Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing RepairNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Related
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old shot in leg on South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire on the South Side Friday night. Police say the victim was walking in the 7000 block of South King Drive in Greater Grand Crossing around 9:46 p.m. when he was shot by someone in a red SUV. The boy was shot...
Man shot in cheek, nose, arm and shoulder on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Friday night in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the 4800 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when a red colored SUV pulled alongside him. An occupant...
ABC7 Chicago
2 men shot while standing outside in Heart of Chicago, police say
CHICAGO -- Two men were injured early Saturday in a shooting in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. About 2:10 a.m., the men were standing outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. One man, 19, was shot in...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suspect fatally shot by concealed carry holder during attempted robbery: police
CHICAGO - A suspected robber was fatally shot, and an innocent bystander was also struck in an exchange of gunfire between the offender and a concealed carry holder during an attempted robbery Friday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:20 p.m., police say the armed suspect entered a South Shore...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in shooting in Heart of Chicago
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in the Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side early Saturday morning. Police say a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old were outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when they were shot at. The 22-year-old man was taken to...
Would-be robber shot dead by customer at South Shore store; clerk also wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) – A customer with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man trying to rob a grocery store in South Shore Friday night.A beloved store clerk was also critically injured in the shooting.The shooting took place at the El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street off South Shore Drive, on the ground floor of the 7300 Venture Apartments building.A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.The robber pointed the gun at the 64-year-old clerk who is also believed to be the owner of the store, police...
WGNtv.com
CPD: Attempted robbery suspect shot, killed in South Shore supermarket; witness critical
CHICAGO — An attempted robbery suspect was shot and killed inside a South Shore supermarket Friday evening and a witness is in critical condition. At around 6:20 p.m., Chicago police said a suspect entered Elbarakah Super Market, located in the 2600 block of East 73rd Street, and produced a handgun in an attempted to rob it.
Wanted: Police seek suspect in fatal West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to a murder in West Garfield Park this August. Police say on Aug. 31 around 4:15 p.m. the suspect fatally shot a victim during a fight in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road. The suspect is...
cwbchicago.com
CPD looking for four suspects after man is maced, robbed at Roosevelt Red Line
Chicago police are looking for four people who pepper-sprayed and robbed a man on the Roosevelt Red Line platform Friday morning. CPD said the people in these CTA surveillance images sprayed the man twice, then took his wallet and phone around 2:10 a.m. Officers who reviewed surveillance video from the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Armour Square
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 1:15 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 200 block of West 38th Place when he sustained a gunshot wound to the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Catalytic converter thieves open fire on West Lawn homeowner who caught them in the act
A West Lawn homeowner is lucky to be alive after catalytic converter thieves riddled his home with bullets when he caught them in the act.
fox32chicago.com
3 shot, 1 fatally outside McDonald's on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:47 p.m., police say two men and a woman were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald's at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. A 29-year-old man sustained gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect shot man multiple times in Park Manor
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Park Manor Thursday night. At about 7:47 p.m., a 37-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the first block of East 75th Street when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside fired multiple shots at the victim, Chicago police said.
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
fox32chicago.com
Police chase: Carjackers flee troopers from western suburbs to Lower West Side
CHICAGO - State troopers chased a stolen car from the western suburbs to the Lower West Side early Friday morning. A vehicle was reported stolen in Cicero, according to police. Around 3:26 a.m., troopers saw the stolen car on northbound I-55 and followed it. The stolen car was headed toward...
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on porch in Bronzeville ID'd, authorities say
A 56-year-old man was sitting on a porch when someone opened fire, killing him, police said. He has been identified.
Robbers target food vendors just trying to make a living all around Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street food vendors say they are the target of armed robberies – and face dangers every day as they try to make a living.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the most recent incident was captured on camera in Back of the Yards.Ald. George Cardenas (12th) said he is working with police at the Deering (9th) District station on the latest robbery, but he said it is an ongoing issue – not just in Back of the Yards, but throughout the city. Surveillance video posted online captured a moment a street vendor took cover inside a...
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Chicago McDonald's on 95th Street, Lafayette
A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting outside a Chicago McDonald's Thursday afternoon, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot on back porch of Bronzeville home
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting on the back porch of a home in Bronzeville Thursday night. Police say around 10:14 p.m. a 55-year-old man was sitting outside a home in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue when shots were fired and he was hit in the torso.
fox32chicago.com
Suspects hopped on school bus in West Rogers Park, threatened to harm 12-year-old boy
CHICAGO - Chicago police said multiple offenders forced a school bus to stop in West Rogers Park, entered the bus and threatened to harm a 12-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call in the 2800 block of West Jerome Street for a call of an assault.
Comments / 3