Read full article on original website
jackie
3d ago
Republicans won my district!! The ones that voted democrat can keep their crime and their pan handlers on their side of town!
Reply
6
Related
thecollegianur.com
Here is how the midterm elections went in Virginia
Virginia will send six Democrats and five Republicans to the U.S. House of Representatives following midterms elections, which included three hotly contested bellwethers indicating the potential for a national red wave. Republicans picked up a seat in Virginia’s competitive 2nd District. State Sen. Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
Virginia Democrats limit losses in close congressional races, red wave comes up short
In the wake of high-stakes midterm elections, the partisan makeup of Virginia's congressional map is unchanged with one exception. Democrats limited their losses despite some harsh political headwinds. The GOP had hoped to flip three seats, but they were only successful in one of those races.
Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Democratic Party react to election results
"I think the Republican Party showed well, but not as well as folks had hoped," Youngkin told News 3 on Wednesday morning.
Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
fox5dc.com
#TheFinal5: As Virginia goes, so goes the nation?
Tuesday’s re-election victories by incumbent Democratic Congresswomen Jennifer Wexton and Abigail Spanberger may also point to a change in strategy ahead of 2024. Jim discusses the midterms, and also what’s next for Gov. Glenn Youngkin with Mica Soellner from the Washington Times on "The Final 5."
Rep. Wittman wins reelection in Virginia
Wittman has represented the 1st District since 2008, winning by at least 10 points in every election under the old maps.
Republican Jen Kiggans flips Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District seat
Republican Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District race.
WJLA
1-on-1: Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to GOP midterm losses in Virginia and nationwide
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday morning, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with 7News in Richmond following Tuesday’s midterm election results. Youngkin campaigned for Republican Yesli Vega and Hung Cao several times as both candidates worked to unseat two Democratic Northern Virginia Congresswomen: Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton. Both races were expected to be close in the final days of the campaign and Republicans, including Youngkin, had hoped to flip the two districts red on Tuesday.
Virginia Democrats see several Election Day wins, one big loss
As final tallies came in on Election Day, many Virginia Democratic representatives celebrated reelection victories, while one district saw a flip with a Republican win in a tight race.
13newsnow.com
Bobby Scott defeats Terry Namkung in Virginia's 3rd District House race
NORFOLK, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won the U.S. House election in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican Terry Namkung, the Associated Press reports. As of 8:15 p.m., Scott was leading Namkung 65% to 35% with 36% of precincts reporting. Scott has served Virginia's 3rd District since 1993....
Why Virginia changed the way it counts votes
The way votes in Virginia are counted in 2022 will differ from 2020. Bill Fitzgerald and CBS 6 analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth discuss the changes.
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
LIVE MAP: Virginia election congressional race results 2022
As polls close across the commonwealth, results from thousands of local precincts will determine the outcome in Virginia's 11 congressional districts -- the first under new maps drawn by the state Supreme Court in 2021.
cardinalnews.org
Election Live: Republicans make some gains in Virginia but not all they wanted
Want news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for one of our free email newsletters. We now have three different ones — daily, weekly and weather. Want to see us add an education reporter? You can help fund this position. Here’s how. Also, from now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000.
Steve Hobbs breaks Democrats' losing streak for Washington secretary of state
Steve Hobbs has broken Democrats' 58-year-losing streak when it comes to Washington's secretary of state's office.Driving the news: Nonpartisan candidate Julie Anderson conceded to Hobbs on Thursday after trailing him 46.86%% to 49.34% on the third day of vote counting.Why it matters: The secretary of state is Washington's top elections official, in charge of ensuring vote-by-mail elections run smoothly and securely.Flashback: Republicans held a tight grip on Washington's secretary of state office from 1964 through last year, when Hobbs was appointed to replace former Republican Kim Wyman, who left for a job in the Biden administration.But no Republicans advanced from...
dcnewsnow.com
Abigail Spanberger Declared Winner in Race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District Against Yesli Vega
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will continue to serve Virginia's 7th Congressional District after defeating challenger Yesli Vega. Abigail Spanberger Declared Winner in Race for Virginia’s …. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will continue to serve Virginia's 7th Congressional District after defeating challenger Yesli Vega. Former employees speak out at AG...
Expert says this Virginia race could predict national political trends
On election night, all eyes will be on Virginia as both parties fight for control of the U.S. House of representatives.
Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
Texas has now sent 300 buses of migrants out of state, Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Thursday that the state has now sent 300 buses of undocumented migrants to predominantly Democrat-run cities in a bid to test their social safety nets and challenge President Biden's border policies. The big picture: Since the spring, over 10,000 migrants have been transported from...
Nonprofit scores with progressive health ballot measures in red states
A progressive nonprofit cemented its status as a key driver of state health policies in the midterms, winning popular votes on ballot questions dealing with abortion rights, Medicaid expansion and medical debt. Driving the news: The Fairness Project scored multiple wins Tuesday night, including in South Dakota and Arizona, whose...
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 13