Why are two Ohio lawmakers trying to outlaw ‘hooning’ - and what is it?
“Hoon” and “hooning” may derive from an old English word for fool, but as used today, appear to trace to Australian terms that refer to reckless drivers and driving that causes hazards on public streets. The words have now arrived in Ohio via Dayton, where police have...
One party rule in Ohio: Is it good for democracy?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio is among 37 states where one party runs everything. Republicans control 23 states while Democrats control 14, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Tuesday's elections guaranteed Republican control of the Ohio Statehouse again, but did democracy suffer as a result?. “What we have...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sits down with News 5 to discuss reelection, abortion
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won his reelection in a landslide. He sat down for an interview with News 5 to discuss his legacy, economic development and controversies.
Cleveland.com news quiz: What’s the largest margin of victory for Ohio governor?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine likely didn’t feel much anxiety during Tuesday night’s election. DeWine won nearly 63% of the vote to Nan Whaley’s 37.2%, making it one of the largest margins of victory in the state’s history. It was an impressive showing. But...
whbc.com
Republicans to Hold Strong Majorities in Both Houses of State Legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears Republicans will hold historic veto-proof majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate after Tuesday’s election. According to unofficial results with late-arriving absentee and provisional ballots still to be added in, Republicans could control as many as 67 of the 99 House seats and 26 of the 33 Senate slots.
New leaders, new thinking at state level needed to stop Ohio’s slide
As other letter writers have pointed out, regardless of the positive image Ohio politicians are trying to promote, Ohio is falling behind other states. Fewer than 30% of Ohioans age 25 and older hold bachelor’s degrees or higher, according to the U.S. Census. That ranks Ohio 15th lowest in the country. Ohio needs to encourage those graduates to remain in Ohio and help to reduce the cost of higher education to attract new residents and new businesses.
Ohio’s congressional results suggest newly gerrymandered map more closely aligns with electorate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s new congressional map appears less gerrymandered than it has been over the past decade by at least one measurement. The result is the allocation of Ohio’s 15 congressional seats come 2023 will be closer to the partisan split of voters than it has been over the last several election cycles.
Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'
Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS, Ohio—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted...
Focus groups: Georgia swing voters and the Senate runoff
Georgia swing voters in our post-election Axios Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups said they're just as committed to voting in the Dec. 6 runoff to decide the winner of the Senate race — and possibly control of the chamber — as to casting ballots in Tuesday's midterms. Why it matters:...
How Ohio's criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1
With the vast majority of ballots counted, voters in Ohio overwhelmingly chose to approve a constitutional amendment that would change how the criminal justice system functions.
wosu.org
Mike DeWine re-elected Ohio governor
Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican incumbent governor, has won his bid to be re-elected as Ohio Governor against Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate and former Dayton mayor, according to the AP. As a candidate, DeWine has kept a low-profile as part of his campaign strategy to avoid discussing controversial political issues,...
Steve Hobbs breaks Democrats' losing streak for Washington secretary of state
Steve Hobbs has broken Democrats' 58-year-losing streak when it comes to Washington's secretary of state's office.Driving the news: Nonpartisan candidate Julie Anderson conceded to Hobbs on Thursday after trailing him 46.86%% to 49.34% on the third day of vote counting.Why it matters: The secretary of state is Washington's top elections official, in charge of ensuring vote-by-mail elections run smoothly and securely.Flashback: Republicans held a tight grip on Washington's secretary of state office from 1964 through last year, when Hobbs was appointed to replace former Republican Kim Wyman, who left for a job in the Biden administration.But no Republicans advanced from...
Tim Ryan’s heartfelt, gracious concession speech is a lesson for America’s election deniers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power
Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
How red is Ohio after Republican wins on Election Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once fondly referred to as a “bellwether” and often a swing state in major elections, Ohioans by-and-large elected candidates who were squarely and staunchly red in 2020 — and they followed a similar trend Tuesday night. The Ohio GOP was projected by the Associated Press to win most of its statewide […]
Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
Ohio initiatives for bail reform, voting requirements pass with massive support
Voters in Ohio's general election overwhelmingly endorsed two proposed amendments to the state's constitution.
Ohio Democrats pick up one U.S. Congressional seat in midterm election
Ohio Democrats increased the number of U.S. House district seats they hold by one in the state’s midterm election Tuesday, though Republicans still hold 10 out of the 15 seats.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Democrat is elected as Ohio’s 1st Somali American lawmaker
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Legislature will include a Somali American lawmaker for the first time next year. Democrat Munira Abdullahi ran unopposed Tuesday in an Ohio House district that covers part of northeastern Columbus. The city has the second-largest Somali population in the United States, behind Minneapolis. Abdullahi,...
