Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg's giant middle finger to Wall Street backfired for Meta. Welcome to the 'biggest two week pivot' analysts have ever seen.

About two weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg raised a giant middle finger to investors who were clamoring for cost-cuts. The move went stunningly wrong, crushing the shares of Facebook parent company Meta. The young billionaire founder didn't take very long to learn his lesson. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg announced 11,000 layoffs, about...
TechCrunch

Google and Twitter veteran maps out a Twitter alternative

Years-old federated social networks, legacy social platforms that have their own issues and a cacophony of pre-existing fringe efforts are all emerging as possible alternatives to Twitter. And in that vein, so are completely new ideas. One of these is being hatched by Gabor Cselle, a repeat founder who wants...
msn.com

Amazon Reportedly Cans Its Entire Robotics Team As Big Tech Layoffs Continue

Following a five-day period when Twitter laid off around half of its workforce and Meta terminated around 11,000 employees, Amazon is apparently the latest tech company eyeing up a restructure. The online shopping behemoth is apparently trimming less profitable departments after losing billions every year on projects like Alexa. Twitter's...
CoinTelegraph

Meta joins big tech layoffs, lets go of 11,000 employees

The Facebook parent company Meta announced that about 13% of its current workforce has been cut in the first mass layoff in the company’s history. In a letter to his employees, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the layoffs and also reiterated that the hiring freeze, which began earlier this year, will be extended into the first fiscal quarter of next year.
WLNS

‘Official’ gray Twitter mark appears for some users, then vanishes

Twitter began adding gray “official” labels to some high-profile accounts Wednesday to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform and its verification system. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.
ZDNet

Elon Musk tells Twitter staff: No more remote working

Elon Musk has told Twitter staff they will no longer be allowed to work remotely and will be expected in the office "at least" 40 hours a week, according to reports. In Musk's first email to Twitter staff – which was seen by Bloomberg News and others – the Twitter CEO warned employees that there were "difficult times ahead" and that, effective immediately, remote working would no longer be permitted unless personally approved by Musk himself.
Musk warns Twitter of “arduous” road and ends remote work

Elon Musk Wednesday night warned the Twitter staffers who remain after massive layoffs that unless they boost subscription income, the company is at risk. What's happening: In a midnight email to staff, his first since taking control of the company two weeks ago, Musk also issued a new back-to-the-office mandate that, according to sources inside Twitter, will cause many employees to quit.
