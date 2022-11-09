Read full article on original website
A couple who both worked for Meta woke up to the same email telling them they'd been laid off
Jess White, a technical sourcer, was laid off weeks after returning to work from six months of parental leave, while Anthony White has also been let go.
‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
Ex-Twitter engineer says he quit years ago after refusing to help sell identifiable user data, worries Elon Musk will 'do far worse things with data'
An ex-Twitter engineer said he left the company after being asked to help sell identifiable user data. He called it "the most unethical thing" he was asked to build while at Twitter from 2015-2017. Steve Krenzel predicted Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, "will do far worse things" with data. A...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Mark Zuckerberg apologized for laying off 11,000 Meta staff, but Elon Musk didn't say sorry to Twitter workers who lost their jobs
Meta announced 11,000 job cuts, equating to 13% of its workforce, on Wednesday. The layoffs come just days after Elon Musk sent blunt emails to half of Twitter's workforce. Mark Zuckerberg has apologized for his decision to cut jobs, unlike Twitter's new owner. More than 11,000 Meta employees are losing...
I'm one of 11,000 people Meta just laid off. It was an incredibly emotional experience, but I felt Mark Zuckerberg handled it with humanity.
On Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to lay off 13% of the company's workforce. One recruiter whose team was "decimated" said it's been difficult to walk away from their dream job. They say it sucks to be laid off, but they respect Zuckerberg's transparency and accountability. This as-told-to...
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse
Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse. Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.
Twitter official behind Hunter Biden laptop censorship leaving company
Yoel Roth, the Twitter official who led Twitter's decision to censor the New York Post's stories about Hunter Biden's laptop before the 2020 election, is leaving the company.
Mark Zuckerberg's giant middle finger to Wall Street backfired for Meta. Welcome to the 'biggest two week pivot' analysts have ever seen.
About two weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg raised a giant middle finger to investors who were clamoring for cost-cuts. The move went stunningly wrong, crushing the shares of Facebook parent company Meta. The young billionaire founder didn't take very long to learn his lesson. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg announced 11,000 layoffs, about...
Google and Twitter veteran maps out a Twitter alternative
Years-old federated social networks, legacy social platforms that have their own issues and a cacophony of pre-existing fringe efforts are all emerging as possible alternatives to Twitter. And in that vein, so are completely new ideas. One of these is being hatched by Gabor Cselle, a repeat founder who wants...
Amazon Reportedly Cans Its Entire Robotics Team As Big Tech Layoffs Continue
Following a five-day period when Twitter laid off around half of its workforce and Meta terminated around 11,000 employees, Amazon is apparently the latest tech company eyeing up a restructure. The online shopping behemoth is apparently trimming less profitable departments after losing billions every year on projects like Alexa. Twitter's...
Elon Musk Is Now Working Out of Twitter Headquarters, Thanks Employees for Long Hours
In an email Friday, Musk thanked employees who worked late Thursday alongside him in Twitter's offices and invited them to visit him in person Friday to discuss the company's future. He also said he would be fine with people who are "performing at an exceptional level" staying remote if they...
Meta joins big tech layoffs, lets go of 11,000 employees
The Facebook parent company Meta announced that about 13% of its current workforce has been cut in the first mass layoff in the company’s history. In a letter to his employees, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the layoffs and also reiterated that the hiring freeze, which began earlier this year, will be extended into the first fiscal quarter of next year.
‘Official’ gray Twitter mark appears for some users, then vanishes
Twitter began adding gray “official” labels to some high-profile accounts Wednesday to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform and its verification system. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.
12 things that happened at Twitter this week, from Doja Cat asking Elon Musk for help to bankruptcy threats
Elon Musk – aka the "Twitter Complaint Hotline Officer" has been busy for his second week as "Chief Twit". Here's a look at what's happened.
Two former Meta employees explain how and why they shared their layoff stories on LinkedIn
After sweeping layoffs at tech companies recently, many former employees are turning to social media to process the news and look for new jobs.
Elon Musk tells Twitter staff: No more remote working
Elon Musk has told Twitter staff they will no longer be allowed to work remotely and will be expected in the office "at least" 40 hours a week, according to reports. In Musk's first email to Twitter staff – which was seen by Bloomberg News and others – the Twitter CEO warned employees that there were "difficult times ahead" and that, effective immediately, remote working would no longer be permitted unless personally approved by Musk himself.
Elon Musk tells advertisers 'Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape'
Elon Musk revealed more of his vision for Twitter on Thursday with a message to advertisers — a sign that his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is moving forward ahead of a court-ordered Friday deadline to seal the deal. In a post on Twitter addressed to...
Musk warns Twitter of “arduous” road and ends remote work
Elon Musk Wednesday night warned the Twitter staffers who remain after massive layoffs that unless they boost subscription income, the company is at risk. What's happening: In a midnight email to staff, his first since taking control of the company two weeks ago, Musk also issued a new back-to-the-office mandate that, according to sources inside Twitter, will cause many employees to quit.
