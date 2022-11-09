ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

23-Year-Old Davion O’Green Arrested For Reckless Driving and DUI In Memphis (Memphis, TN)

 3 days ago

The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash on Monday night.

Before being stopped at the intersection of Semmes Street and Barron Avenue, police claimed Davion O'Green,23, was speeding, ran a red light, and hit a detective's squad car.

Less than half a mile away, at Barron Avenue and Baltimore Street, the driver fled the scene of a collision.

The vehicle was filled with marijuana and a digital scale, which the police discovered after reporting a strong marijuana odor coming from it.

A 9mm handgun was reportedly discovered by police under the center console of the car.

O'Green was accused of fleeing the scene of an accident, reckless driving, breaking the law requiring children to be buckled up, possessing a firearm, manufacturing, delivering, or selling a prohibited substance, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

November 9, 2022

Source: WREG

Comments / 0

 

