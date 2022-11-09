ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WPFO

What impacts will remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole bring to Maine?

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A mild and sunny Thursday is store for Maine. Enjoy it, the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain and wind Friday evening and Saturday. It will also be much cooler as we head into Sunday and next week with several chances for precipitation. Thursday will be...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Remnants of Hurricane Nicole Will Mess Our Weekend Up Pretty Nicely

What a difference a week makes... Remember a week ago, we were heading into a weekend that was going to deliver us potential record-setting temps. But, let's be real... Mother Nature still threw a curve ball into the middle of it. Sure, we had huge, warm temps, but we also had annoying winds that made it hard to fully appreciate and enjoy the summerlike weather.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Remnants of rare November hurricane head for Maine after slamming Florida

MAINE, USA — Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida on Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. This is only the second time on record a hurricane has made landfall in the month of November. It's also the latest November hurricane to hit the continental United States except for Hurricane Kate in 1985. The rain and wind with the storm will quickly move up the eastern seaboard as we end the workweek and start the weekend. As Nicole transitions to a post-tropical cyclone, the storm will merge with a cold front and bring tropical rains to Maine on Friday and Saturday.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Confused by a Red Arrow Plus a Green Light on Maine Traffic Signals?

There was a time not that long ago that traffic signals in Maine were only red light, yellow light and green light. But as roads got busier and intersections more complicated, new versions of traffic lights have been popping up. Even still, most of those new versions have been simplistic and easy to understand. That is, until the newest traffic signal arrived and has left even the most experienced and understanding drivers confused.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter

With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
BREWER, ME
WPFO

Casco Bay temperature rising at alarming rate, study finds

A local environmental group says Casco Bay, which is crucial to Maine’s way of life, is warming at an alarming rate. Friends of Casco Bay says the temperatures of that water is rising at a rate of one degree every 10 years. They say the warming water has already...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Veterans Day deals and events around Maine

In honor of Veterans Day, some Maine businesses will be offering deals to those who have served. There are also events being held around the state and vets can visit Acadia National Park for free. Several Maine restaurants are giving back to Veterans on Friday for Veterans Day. In Auburn,...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

YUM! 40 Best Places to Get Crab Rangoons in Maine

We all know them... We all love them. "Crab rangoons" is one of those words you say and immediately people are sighing, moaning, or just simply freaking out over wanting them. You seriously can not utter those two words without getting a reaction from someone. It's just human nature. People...
MAINE STATE
beckersspine.com

Maine orthopedic practice moves to larger space

Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, an affiliate of MaineHealth, has moved to a new location double the size of its previous office, according to a Nov. 10 report from Penobscot Bay Pilot. The new office is just down the hall from its old location in...
BELFAST, ME
Q 96.1

Maine Holiday Box: 25 Gifts for People Who No Longer Live in the Area

Trust me, it is hard being away from home. Not only are you away from family, but you are also no longer close to some of your favorite places to grab some food. Growing up in Massachusetts, I was OBSESSED with Gingerbread Construction Co, so whenever I was away (studying abroad or moved out of state), I always had my family send me some of my favorite treats.
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine

Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days that I used to beg my parents to take me to Friendly's, I just could not get enough of the Monster Mash Sundae. As the years went by, my taste buds changed and I went from getting a grilled cheese to a delicious salad topped with tortilla chips and a Friend-Z.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Triumph of the rural Maine Democrat

After Janet Mills handily dispatched Shawn Moody in the 2018 gubernatorial contest, an explanation for her win became popular in Republican circles: liberal voters in southern Maine handed Mills the election. The logic went a little something like this: Mills won the election by about 48,000 votes statewide, with a...
MAINE STATE

