ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Embattled Trump rips McConnell for GOP spending but doles out little of his own cash amid Republicans' unexpectedly abysmal midterm performance

Former President Donald Trump has condemned Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the party's failure to secure a majority favor, after contributing little himself to garner any midterm victories. The declaration of blame was aired by the ex-commander-in-chief on Friday, shortly after Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeated Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Saturday is the last day that mail ballots...
NEVADA STATE
WANE-TV

U.S. Falling Behind: Ranking the Most and Least Educated States

The United States’ education ranks are slipping nationally and globally. Students’ test scores in the U.S. lag behind their peers in other countries. Despite being home to five of the ten top global universities, education quality varies considerably across the U.S. Reports from The Nation’s Report Card (...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy