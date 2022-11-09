Read full article on original website
KTLO
Judge sentences Ozark County woman for shooting 2 bystanders during argument
A judge sentenced an Ozark County woman Thursday for shooting two bystanders after an argument between her son and his girlfriend. According to KYTV/KSPR, Rhonda Sprague plead guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and was ordered to serve five years on probation. The shootings happened on May 6 in...
KTLO
Thayer man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking, illegal firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Thayer, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Fifty-year-old Jamie K. Hutcherson was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. Hutcherson was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.
KTLO
Baxter Co. man arrested after selling methamphetamine to ASP confidential informants
An Arkansas State Police (ASP) investigation has lead to two Class Y felony charges of delivery of methamphetamine for a Gassville man. According to the probable cause affidavit, ASP and 14th Judicial Drug Task Force met with a confidential informant for the purposes of making a controlled purchase of methamphetamine earlier this year from 40-year-old James Guiltner.
Kait 8
Convicted rapist applies for clemency from 174-year sentence
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) – A man convicted on 61 counts of rape, incest, and violation of a minor has applied for clemency from his 174-year sentence. According to the Arkansas Parole Board, 72-year-old Ralph D. Douthitt is scheduled for a clemency hearing on Jan. 12, 2023. Court documents...
KTLO
Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh
The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
KTLO
Habitual offender arrested after reports of extensive drug activity in rural MH
A Mountain Home man has been arrested after multiple reports of extensive suspected drug activity off of Red Robin Lane in rural Mountain Home. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department knocked on the door of the residence upon arrival, where several large dogs started barking loudly, but with no answer. As officers continued to bang on the front door, one of the investigators walked around to the back of the house where he could hear someone speaking from within the residence. After approximately 20 minutes, a man exited onto the back deck. When confronted, he stated he did not know anyone was there and he had just woken up. The man stated he stayed the night there with another female. Law enforcement were able to identify him and discovered he had a warrantless search waiver on file. A search of the residence was then conducted.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for meth trafficking and illegal firearms
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Jamie K. Hutcherson, 50, of Thayer, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. Hutcherson was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.
KYTV
Arkansas man accused of running gambling house in Harrison sued by supplier
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Daniel Scallorn, 33, the Green Forest man accused of operating multiple gambling houses, has filed a lawsuit against him by the company that supplied him with gaming “slot-type” machines. Dark Knight Vending of Little Rock filed the lawsuit in the civil division of Pulaski...
KYTV
Judge sentences Thayer, Mo., man to prison for methamphetamine trafficking, illegal firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced a Thayer, Mo., man for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Jamie K. Hutcherson, 50, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. Hutcherson was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.
Kait 8
Man charged with 7 counts of rape
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of raping several children multiple times. A judge found probable cause to charge 59-year-old Jack Huffmaster, Jr. or Hardy with 7 counts of rape, 6 counts of second-degree sexual assault, and three counts of third-degree battery.
KTLO
Boone County man arrested for stealing guns from neighbors home
A Boone County man has been arrested after breaking into a neighbors home and stealing firearms. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement responded to a report of a home break in and theft of two firearms. The victims state when they returned home after being out of town for a few days, they discovered their front door partly ajar and someone had entered their home. They also discovered that two firearms were missing from the residence, a 7.62 caliber SKS rifle and a .380 caliber Berretta semiautomatic handgun.
Baxter County Sheriff asking for help in identifying thief
BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into a vending machine at several locations. In the early morning of November 9, the suspect broke into vending machines at the 24-hour fuel stop at the junction of U. S. Hwy 62 E […]
Kait 8
New county judge promises unity following controversy
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - After four years of controversy in a North Arkansas county, a newly-elected judge is looking to unite everyone. Fulton County Judge-Elect Kenneth Crow has spent the last few years as the county’s Veteran Service Officer. He’ll move across Locus Street in Salem into the courthouse...
Man sentenced in hit-and-run death of a child in Douglas County
A judge sentenced a man to just over five years in prison Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash in Douglas County that killed a 10-year-old girl.
KTLO
Stone Co. woman arrested for biting deputy, resisting arrest
A Stone County woman has been arrested after pushing her mom during a dispute over her alleged drinking and drug use. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to a residence along Firestone Lane in St. Joe for a report of 38-year-old Megan Early arguing with and pushing a family member. Upon arrival, officers asked the victim if she wanted to press charges where she then stated all she wanted was for Early to leave the property and not return.
KTLO
Stone County man faces felony charges after “just wanting to scare” his neighbor
A Stone County man was arrested on a felony count of aggravated assault after gunshots were allegedly fired towards the direction of his neighbor after a dispute. According to the probable cause affidavit the victim reported to the Stone County Sheriff’s Department that his neighbor, 66-year-old Mark Irvin Wright, had accused him of tampering with his air conditioning unit remotely and adjusting the temperature. Wright also accused him of having hidden camera and listening devices to spy on him.
KYTV
Ozark County Sheriff says they are no longer in survival mode after tax goes through on the ballot
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Ozark County said a resounding yes in the November General election for the county’s law enforcement sales tax. The county asked voters to approve the tax to repair its jail and add more officers. Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin said more than 60% of voters said yes, with under 4,000 voters.
KTLO
Baxter County offices closed for Veterans Day
The Baxter County offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.
KTLO
Midway man accused of stealing motorcycles from deceased man’s residence
Seth Withrow (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Midway man is accused of stealing a pair of motorcycles and other items from a residence of a man deceased since June. Thirty-two-year-old Seth Withrow is currently out on bond after being charged with a felony count of theft of property.
KTLO
3 boil orders lifted; Fish, Fiddle remains in effect
Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. A boil water order has been lifted for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area included Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was lifted Wednesday afternoon.
