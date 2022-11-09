Elon Musk has told Twitter staff they will no longer be allowed to work remotely and will be expected in the office "at least" 40 hours a week, according to reports. In Musk's first email to Twitter staff – which was seen by Bloomberg News and others – the Twitter CEO warned employees that there were "difficult times ahead" and that, effective immediately, remote working would no longer be permitted unless personally approved by Musk himself.

2 DAYS AGO