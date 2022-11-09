Read full article on original website
Perry: Is Patriots' offense too simple? Scarnecchia has thoughts
Dante Scarnecchia knows it's not unusual. He's seen it many times before. An opposing middle linebacker sees something -- whether it's a formation, a pre-snap signal, even something as simple as an offensive lineman's stance -- and he knows what's coming. It could be that's what happened over the weekend...
Will Bills be without Josh Allen vs. Vikings? Here's the latest
If you’re a Buffalo Bills fan, this week has gone from bad to worse. And that’s because the chances of starting quarterback Josh Allen playing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 keep precipitously waning. Bills coach Sean McDermott didn’t make fans feel any better talking to the...
Could Eagles lose key coach to head coaching job next year?
The odds of a team losing its coaches and coordinators to promotions in other organizations certainly increase when that team is undefeated. Right now the Eagles are 8-0, the offense and defense are both humming, and football's preeminent insider thinks a prominent name behind the Eagles' offensive success could be poached when the offseason arrives.
Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye
As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
Jarvis Landry will play, but Saints rule out five players and list four as questionable
The Saints will have receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on Sunday against the Steelers. He had another limited practice Friday. Landry has not played since Week 4 in London. That’s the good news for the Saints. The bad news is they ruled out five players and list four others as...
Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors
Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
Packers claim Johnathan Abram
Former Raiders first-round draft pick Johnathan Abram is heading to Green Bay. Abram, a safety who was waived by the Raiders yesterday, has been claimed by the Packers today, according to multiple reports. The Raiders selected Abram with the 27th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and he suffered...
10 former Eagles who are crushing it for other teams
There are former Eagles all over the NFL, from the very obscure - "Did you know Grayland Arnold is on the Texans' practice squad?" - to former Super Bowl starters like Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor. With the season virtually halfway over, we figured we'd take a look...
How Dean is handling life as a backup with Eagles
That’s the sum total of the first half of Nakobe Dean’s rookie season. Three snaps in the opener vs. the Lions and one last Thursday night vs. the Texans. Dean, the Eagles’ ballyhooed third-round pick from Georgia, won the Butkus Award last year as the best linebacker in college football and along with Jordan Davis was the leader of one of the greatest defenses in college football history.
49ers left devastated after Verrett's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers signed veteran cornerback Jason Verrett to four consecutive one-year contracts because of his promising skill and the determination he showed to get back on the field from injuries. The organization was devastated on Wednesday when Verrett went down during practice with a torn left Achilles.
Ex-Broncos star shares damning criticism of Josh McDaniels as HC
Josh McDaniels seemed set up for success in Las Vegas. He had a quality starting quarterback in Derek Carr and a fellow New England Patriots alum as his general manager in Dave Ziegler, who acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to pair with slot man Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.
How Giants are approaching big-name shortstops with BCraw in mind
LAS VEGAS -- As Farhan Zaidi took questions for an hour on Wednesday afternoon, it became clear how much is about to change for the Giants. Brandon Belt, their longest-tenured player, is a true free agent for the first time, and Zaidi said the club would wait and see how his knee surgery rehab goes before deciding on next steps. After five seasons in San Francisco, there is uncertainty for Evan Longoria. Buster Posey, formerly the longest-tenured Giant, is now one of Zaidi's bosses, and he will be involved as the Giants chase a new generation of stars.
Matt Ryan back at practice with Colts
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich got a pink slip after a blowout loss against the Patriots last Sunday. Ryan spent most of that time rehabbing a shoulder injury and the process progressed to on-field work on Thursday.
Next Pats: Scarnecchia talks offensive line, Wynn's struggles at the bye
The New England Patriots head into their Week 10 bye with a 5-4 record, which, all things considered, isn't a bad spot for the team to be in. After a 1-3 start, the Patriots have won four of their last five games, including back-to-back victories over the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts in the previous two weeks.
McGlinchey jokingly apologizes for 49ers drafting him over James
Mike McGlinchey kept things light Wednesday with a bit of self-deprecating humor. Standing near his locker after 49ers practice, McGlinchey was asked about Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who was selected eight picks after the offensive tackle in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. "He was obviously...
Tom Brady, Todd Bowles have differing takes on the Buccaneers’ game-day effort
As the Buccaneers try to put early-season dysfunction in the rear-view mirror and chase an NFC South championship, the head coach and the team’s most important player have differing takes on the key question of whether, when it’s time to play games, the players are showing enough effort.
NFL Week 10 picks: Bills-Vikings, Chargers-49ers and more
FALCONS (4-5) at PANTHERS (2-7) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. The NFL has had some bad luck when it comes to primetime games this year; this contest between Atlanta and Carolina certainly isn't the one to change that. However, when these two teams met a few weeks ago it was one of the best games on the day. Don't be surprised if this one is closer than people expect.
The lesson Jordan Mailata learned from Texans disaster
Nick Sirianni tried to take the blame for those two awful sacks Jordan Mailata allowed in the Eagles-Texans game. Mailata wouldn’t let him. “You know, I’m going to take full responsibility for both of those (because) we weren’t synced up,” Sirianni said on Friday, a day after the Eagles beat the Texans to improve to 8-0. “We were not synced up with our protection and our route concepts and that’s 100 percent on me and nobody else.”
Lions OC Ben Johnson: D’Andre Swift “pissed off a little bit” about playing time
Running back D'Andre Swift played 33 offensive snaps when returned to the Lions lineup in Week Eight and head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that “wherever he can go, we’re going to let him go” in reference to Swift’s playing time in the weeks to come.
