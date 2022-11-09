Read full article on original website
Ozark County Sheriff says they are no longer in survival mode after tax goes through on the ballot
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Ozark County said a resounding yes in the November General election for the county’s law enforcement sales tax. The county asked voters to approve the tax to repair its jail and add more officers. Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin said more than 60% of voters said yes, with under 4,000 voters.
New county judge promises unity following controversy
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - After four years of controversy in a North Arkansas county, a newly-elected judge is looking to unite everyone. Fulton County Judge-Elect Kenneth Crow has spent the last few years as the county’s Veteran Service Officer. He’ll move across Locus Street in Salem into the courthouse...
Nixa leaders react to failure of police and parks tax: ‘it’s a hard truth that we don’t like’
Nixa City Administrator Jimmy Liles sent OzarksFirst a statement regarding the police and parks tax that voters denied on Tuesday.
Lawsuit arises over Harrison, Ark. "gambling house"
Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for. United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays. Temperatures will soar to nearly 80° today and well into the 70s Thursday, but a huge drop is coming Friday.
Baxter Co. sees large turn out for Election Day
Baxter County saw a large turn out for Election Day, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 45% of those registered voted, which means 13,695 ballots had been cast. There are currently 30,292 registered voters in Baxter County. There were 9,723 early votes cast, and after the polls closed at 7:30, 15,774 votes or 52.07% had been cast. In 2018, Baxter County saw 49.03% of voter turn out with 14,508 ballots cast, meaning this year is the largest turn out Baxter County has seen recently for a non-presidential election.
3 boil orders lifted; Fish, Fiddle remains in effect
Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. A boil water order has been lifted for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area included Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was lifted Wednesday afternoon.
Thayer man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking, illegal firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Thayer, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Fifty-year-old Jamie K. Hutcherson was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. Hutcherson was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.
Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
Twin Lakes Area sees record snowfall, icy bridges
The Twin Lakes Area saw a new record for snowfall three years after the previous mark was set. At KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home, a total of one inch of snow hit the ground Friday night and early Saturday morning. The previous record for this date was 3/10 of an inch in 2019.
One race develops in Marion Co. mid-term election
Marion County’s mid-term election results were highlighted by the mayor’s race for the City of Bull Shoals.Incumbent David Nixon will face Michael Savu in a runoff election to keep his seat in 2023. Nixon received 349 votes or 40.9%, while Savu received 351 votes or 41%. Challenger Ed Martin received 147 votes or 17.5%.
MO woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
Baxter County offices closed for Veterans Day
The Baxter County offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.
MH Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for 2023 annual banquet
The Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce rolls into the holiday season with the annual Christmas parade set for December 2. Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce President Dani Pugsley joined KTLO’s Heather Loftis and Kim Szecsi this morning on KTLO 97.9 morning show. Listen:. In addition, nominations are now open...
Baxter Co. man arrested after selling methamphetamine to ASP confidential informants
An Arkansas State Police (ASP) investigation has lead to two Class Y felony charges of delivery of methamphetamine for a Gassville man. According to the probable cause affidavit, ASP and 14th Judicial Drug Task Force met with a confidential informant for the purposes of making a controlled purchase of methamphetamine earlier this year from 40-year-old James Guiltner.
Why Does a Chateau in Missouri’s Ozarks Have Weird Roof Symbols?
It's one of the most mysterious abodes in all of Missouri. It's a chateau that sits up in the hills of the Missouri Ozarks that is built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and even an EF5 tornado plus it has strange symbols on the roof. If you look up the strangest...
Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh
The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
Boone County man arrested for stealing guns from neighbors home
A Boone County man has been arrested after breaking into a neighbors home and stealing firearms. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement responded to a report of a home break in and theft of two firearms. The victims state when they returned home after being out of town for a few days, they discovered their front door partly ajar and someone had entered their home. They also discovered that two firearms were missing from the residence, a 7.62 caliber SKS rifle and a .380 caliber Berretta semiautomatic handgun.
Woman sentenced to community corrections center for treatment
A Mountain Home woman pled guilty to a number of drug and weapons charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayndii Tolliver was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the Community Corrections Centers in the state. On August...
Highlands Oncology cancer center in partnership with Baxter Health opening soon
Highlands Oncology is joining the Mountain Home medical community as a partner with Baxter Health. The new cancer center will provide high-level care to the people of Baxter county and surrounding areas. Highlands Oncology CEO Jeff Hunnicutt joined KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News to talk about the partnership...
