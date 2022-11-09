Pierre Gasly leads all Formula 1 drivers with 10 penalty points, meaning two more could result in a one-race suspension. But that’s not the worst part about it. Through the first 20 races on the 22-race 2022 Formula 1 calendar, 18 of 20 full-time drivers have at least one penalty point, though not all 18 have been handed those points during the 2022 season.

