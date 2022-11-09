ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 13

jackie
3d ago

Republicans won my district!! The ones that voted democrat can keep their crime and their pan handlers on their side of town!

Reply
6
Related
thecollegianur.com

Here is how the midterm elections went in Virginia

Virginia will send six Democrats and five Republicans to the U.S. House of Representatives following midterms elections, which included three hotly contested bellwethers indicating the potential for a national red wave. Republicans picked up a seat in Virginia’s competitive 2nd District. State Sen. Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
ARIZONA STATE
fox5dc.com

#TheFinal5: As Virginia goes, so goes the nation?

Tuesday’s re-election victories by incumbent Democratic Congresswomen Jennifer Wexton and Abigail Spanberger may also point to a change in strategy ahead of 2024. Jim discusses the midterms, and also what’s next for Gov. Glenn Youngkin with Mica Soellner from the Washington Times on "The Final 5."
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

1-on-1: Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to GOP midterm losses in Virginia and nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday morning, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with 7News in Richmond following Tuesday’s midterm election results. Youngkin campaigned for Republican Yesli Vega and Hung Cao several times as both candidates worked to unseat two Democratic Northern Virginia Congresswomen: Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton. Both races were expected to be close in the final days of the campaign and Republicans, including Youngkin, had hoped to flip the two districts red on Tuesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
13newsnow.com

Bobby Scott defeats Terry Namkung in Virginia's 3rd District House race

NORFOLK, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won the U.S. House election in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican Terry Namkung, the Associated Press reports. As of 8:15 p.m., Scott was leading Namkung 65% to 35% with 36% of precincts reporting. Scott has served Virginia's 3rd District since 1993....
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Election Live: Republicans make some gains in Virginia but not all they wanted

Want news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for one of our free email newsletters. We now have three different ones — daily, weekly and weather. Want to see us add an education reporter? You can help fund this position. Here’s how. Also, from now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios Seattle

Steve Hobbs breaks Democrats' losing streak for Washington secretary of state

Steve Hobbs has broken Democrats' 58-year-losing streak when it comes to Washington's secretary of state's office.Driving the news: Nonpartisan candidate Julie Anderson conceded to Hobbs on Thursday after trailing him 46.86%% to 49.34% on the third day of vote counting.Why it matters: The secretary of state is Washington's top elections official, in charge of ensuring vote-by-mail elections run smoothly and securely.Flashback: Republicans held a tight grip on Washington's secretary of state office from 1964 through last year, when Hobbs was appointed to replace former Republican Kim Wyman, who left for a job in the Biden administration.But no Republicans advanced from...
WASHINGTON STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Abigail Spanberger Declared Winner in Race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District Against Yesli Vega

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will continue to serve Virginia's 7th Congressional District after defeating challenger Yesli Vega. Abigail Spanberger Declared Winner in Race for Virginia’s …. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will continue to serve Virginia's 7th Congressional District after defeating challenger Yesli Vega. Former employees speak out at AG...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Texas has now sent 300 buses of migrants out of state, Abbott says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Thursday that the state has now sent 300 buses of undocumented migrants to predominantly Democrat-run cities in a bid to test their social safety nets and challenge President Biden's border policies. The big picture: Since the spring, over 10,000 migrants have been transported from...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Nonprofit scores with progressive health ballot measures in red states

A progressive nonprofit cemented its status as a key driver of state health policies in the midterms, winning popular votes on ballot questions dealing with abortion rights, Medicaid expansion and medical debt. Driving the news: The Fairness Project scored multiple wins Tuesday night, including in South Dakota and Arizona, whose...
VERMONT STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy