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump. Lynn announced his concession...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Opinion: Don’t Expect Ron DeSantis to Feud with Trump

In the wake of Ron Desantis’ record-breaking election victory vs. Charlie Crist, pundits and political leaders across the country are predicting a 2024 Presidential Campaign for Florida’s popular governor. In the wake of the election and poor performances from Trump-endorsed candidates, former President Trump has taken to Truth social to criticize DeSantis, but many Republican leaders are vocalizing their desire to move on from the Trump era.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge

TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as an argument to reduce the sentence.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa

In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Florida faces destruction once more as storm Nicole leaves 5 dead

Floridians are picking up the pieces of a storm that brought strong winds and coastal flooding, leaving at least five people dead this week, CNN reports. The big picture: The major toll on coastal areas from former Hurricane Nicole, especially in the Daytona Beach area, came as weakened dunes and coastal protections left behind from Hurricane Ian were coupled with the new surge which toppled multiple buildings.
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Bobby Wagner will be one of Florida’s youngest mayors

The City of Destin has a new mayor and at 28-years-old he’s one of the youngest in Florida’s history. Bobby Wagner defeated opponent Rodney Braden with 60% of votes. He shared the news of his win on Facebook with the message “It’s time to work.”. Wagner...
DESTIN, FL
