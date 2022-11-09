ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

What we're watching after Election Day

By Samuel Robinson
Axios Detroit
Axios Detroit
 3 days ago

As our attention turns to methodical vote-counting, here are some key Election Day takeaways:

The end of Detroit's Black representation in DC

State Rep. Shri Thanedar becomes the next member of Congress to represent Detroit, according to the AP.

Why it matters: Thanedar's defeat of Black Republican Martell Bivings ends the city's 70-year stretch of Black representation.

No more ads!

The nonstop political ads are finally over. It was a historic year for ads and paid canvassers, according to an OpenSecrets study.

  • The total cost of 2022 state and federal midterm elections is projected to exceed $16.7 billion, the nonpartisan money tracking group reports.
  • Federal candidates and political committees are expected to spend $8.9 billion, while state candidates, party committees and ballot measure committees are on track to raise $7.8 billion.

Will Michigan Democrats flip the state Legislature?

Democrats came into Election Day in a better position to flip the Michigan House and Senate than in decades. Last year's redistricting process took away seats for Black lawmakers, but made the landscape more competitive for Democrats.

  • Michigan Republicans — who have controlled the state Senate since 1984 — hold a 22-16 majority in the Senate and control the state House with a 56-53 majority.
  • Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey told Bridge that Republicans are having to "work harder this time than we have in probably 35 years."

Could losses shift Republican culture war?

Tudor Dixon's closing message focused on getting schools back on track after pandemic closures and ridding school libraries of sexually explicit and LGBTQ+ affirming material.

  • The special guest at her rally last Friday was a University of Kentucky swimmer who spoke against competing with a transgender swimmer.
  • GOP upsets in Michigan would have given Republicans confidence that attacks on gender identity are politically effective, Semafor reports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power

Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Detroit

Michigan election results expected 24 hours after polls close

State officials are expecting the results from Tuesday's midterm elections within about 24 hours after the polls close at 8pm. Why it matters: Absentee ballots, which will make up about half of all votes cast, take longer to process than ballots cast in person. State law allows limited processing of absentee ballots before Election Day and workers can't start officially counting them until polls open Tuesday at 7am.Driving the news: In Detroit, workers drive memory cards containing unofficial results to the Department of Elections, which uploads the data into election software and transmits it via telephone line to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Detroit

GOP candidate for Michigan election chief sues Detroit to stop mail-in voting

The election denier running to become Michigan's election chief is spreading conspiracy theories about absentee voting in Detroit, days before the midterm.Driving the news: Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo is claiming that "illegal votes" are already plaguing the state's largest city.Karamo made a number of unsubstantiated claims during a Monday news conference after a court hearing for her lawsuit that would invalidate mail-in voting in Detroit, including one that she could "reroute" absentee ballots to her house.Why it matters: As of Oct. 31, nearly 50,000 Detroiters had already voted by absentee ballot, state data shows. The city's...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Election officials sound off on potential threats in Michigan

Election workers and voters are facing threats from right-wing vigilantes and legal efforts inspired by former President Trump's false claims about the 2020 election.Driving the news: Last week we learned of potential mischief from poll challengers, threats of voter intimidation and a longshot lawsuit by GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo to ban mail-in voting in the city of Detroit.Now, the use of cell phones is likely to become a contentious topic at absentee counting boards after a recent Court of Claims decision — which Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is appealing — that invalidates new rules for poll...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Detroit misses deadline to set up eviction office

Detroiters facing eviction aren't getting the help they need because the city has failed to set up its new eviction prevention office, housing advocates say. Catch up fast: The city was legally required to set up an Office of Eviction Defense by Oct. 1 under the Right to Counsel ordinance approved in May.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

How Detroiters can get a free ride to the polls on Election Day

Need a lift to vote tomorrow? A handful of public transit providers are here to help.State of play: Detroit's bus system is not offering free Election Day rides, but other transit providers in the area are offering free or reduced fares. 🚌 SMART bus system: All rides are free on Election Day.🚴 MoGo bikes: The bikesharing operator is offering free ride passes on its app and at kiosks. 🛵 Lime scooters: The e-scooter company is providing two free rides for up to $15 each way to and from the polls, Metro Times reports.🚗 Lyft: Riders can get a 50% discount by using the code VOTE22 on the app.🚎 QLINE: The downtown streetcar service along Woodward is free, as usual.
DETROIT, MI
Axios

Obama, Gabbard, headed to Metro Detroit to stump for gov. candidates

Both gubernatorial candidates are hosting national figures this weekend to drive momentum among their bases. Driving the news: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is hosting former President Barack Obama at Detroit's Renaissance High School Saturday. Republican nominee Tudor Dixon and lieutenant governor nominee Shane Hernandez have an event on Saturday with Tulsi...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Michigan slides down voter access ranking

Data: Schraufnagel, et al., 2022, “Cost of Voting in the American States: 2022”; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Michigan voters face greater barriers to casting their ballot than over half the country, according to the nonpartisan 2022 Cost of Voting Index (COVI).Why it matters: Promote the Vote, the coalition behind Prop 2, calls itself bipartisan, but faces opposition from Republicans.Scot Schraufnagel, a political scientist at Northern Illinois University and an author of the study, tells Axios that its passage would make it easier for residents to vote, adding that there's no partisan advantage to having more accessible elections.Details: Michigan ranks 27th...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Adoption agency fights to continue finding Black children homes

