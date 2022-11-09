ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone County, AR

KTLO

Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
TECUMSEH, MO
KTLO

Boone County man arrested for stealing guns from neighbors home

A Boone County man has been arrested after breaking into a neighbors home and stealing firearms. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement responded to a report of a home break in and theft of two firearms. The victims state when they returned home after being out of town for a few days, they discovered their front door partly ajar and someone had entered their home. They also discovered that two firearms were missing from the residence, a 7.62 caliber SKS rifle and a .380 caliber Berretta semiautomatic handgun.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Man charged with 7 counts of rape

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of raping several children multiple times. A judge found probable cause to charge 59-year-old Jack Huffmaster, Jr. or Hardy with 7 counts of rape, 6 counts of second-degree sexual assault, and three counts of third-degree battery.
SHARP COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Habitual offender arrested after reports of extensive drug activity in rural MH

A Mountain Home man has been arrested after multiple reports of extensive suspected drug activity off of Red Robin Lane in rural Mountain Home. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department knocked on the door of the residence upon arrival, where several large dogs started barking loudly, but with no answer. As officers continued to bang on the front door, one of the investigators walked around to the back of the house where he could hear someone speaking from within the residence. After approximately 20 minutes, a man exited onto the back deck. When confronted, he stated he did not know anyone was there and he had just woken up. The man stated he stayed the night there with another female. Law enforcement were able to identify him and discovered he had a warrantless search waiver on file. A search of the residence was then conducted.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Stone Co. woman arrested for biting deputy, resisting arrest

A Stone County woman has been arrested after pushing her mom during a dispute over her alleged drinking and drug use. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to a residence along Firestone Lane in St. Joe for a report of 38-year-old Megan Early arguing with and pushing a family member. Upon arrival, officers asked the victim if she wanted to press charges where she then stated all she wanted was for Early to leave the property and not return.
STONE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Deputies involved in two pursuits Monday night

Independence County authorities were involved in two separate pursuits Monday night. The first involved a Dodge Journey that failed to pull over after it was observed crossing the centerline on McHue Road. Sheriff’s deputies eventually pursued the vehicle south on Batesville Boulevard and into White County. The report said...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Woman sentenced to community corrections center for treatment

A Mountain Home woman pled guilty to a number of drug and weapons charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayndii Tolliver was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the Community Corrections Centers in the state. On August...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
THV11

Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
POPE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Mother asks bond for her son be lowered, but judge says not now

The mother of 30-year-old Matthew Richard Sayger appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday asking his bond be lowered so the family could put him in alcohol addiction treatment. The people involved in the incident that got Sayger thrown in jail in early May included a 59-year-old man identified...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Two killed in head-on collision

CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
CABOT, AR
Kait 8

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

MO woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

Pursuit with ASP leads to arrest of Pineville man

A Pineville man was arrested October 29 following an extend pursuit by the Arkansas State Police. According to the Arkansas State Police, 28-year-old Joe Lee Lynn is charged with multiple counts of traffic violations, including failure to stop at a highway intersection, driving with a suspended license, driving left of center, speeding, reckless driving, felony fleeing and DWI.
PINEVILLE, AR
KYTV

Lawsuit arises over Harrison, Ark. "gambling house"

Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for. United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays. Temperatures will soar to nearly 80° today and well into the 70s Thursday, but a huge drop is coming Friday.
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Woman tries to bargin with cops during traffic stops

After a Cotter woman was pulled over twice last year for traffic violations and drugs were found, she seemed anxious to strike a bargain with arresting officers. Forty-seven-year-old Lisa Pederson appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Wednesday and pled guilty to charges stemming from the two stops – one on October 12, 2021 by Cotter police and by a Gassville officer on November 6, 2021.
COTTER, AR
KTLO

3 boil orders lifted; Fish, Fiddle remains in effect

Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. A boil water order has been lifted for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area included Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was lifted Wednesday afternoon.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR

