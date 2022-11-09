Bansky debuted a new mural in Ukraine Friday in a village destroyed by the Russian army. The mural depicts a female gymnast balancing on rubble at the bottom of a destroyed building. He revealed his latest piece in an Instagram post including three photos of the mural, located in the village of Borodyanka, about 30 miles north of Kyiv. Russian forces occupied the area early on, retreating in April, and leaving the village in rubble. People have speculated Banksy has left other murals in Ukraine, although the graffiti artist has only posted the one. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) Read it at NBC News

