Voice of America
Russia's Ukraine Strikes Affecting Health Care, Heating, British Say
“Russian strikes on power generation and transmission are having a disproportionate effect upon civilians in Ukraine, indiscriminately impacting critical functions such as health care and heating,” according to the British Defense Ministry’s daily report on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The continued prioritization of critical national infrastructure over...
Voice of America
More Than 100,000 Russian Military Casualties in Ukraine, Says Top US General
Washington — America's top general estimated on Wednesday that Russia's military had seen more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine and added Kyiv's armed forces "probably" suffered a similar level of casualties in the war. The estimates could not be independently confirmed by Reuters. But...
Voice of America
Many Europeans Blame Belarusians for War in Ukraine
Throughout the war in Ukraine, the nation of Belarus, under the authoritarian rule of President Alexander Lukashenko, has acted as a Russian ally. That relationship has led to problems for many Belarusians outside of the country. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Videographer: Sandzhar Khamidov.
Voice of America
Russia to Host Multilateral Talks on Afghanistan November 16
Islamabad — Russia said Wednesday it will host a multilateral meeting scheduled for November 16 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. Special Afghan envoys from China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are expected to attend the gathering of what is known as the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan.
Voice of America
US Says Russia's War in Ukraine Divides APEC Nations Ahead of Summit
State Department — Diverging views on Russia's war in Ukraine are making it hard for the 21 economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum to agree on a joint communique ahead of next week’s meeting of leaders and senior officials in Bangkok, Thailand. "The primary sticking point...
Voice of America
US Warns of Daunting Consequences if Ukraine Grain Deal Not Renewed
State Department — The United States is working to ensure that U.S. sanctions are not impeding the flow of Russian food and fertilizer to developing countries during talks to renew a U.N.-brokered deal on food shipments from Ukraine that will expire Nov. 19. In an interview this week, the...
Voice of America
Biden to Meet ASEAN Leaders Amid China Rivalry, Ukraine War
U.S. President Joe Biden heads to a whirlwind week of diplomacy with Southeast Asian leaders amid an intensifying rivalry with China and Russia’s continuing war on Ukraine. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report from Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Voice of America
UK: Russian Withdrawal From Kherson Shows Difficulties Forces Face
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Saturday in its daily update on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson, announced this week, “is a public recognition of the difficulties faced by Russian forces on the west bank of the Dnipro river.”. In the intelligence update posted...
Voice of America
Wrong Bank: Dnipro River Separates Villagers From Ukraine's Advance
Stepnogirsk, Ukraine — Russia ordered its troops to abandon the Dnipro River's west bank a few hours after Yevgen Gamiy had another lucky escape from incoming fire on its east. The Kremlin's announced pullback from the city of Kherson and about half of its eponymous region appeared to mark...
Voice of America
Ukraine Says It Recaptured Dozens of Towns in Kherson Province
Ukrainian forces have recaptured more than 40 towns in southern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday, as Russia announced it was pulling its troops from Kherson. “The number of Ukrainian flags returning to their rightful place in the framework of the ongoing defense operation is already dozens, 41 settlements were...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 11
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:24 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said in its latest Ukraine assessment that it does not believe the fighting in Ukraine will halt or enter a stalemate due to winter weather.
Voice of America
Mongolia Looks to Sell More Coal to China as World Shuns Polluting Fuel
Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia — Mongolia is ramping up efforts to export coal to energy-hungry China, a government official told AFP, despite global efforts to end the use of the polluting fossil fuel. World leaders are gathering at the COP27 conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to hash out the future of...
Voice of America
Putin Not Attending G20 Bali Summit
PHNOM PENH — Indonesia, host of the G-20 summit has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the gathering of the world’s twenty largest economies in person, which starts on November 15 in Bali. Moscow will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Jodi Mahardi,...
Voice of America
Azerbaijani Turks in Iran Demand 'Freedom, Justice, National Government'
As anti-government protests continue across Iran, "freedom, justice and national government" has become a common slogan on the streets of Tabriz, Urmia and Ardabil, the three largest Azerbaijani-Turkish population centers in northwestern Iran. The demands quickly caught the attention of the country’s other non-Persian communities. Protesters early this month...
Voice of America
Biden Facing Rivalries With Beijing, Moscow During Southeast Asia Trip
Phnom Penh, Cambodia — Leaving behind a better-than-expected Democratic performance in the November 8 Congressional elections, U.S. President Joe Biden heads to a whirlwind week of diplomacy with Southeast Asian and Indo-Pacific leaders amid an intensifying rivalry with China, Russia’s war on Ukraine, and increased provocations from North Korea.
Voice of America
Myanmar Crisis, North Korea Threat on Biden’s Agenda at East, Southeast Asian Summits
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — U.S. President Joe Biden is in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, this weekend for meetings with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as the region faces a violent crisis in Myanmar, ongoing threats from North Korea, and the intensifying rivalry between Beijing and Washington. In...
'We are Ukraine': locals hail Russian retreat from Kherson
Ukrainians on Saturday hailed Russia's retreat from Kherson as Kyiv said it was working to de-mine the strategic southern city, record Russian crimes and restore power across the region. After an eight-month Russian occupation, Ukrainian television resumed broadcasting in the city and the region's energy provider said it was working to restore power supplies.
Voice of America
IAEA: Iran Sets Up Visit This Month to Give Answers on Probe
Vienna — Iran has agreed to a visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency this month to provide answers the U.N. watchdog and its 35-nation board have long called for on the origin of uranium particles found at three sites, an IAEA report on Thursday seen by Reuters said.
Voice of America
Biden Tells Climate Conference 'Life of the Planet Is at Stake'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday told the U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, that the global climate crisis "is about the very life of the planet" and that the United States is "putting its money where its mouth is" to address it. In his speech to the world...
Voice of America
Expectations Low for Biden-Xi Meeting in Bali
Phnom penh, cambodia — A highly anticipated meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is set for Monday in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of a G-20 summit of the world’s major economies. The pair will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of...
