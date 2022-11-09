Baxter County saw a large turn out for Election Day, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 45% of those registered voted, which means 13,695 ballots had been cast. There are currently 30,292 registered voters in Baxter County. There were 9,723 early votes cast, and after the polls closed at 7:30, 15,774 votes or 52.07% had been cast. In 2018, Baxter County saw 49.03% of voter turn out with 14,508 ballots cast, meaning this year is the largest turn out Baxter County has seen recently for a non-presidential election.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO