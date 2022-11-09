ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark County, MO

Kait 8

New county judge promises unity following controversy

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - After four years of controversy in a North Arkansas county, a newly-elected judge is looking to unite everyone. Fulton County Judge-Elect Kenneth Crow has spent the last few years as the county’s Veteran Service Officer. He’ll move across Locus Street in Salem into the courthouse...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Lawsuit arises over Harrison, Ark. "gambling house"

Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for. United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays. Temperatures will soar to nearly 80° today and well into the 70s Thursday, but a huge drop is coming Friday.
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Baxter Co. sees large turn out for Election Day

Baxter County saw a large turn out for Election Day, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 45% of those registered voted, which means 13,695 ballots had been cast. There are currently 30,292 registered voters in Baxter County. There were 9,723 early votes cast, and after the polls closed at 7:30, 15,774 votes or 52.07% had been cast. In 2018, Baxter County saw 49.03% of voter turn out with 14,508 ballots cast, meaning this year is the largest turn out Baxter County has seen recently for a non-presidential election.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

3 boil orders lifted; Fish, Fiddle remains in effect

Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. A boil water order has been lifted for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area included Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was lifted Wednesday afternoon.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Thayer man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking, illegal firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Thayer, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Fifty-year-old Jamie K. Hutcherson was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. Hutcherson was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.
THAYER, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative

LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
LICKING, MO
KTLO

Twin Lakes Area sees record snowfall, icy bridges

The Twin Lakes Area saw a new record for snowfall three years after the previous mark was set. At KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home, a total of one inch of snow hit the ground Friday night and early Saturday morning. The previous record for this date was 3/10 of an inch in 2019.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

One race develops in Marion Co. mid-term election

Marion County’s mid-term election results were highlighted by the mayor’s race for the City of Bull Shoals.Incumbent David Nixon will face Michael Savu in a runoff election to keep his seat in 2023. Nixon received 349 votes or 40.9%, while Savu received 351 votes or 41%. Challenger Ed Martin received 147 votes or 17.5%.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

MO woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

MH Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for 2023 annual banquet

The Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce rolls into the holiday season with the annual Christmas parade set for December 2. Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce President Dani Pugsley joined KTLO’s Heather Loftis and Kim Szecsi this morning on KTLO 97.9 morning show. Listen:. In addition, nominations are now open...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
TECUMSEH, MO
KTLO

Boone County man arrested for stealing guns from neighbors home

A Boone County man has been arrested after breaking into a neighbors home and stealing firearms. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement responded to a report of a home break in and theft of two firearms. The victims state when they returned home after being out of town for a few days, they discovered their front door partly ajar and someone had entered their home. They also discovered that two firearms were missing from the residence, a 7.62 caliber SKS rifle and a .380 caliber Berretta semiautomatic handgun.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Woman sentenced to community corrections center for treatment

A Mountain Home woman pled guilty to a number of drug and weapons charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayndii Tolliver was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the Community Corrections Centers in the state. On August...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

