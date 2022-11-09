Read full article on original website
WPFO
Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole to hit Maine with rain, winds on Friday and Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will reach Maine this evening. Rain and wind impacts will continue through Saturday afternoon. A few showers will linger on Sunday, and much cooler temperatures are in store next week. There are also some winter weather chances by the middle of the...
WPFO
What impacts will remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole bring to Maine?
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A mild and sunny Thursday is store for Maine. Enjoy it, the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain and wind Friday evening and Saturday. It will also be much cooler as we head into Sunday and next week with several chances for precipitation. Thursday will be...
Remnants of Hurricane Nicole Will Mess Our Weekend Up Pretty Nicely
What a difference a week makes... Remember a week ago, we were heading into a weekend that was going to deliver us potential record-setting temps. But, let's be real... Mother Nature still threw a curve ball into the middle of it. Sure, we had huge, warm temps, but we also had annoying winds that made it hard to fully appreciate and enjoy the summerlike weather.
Remnants of rare November hurricane head for Maine after slamming Florida
MAINE, USA — Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida on Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. This is only the second time on record a hurricane has made landfall in the month of November. It's also the latest November hurricane to hit the continental United States except for Hurricane Kate in 1985. The rain and wind with the storm will quickly move up the eastern seaboard as we end the workweek and start the weekend. As Nicole transitions to a post-tropical cyclone, the storm will merge with a cold front and bring tropical rains to Maine on Friday and Saturday.
Confused by a Red Arrow Plus a Green Light on Maine Traffic Signals?
There was a time not that long ago that traffic signals in Maine were only red light, yellow light and green light. But as roads got busier and intersections more complicated, new versions of traffic lights have been popping up. Even still, most of those new versions have been simplistic and easy to understand. That is, until the newest traffic signal arrived and has left even the most experienced and understanding drivers confused.
5 cozy Airbnb stays in Maine that are perfect for a winter getaway
PORTLAND, Maine — For Mainers, living in "Vacationland" year-round comes with its perks. One advantage is having hundreds of opportunities for booking a "staycation" over the winter holidays. The state of Maine has an immense amount to do, from hiking mountains to hitching rides on ferries and lounging on...
mainebiz.biz
Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter
With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
WPFO
Casco Bay temperature rising at alarming rate, study finds
A local environmental group says Casco Bay, which is crucial to Maine’s way of life, is warming at an alarming rate. Friends of Casco Bay says the temperatures of that water is rising at a rate of one degree every 10 years. They say the warming water has already...
WPFO
Deer collisions on the rise in Maine, drivers urged to be on lookout
Deer collisions are up so far this year. AAA says dawn and dusk are the most common times for these types of crashes. The MaineDOT says there were over 6,000 deer vs. car crashes in 2021. More than 1,300 happened in November alone. According to AAA, the November spike is...
WMTW
Rebates offer Maine homeowners financial incentives to become more energy efficient
FALMOUTH, Maine — With home heating oil and energy costs still very high heading into winter, Maine homeowners have an opportunity to make their homes more energy efficient – with discounts – and help mitigate climate change. To spend less on heating oil used by 60% of...
WPFO
Veterans Day deals and events around Maine
In honor of Veterans Day, some Maine businesses will be offering deals to those who have served. There are also events being held around the state and vets can visit Acadia National Park for free. Several Maine restaurants are giving back to Veterans on Friday for Veterans Day. In Auburn,...
A Trip To This Maine Hidden Gem Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Let's be honest, most Maine adventures take place from Central Maine south and / or east. That's where many of the state's attractions are - malls, amusement parks, concert venues, etc. Because of the fact we put so much focus on Southern Maine and Coastal Maine, it often feels like...
YUM! 40 Best Places to Get Crab Rangoons in Maine
We all know them... We all love them. "Crab rangoons" is one of those words you say and immediately people are sighing, moaning, or just simply freaking out over wanting them. You seriously can not utter those two words without getting a reaction from someone. It's just human nature. People...
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
WMUR.com
Farmington child hospitalized for RSV in Maine after family cannot find NH beds
PORTLAND, Maine — A Farmington mother could not find an available hospital bed in New Hampshire for her daughter battling RSV. Shannon Goodwin said her 3-month-old daughter Rou was placed on a ventilator and has been in the ICU for almost two weeks. When her daughter needed to be...
beckersspine.com
Maine orthopedic practice moves to larger space
Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, an affiliate of MaineHealth, has moved to a new location double the size of its previous office, according to a Nov. 10 report from Penobscot Bay Pilot. The new office is just down the hall from its old location in...
Maine Holiday Box: 25 Gifts for People Who No Longer Live in the Area
Trust me, it is hard being away from home. Not only are you away from family, but you are also no longer close to some of your favorite places to grab some food. Growing up in Massachusetts, I was OBSESSED with Gingerbread Construction Co, so whenever I was away (studying abroad or moved out of state), I always had my family send me some of my favorite treats.
You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine
Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days that I used to beg my parents to take me to Friendly's, I just could not get enough of the Monster Mash Sundae. As the years went by, my taste buds changed and I went from getting a grilled cheese to a delicious salad topped with tortilla chips and a Friend-Z.
WGME
Maine 3rd in nation for percentage of people with updated COVID vaccine booster
Maine ranks high nationally when it comes to the number of people who have the latest updated COVID vaccine booster. The Maine CDC says the state has the third-highest percentage in the nation of people who received the booster shot although it's just a little more than 16 percent. Vermont...
observer-me.com
Triumph of the rural Maine Democrat
After Janet Mills handily dispatched Shawn Moody in the 2018 gubernatorial contest, an explanation for her win became popular in Republican circles: liberal voters in southern Maine handed Mills the election. The logic went a little something like this: Mills won the election by about 48,000 votes statewide, with a...
