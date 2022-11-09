Read full article on original website
TKO: Cardinals free agent plan ideas
On the eve of the start of baseball free agency, TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” has some ideas for Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak.
Dodgers Roster News: Left-Hander Becomes Free Agent After Option is Declined
More moves continue to roll in for the Dodgers, this time by declining the club option for Danny Duffy
Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding
There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers
Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter
The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 season. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until the Hot Stove ignited to make their first big signing: bench coach Charlie Montoyo. New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has an...
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?
The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award
The Angels had two of the eight finalists in the American League.
Yankees extend qualifying offers to Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo
Judge and Rizzo now have 10 days to accept or reject the one-year, $19.65 million offer, and if either or both do so and sign elsewhere, the Yankees would get compensation draft pick (or two) following the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Cardinals Fans Celebrate An Important Anniversary
Chris Carpenter is remembered as one of the finest pitchers in the history of the St. Louis Cardinals. The right-hander pitched several great games in a Cardinals uniform, with some of the most notable being Game 3 of the 2006 World Series and Game 5 of the 2011 NLDS. Carpenter...
Rangers Trade for Atlanta Starter Jake Odorizzi
The Texas Rangers nabbed a potential starter for next year's rotation, and didn't give up much. The Texas Rangers acquired Atlanta starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi on Wednesday in exchange for pitcher Kolby Allard. The Rangers made the announcement via press release and social media. The trade represented the first significant...
Contreras? Rodon? More? Predictions vary for Cardinals as MLB free agency begins Thursday
Tis the season for free agency. Players can start signing with new MLB teams as early as Thursday afternoon.
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Top Cardinals Prospect Shows Off His Elite Arm Strength
The St. Louis Cardinals likely will not be diving into the market for free agent shortstops this offseason. But when you have Tommy Edman manning the position and top prospect Masyn Winn waiting in the wings, there really isn’t any need to go looking for a new shortstop. Winn,...
Kansas City Royals announce roster moves
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced several roster moves to fill out their 40-man roster. Left-handed pitchers Jake Brentz and Angel Zerpa, along with infielder Adalberto Mondesi were reinstated from the 60-day Injured List. Kansas City also selected left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady and infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A.
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
These Two Teams Reportedly Red Sox's Biggest Threat In Xander Bogaerts Sweepstakes
Red Sox fans won't like the sound of these two team's reportedly vying for Xander Bogaerts
Rumor: Trea Turner Wants to Play for Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a shortstop, and the most tantalizing option on the market, Trea Turner, wants to play for Philadelphia.
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario
I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
