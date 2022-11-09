Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wglc.net
Finalists named for next Illinois Valley Community College President
OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College board recently named Dr. Tracy Morris and Dr. Matthew Seaton as finalists for the college presidency to replace Dr. Jerry Corcoran who is retiring June 30. The public will have an opportunity to meet the candidates next week at public forums in...
wglc.net
Fall Haul for the Hungry brings in donations
PRINCETON – Shoppers at Sullivan’s Foods in Princeton helped stock the shelves of area food pantries during the “Fall Haul for the Hungry” event organized by Studstill Media. On Friday afternoon nearly a pickup truck bed full of non-perishable food items and over $300 were donated. The collected goods and cash will be donated to Bureau County organizations that help feed those in need, The Bureau County Food Pantry and Hall Township Food Pantry. The Fall Haul for the Hungry is an annual event, put on by Studstill Media, Sullivan’s Foods, Princeton Chevy Buick GMC, and the Law Offices of Peter F Ferracutti.
starvedrock.media
Longtime Bottle Manufacturer In Streator Announces Layoffs
It won't be all that happy of a new year for workers at a Streator manufacturing plant. O-I (Owens Illinois) Glass Containers has announced intentions to lay off 161 workers starting January 1st. The bottle company alerted the state a few days ago about the business decision. According to Shaw Media, they plan to turn off one of their two glass furnaces.
WSPY NEWS
Taxes expected to jump in Sandwich while a national retailer challenges
Six percent increases in Sandwich city taxes are likely, costing a $6.00 jump for a home valued at $250,000. For Sandwich, the estimated $95,000 in new total taxpayer monies annually will bring nearly a million dollars over 10 years. This is Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham. A public hearing and city...
MyStateline.com
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Museum of History unveiled their new military exhibit. A way of shedding a light on those who've served from the area. The museum added to the unveiling by having a ceremony called, "A Soldier`s Perspective of the Vietnam War." Vietnam War Veteran Chuck Larson spoke on his, and fellow veteran experiences from the war.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington’s Brady defeated in his bid to become Illinois Secretary of State
(25 News Now) - State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) has conceded defeat in his race for Illinois Secretary of State. Democrat Alexi Giannoulias was elected to the post Tuesday night, replacing Jesse White, who’s retiring from the job he’s held since 1999. Giannoulias was Illinois’ youngest Treasurer from...
wglc.net
OSHA proposes fines against Caterpillar after worker death
MAPLETON, Ill. (AP) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed fines of more than $145,000 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June. The Peoria County coroner said 39-year-old Steven Dierkes of Peoria died instantly after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton foundry. The foundry manufactures cast iron engine components. The OSHA investigation found Wednesday that “the foundry routinely exposed employees to unprotected fall hazards” while they worked within 4 feet of containers of molten iron. Caterpillar has 15 business days penalties to comply, request a conference or contest the findings.
ourquadcities.com
Missing University of Illinois student found dead
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — 18-year-old Deven Lane was found dead in Peoria Wednesday. The University of Illinois student was reported missing Monday, November 7th. He was last seen on Friday, November 4th, around 9:30 P.M. in the 4500 block of North Sterling Avenue. According to Peoria Police and Peoria...
starvedrock.media
Dog Park Discussion In Oglesby Leads To Commissioner Calling Mayor A Liar
If the mayor has his way in Oglesby, it'll be awhile before a dog park is opened. Mayor Dom Rivara said this week that while a dog park in Oglesby has merit and should be studied, it'll cost upwards of $50,000 when you factor in land, lights, fencing, water, parking, benches and shelter. He thinks playground equipment upgrades should come before a dog park, asking the city council to table plans to move ahead on a dog park.
iheart.com
This Illinois Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Illinois bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso: ‘We need more moderate Republicans in order to win general elections’
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso joins John Williams to talk about the results of last night’s midterm elections, how many of the Illinois races were not competitive, why he believes there were too many extreme Republican candidates, and how the party needs to get a more moderate message out in order to win elections in the state.
Only 289 votes separate Will County Sheriff candidates as final 5% of ballots are tallied
It didn’t get much closer during the 2022 Illinois midterm election than the race for Will County Sheriff. Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Reilly, a Republican, leads his Democratic boss Sheriff Mike Kelley by only 289 votes with 95% reporting.
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
wjol.com
Voter Turnout In Will County Shatters 2018 Results
The big winner in Will County is voter turnout. Voter turnout shattered 2018 midterm election participation. Just under 50% of registered voters cast their ballots in Will County this year as opposed to just under 20% four years ago. In Will County there are 462-thousand registered voters and over 227-thousand voted this year.
wjol.com
Will County Clerk’s Office Reporting More Than 65-Hundred Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry confirming to WJOL that there are 6,527 mail-in ballots that remain to be counted. Those ballots could drastically change the results of two county wide races like Will County Sheriff democrat Mike Kelley who is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by just under 300 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes.
KCRG.com
Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois
LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - On August 12th, 2022 the Illinois Attorney General’s Office convened a grand jury in Lee County which handed down 99 indictments against 6 individuals in connection to a slew of burglaries of video gaming machines across the state. A task force was created by...
$15 Million Dollar Luxury Naperville House Listing is an Illinois Record
What you're about to see may shock you a bit. It really is possible for pictures of a home to take your breath away. The record-breaking listing is magnificent. Naperville Home is More than 15,000 Square Feet of WOW. It is evident upon viewing the first few photos of this...
Is vaping to blame for suburban man’s illness?
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Over the last decade, many people have looked to e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to smoking. South suburban resident Michael Lumpkins was one of those people. The father of two from Palos Heights started using e-cigarettes several years ago. He said he believed the product was less risky than smoking. Within […]
wglc.net
Swap Shop 11/11/22
CHRISTMAS SALE Saturday, November 19 from 8 am to 1 pm, at United Methodist Church of Plano, 219 N. Hale Street, Plano, IL. Snowmen, Christmas trees, lights, ornaments, dishes, tins, stocking hangers, nativity sets, outdoor decorations, wrapping supplies, and much more. All items are on a donation basis unless marked.
Comments / 0