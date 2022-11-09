Dermatologists Say This Powerful Serum Ingredient Is The Secret To Youthful, Glowing Skin

Shutterstock

When you’re ready to take your skincare routine into the next stratosphere, serums are the powerful boosters that help get you to a new place. Cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and sunscreen are the basic components of most skincare routines (with an extra emphasis on the importance of wearing SPF each and every day). But here’s where serums come in: just a few drops of a high-quality, effective serum can deliver concentrated amounts of a specific ingredient that has well-known skincare benefits.

Not sure where to start as you build up your own serum collection? Dr. Elaine Kung, founder of Future Bright Dermatology in NYC, is among the many dermatologists who say this powerful serum ingredient is the secret to youthful, glowing skin.

Retinol

More than most ingredients for your skin, a retinol serum has been scientifically and clinically shown to have so many anti-aging properties and skin health benefits that dermatologists may take this skincare ingredient to the grave, Dr. Kung said.

“Retinols do the following:improve the function of the epidermis by normalizing keratinization,” Dr. Kung listed. “Prevent discoloration by blocking melanin transport to the epidermis and inhibiting tyrosinase, [and] prevent fine lines and wrinkles by stimulating fibroblasts to form collagen.”

That’s a lot of power in one ingredient. But in addition to this gold-standard ingredient, Dr. Kung also recommends adding the following serums to your arsenal:

Vitamin C

“The antioxidant formulation of Vitamin C, E, and Ferulic Serum has been scientifically and clinically shown to protect the skin from UV damage,” Dr. Kung said. “This means this combination of potent antioxidants will prevent discoloration, thinning of the skin, fine lines, and wrinkles.”

Whereas retinol should be used at night (preferably before a hydrating moisturizer or night cream), a vitamin C serum can be added to your daytime routine. It’s especially important to apply sunscreen after your serum and moisturizer as both retinol and vitamin C can make your skin more sensitive to UV light exposure.

Polypeptides

Another amazing option, polypeptide serums offer the amino acids used in collagen production, Dr. Kung confirmed. “Polypeptide complexes have been scientifically and clinically shown to have anti-wrinkle effects because using them results in increased expression of collagen XVII and laminin,” Dr. Kung said. “Consequently, people who use polypeptide serums have healthier skin because of better dermal-epidermal junction.”

Three amazing serum ingredients — all backed by dermatologists who are in-the-know.