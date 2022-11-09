What we're watching after Election Day

As our attention turns to methodical vote-counting, here are some key Election Day takeaways:

The end of Detroit's Black representation in DC

State Rep. Shri Thanedar becomes the next member of Congress to represent Detroit, according to the AP.

Why it matters: Thanedar's defeat of Black Republican Martell Bivings ends the city's 70-year stretch of Black representation.

No more ads!

The nonstop political ads are finally over. It was a historic year for ads and paid canvassers, according to an OpenSecrets study.

The total cost of 2022 state and federal midterm elections is projected to exceed $16.7 billion, the nonpartisan money tracking group reports.

Federal candidates and political committees are expected to spend $8.9 billion, while state candidates, party committees and ballot measure committees are on track to raise $7.8 billion.

Will Michigan Democrats flip the state Legislature?

Democrats came into Election Day in a better position to flip the Michigan House and Senate than in decades. Last year's redistricting process took away seats for Black lawmakers, but made the landscape more competitive for Democrats.

Michigan Republicans — who have controlled the state Senate since 1984 — hold a 22-16 majority in the Senate and control the state House with a 56-53 majority.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey told Bridge that Republicans are having to "work harder this time than we have in probably 35 years."

Could losses shift Republican culture war?

Tudor Dixon's closing message focused on getting schools back on track after pandemic closures and ridding school libraries of sexually explicit and LGBTQ+ affirming material.