A local adoption agency that has placed Black foster children in permanent homes for 57 years is facing the threat of closure. Driving the news: Leadership at Homes for Black Children (HBC) didn't know whether the agency would be able to provide services last week after receiving an informal notice it was at risk of getting its license revoked by the state.
DETROIT, MI
Axios

CannaNurses gets Gage Cannabis grant to reduce pot stigma

Midwest CannaNurses (MCN) wants everyone to know how to use cannabis safely and for wellness. Driving the news: The Detroit education consulting business got a $50,000 grant for research, professional development and events from Gage Cannabis, a major grower and retailer in the Michigan marijuana industry. MCN is the fourth...
DETROIT, MI
Axios

Amazon construction slowdowns hit Detroit

The Detroit Amazon fulfillment center's opening has been delayed until next year, Bridge Michigan reports. Why it matters: The delay puts about 1,100 local warehouse jobs on hold. Driving the news: The facility at the former state fairgrounds site near Woodward and 8 Mile was initially supposed to open in...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Local newsrooms facing corporate cuts

Cost-cutting measures by the country's largest newspaper chain are trickling down to local reporters who were told initially they might be spared.Driving the news: The union representing Free Press journalists last week learned that parent company Gannett wants staff to take unpaid, five-day furloughs. Permanent layoffs are possible if the union rejects the furloughs.Meanwhile, some Detroit News reporters will be offered voluntary severance packages.Reporters at the papers haven't had a raise in more than four years.Why it matters: Pay and staffing cuts at two of the city's largest news outlets could compromise the quality of local journalism needed to hold...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

2022 Voters' guide: Michigan

Michigan could capture America's attention Nov. 8, as several candidates running for statewide office are among hundreds of Republican candidates nationwide who do not accept President Joe Biden's election win as legitimate. Driving the news: GOP candidates across the state are focusing on high inflation, while Democrats are vowing to protect abortion and access to reproductive health care.Voting in Detroit: Polls are open on Election Day 7am–8pm. In-person early voting is available until Nov. 7 at 4pm. Registered voters can still apply for absentee ballots online or by mail until Oct. 25.Those who request an absentee ballot can return it...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Report: Number of grocery stores in Detroit went down

Detroit is down eight grocery stores since 2017. Why it matters: The food ecosystem lacked stability even before the pandemic. Afterward, members of the food industry donated and delivered meals during lockdowns and federal aid helped bolster efforts to keep families fed. However, despite some signs the city is recovering...
DETROIT, MI
Axios

Prepare an authentic Chicago spread for Lions - Bears

The Lions travel to Chicago for an old-school NFC North showdown Sunday. With a combined record of 5-12, we enlisted Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann to liven up your watch party with some classic Chicago dishes. Here's Justin:. 🥬 Spinach and artichoke dip: We love our dip. Ranch, French onion, queso,...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Detroit

Commutes are down from 2019

Data: U.S. Census American Community Survey; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe pandemic shaved a couple of minutes off your drive (or ride) to work.What's happening: The average one-way commute in Metro Detroit was 1.3 minutes shorter in 2021 than 2019, according to the latest U.S. Census data.Why it matters: More people working from home has reshaped the traditional back-and-forth commute.Michigan's at-home workforce exploded from 4.5% in 2019 to 16.4%, in 2021, according to Census data.Zoom out: Traffic congestion is down about 27% across major U.S. cities' downtowns compared to pre-pandemic levels, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.Nationwide, the average one-way work trip in 2021 was two minutes shorter than in 2019.What we're watching: The Renaissance Center — our region's largest office complex — has been mostly working remotely for two years.General Motors decision last month to bring salaried workers back in-office three days a week was recalled after immediate backlash from employees. A more regular, in-person presence could boost the central business district, but how much of an uptick is still unknown, Crain's Detroit reports.Go deeper: The number of people working remotely tripled during COVID
DETROIT, MI
Axios

FOIA Friday: ShotSpotter forensic reports

Detroit's ShotSpotter contract allows police to obtain gunshot reports from the company with details that can be presented in court or used to obtain search warrants. But police have not asked for any such records from the company since March, according to the city's response to Axios' public records request.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Investigation into former House speaker digs into finances

Explosive allegations about excessive political spending were revealed this week in the ongoing investigation into former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.Court records describing the new accusations were obtained by the Detroit News.Catch up fast: The state investigation began in January after Chatfield's sister-in-law, Rebekah Chatfield, accused him of sexually abusing her beginning when she was 15 years old, the News reports.Nobody has been charged in the investigation and Chatfield has denied wrongdoing.Through an attorney, he said he and his sister-in-law had a consensual affair. Why it matters: Speaker of the House is among the state's most powerful positions. Chatfield, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Detroit

What to know from Michigan's first gubernatorial debate

Michigan's gubernatorial candidates squared off in Grand Rapids last week in a debate that featured two women for the first time in state history.What happened: The debate, moderated by WOOD-TV8's Rick Albin, was tailored for undecided voters to get a clearer picture of where candidates stand on important topics. Candidates answered questions on how they would solve issues affecting education, abortion access, law enforcement funding, infrastructure and the economy.Between the lines: The debates won't sway enough people to impact the outcome, but they do increase voter awareness of the upcoming election. That's important for political newcomer Tudor Dixon, the Republican...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Detroit

Axios Detroit

Detroit, MI
457
Followers
407
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Detroit is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/detroit

Comments / 0

Community Policy