Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Baxter Co. man arrested after selling methamphetamine to ASP confidential informants
An Arkansas State Police (ASP) investigation has lead to two Class Y felony charges of delivery of methamphetamine for a Gassville man. According to the probable cause affidavit, ASP and 14th Judicial Drug Task Force met with a confidential informant for the purposes of making a controlled purchase of methamphetamine earlier this year from 40-year-old James Guiltner.
KTLO
Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh
The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
KTLO
Boone County man arrested for stealing guns from neighbors home
A Boone County man has been arrested after breaking into a neighbors home and stealing firearms. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement responded to a report of a home break in and theft of two firearms. The victims state when they returned home after being out of town for a few days, they discovered their front door partly ajar and someone had entered their home. They also discovered that two firearms were missing from the residence, a 7.62 caliber SKS rifle and a .380 caliber Berretta semiautomatic handgun.
Kait 8
Man charged with 7 counts of rape
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of raping several children multiple times. A judge found probable cause to charge 59-year-old Jack Huffmaster, Jr. or Hardy with 7 counts of rape, 6 counts of second-degree sexual assault, and three counts of third-degree battery.
Kait 8
Convicted rapist applies for clemency from 174-year sentence
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) – A man convicted on 61 counts of rape, incest, and violation of a minor has applied for clemency from his 174-year sentence. According to the Arkansas Parole Board, 72-year-old Ralph D. Douthitt is scheduled for a clemency hearing on Jan. 12, 2023. Court documents...
Baxter County Sheriff asking for help in identifying thief
BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into a vending machine at several locations. In the early morning of November 9, the suspect broke into vending machines at the 24-hour fuel stop at the junction of U. S. Hwy 62 E […]
KTLO
Habitual offender arrested after reports of extensive drug activity in rural MH
A Mountain Home man has been arrested after multiple reports of extensive suspected drug activity off of Red Robin Lane in rural Mountain Home. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department knocked on the door of the residence upon arrival, where several large dogs started barking loudly, but with no answer. As officers continued to bang on the front door, one of the investigators walked around to the back of the house where he could hear someone speaking from within the residence. After approximately 20 minutes, a man exited onto the back deck. When confronted, he stated he did not know anyone was there and he had just woken up. The man stated he stayed the night there with another female. Law enforcement were able to identify him and discovered he had a warrantless search waiver on file. A search of the residence was then conducted.
KTLO
Stone Co. woman arrested for biting deputy, resisting arrest
A Stone County woman has been arrested after pushing her mom during a dispute over her alleged drinking and drug use. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to a residence along Firestone Lane in St. Joe for a report of 38-year-old Megan Early arguing with and pushing a family member. Upon arrival, officers asked the victim if she wanted to press charges where she then stated all she wanted was for Early to leave the property and not return.
whiterivernow.com
Deputies involved in two pursuits Monday night
Independence County authorities were involved in two separate pursuits Monday night. The first involved a Dodge Journey that failed to pull over after it was observed crossing the centerline on McHue Road. Sheriff’s deputies eventually pursued the vehicle south on Batesville Boulevard and into White County. The report said...
KYTV
Arkansas man accused of running gambling house in Harrison sued by supplier
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Daniel Scallorn, 33, the Green Forest man accused of operating multiple gambling houses, has filed a lawsuit against him by the company that supplied him with gaming “slot-type” machines. Dark Knight Vending of Little Rock filed the lawsuit in the civil division of Pulaski...
KTLO
Woman sentenced to community corrections center for treatment
A Mountain Home woman pled guilty to a number of drug and weapons charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayndii Tolliver was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the Community Corrections Centers in the state. On August...
Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran
POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
KTLO
Mother asks bond for her son be lowered, but judge says not now
The mother of 30-year-old Matthew Richard Sayger appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday asking his bond be lowered so the family could put him in alcohol addiction treatment. The people involved in the incident that got Sayger thrown in jail in early May included a 59-year-old man identified...
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
Kait 8
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell...
MO woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
KTLO
Pursuit with ASP leads to arrest of Pineville man
A Pineville man was arrested October 29 following an extend pursuit by the Arkansas State Police. According to the Arkansas State Police, 28-year-old Joe Lee Lynn is charged with multiple counts of traffic violations, including failure to stop at a highway intersection, driving with a suspended license, driving left of center, speeding, reckless driving, felony fleeing and DWI.
KYTV
Lawsuit arises over Harrison, Ark. "gambling house"
Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for. United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays. Temperatures will soar to nearly 80° today and well into the 70s Thursday, but a huge drop is coming Friday.
KTLO
Woman tries to bargin with cops during traffic stops
After a Cotter woman was pulled over twice last year for traffic violations and drugs were found, she seemed anxious to strike a bargain with arresting officers. Forty-seven-year-old Lisa Pederson appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Wednesday and pled guilty to charges stemming from the two stops – one on October 12, 2021 by Cotter police and by a Gassville officer on November 6, 2021.
KTLO
3 boil orders lifted; Fish, Fiddle remains in effect
Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. A boil water order has been lifted for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area included Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was lifted Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 0