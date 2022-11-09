ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

TKO: Cardinals free agent plan ideas

On the eve of the start of baseball free agency, TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” has some ideas for Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak.
NJ.com

Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding

There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers

Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?

The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fans Celebrate An Important Anniversary

Chris Carpenter is remembered as one of the finest pitchers in the history of the St. Louis Cardinals. The right-hander pitched several great games in a Cardinals uniform, with some of the most notable being Game 3 of the 2006 World Series and Game 5 of the 2011 NLDS. Carpenter...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Trade for Atlanta Starter Jake Odorizzi

The Texas Rangers nabbed a potential starter for next year's rotation, and didn't give up much. The Texas Rangers acquired Atlanta starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi on Wednesday in exchange for pitcher Kolby Allard. The Rangers made the announcement via press release and social media. The trade represented the first significant...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner

Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Top Cardinals Prospect Shows Off His Elite Arm Strength

The St. Louis Cardinals likely will not be diving into the market for free agent shortstops this offseason. But when you have Tommy Edman manning the position and top prospect Masyn Winn waiting in the wings, there really isn’t any need to go looking for a new shortstop. Winn,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Salina Post

Kansas City Royals announce roster moves

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced several roster moves to fill out their 40-man roster. Left-handed pitchers Jake Brentz and Angel Zerpa, along with infielder Adalberto Mondesi were reinstated from the 60-day Injured List. Kansas City also selected left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady and infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario

I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy