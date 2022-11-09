ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oglesby, IL

wglc.net

Finalists named for next Illinois Valley Community College President

OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College board recently named Dr. Tracy Morris and Dr. Matthew Seaton as finalists for the college presidency to replace Dr. Jerry Corcoran who is retiring June 30. The public will have an opportunity to meet the candidates next week at public forums in...
OGLESBY, IL
wglc.net

Fall Haul for the Hungry brings in donations

PRINCETON – Shoppers at Sullivan’s Foods in Princeton helped stock the shelves of area food pantries during the “Fall Haul for the Hungry” event organized by Studstill Media. On Friday afternoon nearly a pickup truck bed full of non-perishable food items and over $300 were donated. The collected goods and cash will be donated to Bureau County organizations that help feed those in need, The Bureau County Food Pantry and Hall Township Food Pantry. The Fall Haul for the Hungry is an annual event, put on by Studstill Media, Sullivan’s Foods, Princeton Chevy Buick GMC, and the Law Offices of Peter F Ferracutti.
PRINCETON, IL
starvedrock.media

Longtime Bottle Manufacturer In Streator Announces Layoffs

It won't be all that happy of a new year for workers at a Streator manufacturing plant. O-I (Owens Illinois) Glass Containers has announced intentions to lay off 161 workers starting January 1st. The bottle company alerted the state a few days ago about the business decision. According to Shaw Media, they plan to turn off one of their two glass furnaces.
STREATOR, IL
WSPY NEWS

Taxes expected to jump in Sandwich while a national retailer challenges

Six percent increases in Sandwich city taxes are likely, costing a $6.00 jump for a home valued at $250,000. For Sandwich, the estimated $95,000 in new total taxpayer monies annually will bring nearly a million dollars over 10 years. This is Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham. A public hearing and city...
MyStateline.com

Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Museum of History unveiled their new military exhibit. A way of shedding a light on those who've served from the area. The museum added to the unveiling by having a ceremony called, "A Soldier`s Perspective of the Vietnam War." Vietnam War Veteran Chuck Larson spoke on his, and fellow veteran experiences from the war.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
wglc.net

OSHA proposes fines against Caterpillar after worker death

MAPLETON, Ill. (AP) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed fines of more than $145,000 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June. The Peoria County coroner said 39-year-old Steven Dierkes of Peoria died instantly after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton foundry. The foundry manufactures cast iron engine components. The OSHA investigation found Wednesday that “the foundry routinely exposed employees to unprotected fall hazards” while they worked within 4 feet of containers of molten iron. Caterpillar has 15 business days penalties to comply, request a conference or contest the findings.
MAPLETON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Missing University of Illinois student found dead

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — 18-year-old Deven Lane was found dead in Peoria Wednesday. The University of Illinois student was reported missing Monday, November 7th. He was last seen on Friday, November 4th, around 9:30 P.M. in the 4500 block of North Sterling Avenue. According to Peoria Police and Peoria...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Dog Park Discussion In Oglesby Leads To Commissioner Calling Mayor A Liar

If the mayor has his way in Oglesby, it'll be awhile before a dog park is opened. Mayor Dom Rivara said this week that while a dog park in Oglesby has merit and should be studied, it'll cost upwards of $50,000 when you factor in land, lights, fencing, water, parking, benches and shelter. He thinks playground equipment upgrades should come before a dog park, asking the city council to table plans to move ahead on a dog park.
OGLESBY, IL
iheart.com

This Illinois Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Illinois bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Voter Turnout In Will County Shatters 2018 Results

The big winner in Will County is voter turnout. Voter turnout shattered 2018 midterm election participation. Just under 50% of registered voters cast their ballots in Will County this year as opposed to just under 20% four years ago. In Will County there are 462-thousand registered voters and over 227-thousand voted this year.
wjol.com

Will County Clerk’s Office Reporting More Than 65-Hundred Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry confirming to WJOL that there are 6,527 mail-in ballots that remain to be counted. Those ballots could drastically change the results of two county wide races like Will County Sheriff democrat Mike Kelley who is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by just under 300 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes.
KCRG.com

Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois

LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - On August 12th, 2022 the Illinois Attorney General’s Office convened a grand jury in Lee County which handed down 99 indictments against 6 individuals in connection to a slew of burglaries of video gaming machines across the state. A task force was created by...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Is vaping to blame for suburban man’s illness?

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Over the last decade, many people have looked to e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to smoking. South suburban resident Michael Lumpkins was one of those people. The father of two from Palos Heights started using e-cigarettes several years ago. He said he believed the product was less risky than smoking. Within […]
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
wglc.net

Swap Shop 11/11/22

CHRISTMAS SALE Saturday, November 19 from 8 am to 1 pm, at United Methodist Church of Plano, 219 N. Hale Street, Plano, IL. Snowmen, Christmas trees, lights, ornaments, dishes, tins, stocking hangers, nativity sets, outdoor decorations, wrapping supplies, and much more. All items are on a donation basis unless marked.
PLANO, IL

