fox32chicago.com

16-year-old shot in leg on South Side: police

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire on the South Side Friday night. Police say the victim was walking in the 7000 block of South King Drive in Greater Grand Crossing around 9:46 p.m. when he was shot by someone in a red SUV. The boy was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

2 men shot while standing outside in Heart of Chicago, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were injured early Saturday in a shooting in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. About 2:10 a.m., the men were standing outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. One man, 19, was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wounded in shooting in Heart of Chicago

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in the Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side early Saturday morning. Police say a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old were outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when they were shot at. The 22-year-old man was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Would-be robber shot dead by customer at South Shore store; clerk also wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – A customer with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man trying to rob a grocery store in South Shore Friday night.A beloved store clerk was also critically injured in the shooting.The shooting took place at the El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street off South Shore Drive, on the ground floor of the 7300 Venture Apartments building.A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.The robber pointed the gun at the 64-year-old clerk who is also believed to be the owner of the store, police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Armour Square

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 1:15 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 200 block of West 38th Place when he sustained a gunshot wound to the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 shot, 1 fatally outside McDonald's on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:47 p.m., police say two men and a woman were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald's at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. A 29-year-old man sustained gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect shot man multiple times in Park Manor

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Park Manor Thursday night. At about 7:47 p.m., a 37-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the first block of East 75th Street when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside fired multiple shots at the victim, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Robbers target food vendors just trying to make a living all around Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street food vendors say they are the target of armed robberies – and face dangers every day as they try to make a living.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the most recent incident was captured on camera in Back of the Yards.Ald. George Cardenas (12th) said he is working with police at the Deering (9th) District station on the latest robbery, but he said it is an ongoing issue – not just in Back of the Yards, but throughout the city. Surveillance video posted online captured a moment a street vendor took cover inside a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot on back porch of Bronzeville home

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting on the back porch of a home in Bronzeville Thursday night. Police say around 10:14 p.m. a 55-year-old man was sitting outside a home in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue when shots were fired and he was hit in the torso.
CHICAGO, IL

