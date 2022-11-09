ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

2 People Injured In A Hit And Run Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAFbu_0j4Hep3b00
Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Clarksville at around 12:30 p.m.

The crash happened at Lafayette Rd between Orleans and Darlene drive on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the driver sped off after the accident and did not stop.

Two pedestrians were injured in the crash.

One of the pedestrians was taken to Nashville hospital by helicopter.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

The implicated vehicle is a white Chrysler 300 that may have front-end damage, the passenger side mirror and windshield may possibly be damaged, according to the police.

The crash is being investigated by the police.

November 9, 2022

Source: WKRN

Recent Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified

An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

Police investigating overnight shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was shot just after midnight Friday on Eighth Avenue between Broadway and McGavock Street in Nashville, according to Metro Police. Police said a car pulled up on McGavock Street and an unknown suspect shot the man. The man was able to get away and call police. He was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Greenville Road Rollover Crash

A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and the SUV ran off the road. The SUV then hit a culvert causing it to overturn twice before...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Metro Police investigating shooting near apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating Friday night after two adults were shot near Longwood at Southern Hills Apartments. The shooting happened at 371 Wallace Road south of Paragon Mills. Police on scene confirmed two adults were shot at about 9:30 p.m. They’re expected to be ok. No...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia

An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. 1 dead...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police find car involved in Clarksville hit-and-run

Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville. Police find car involved in Clarksville hit-and-run Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel. Education commissioner: Teacher pay a priority. Education commissioner: Teacher...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Suspect indicted for 2020 murder of Clarksville man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man extradited to Middle Tennessee on Wednesday is charged for the 2020 murder of a 28-year-old Clarksville man. Jaelyn Deon Gant was indicted by a grand jury on several charges, including murder, for the death of Seth Stephens. Stephens was found shot multiple times...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

I-24 West site of multiple wrecks last week, with one fatality reported

Interstate 24, north of Nashville, experienced multiple wrecks in the first week of November in and near Montgomery County, with one resulting in a fatality. In Robertson County, at Exit 19, on Thursday, Nov. 3, shortly before 3 p.m., Clarksville resident Khandra Smalley, 59, was killed when the Honda Passport she was driving left the westbound lane of the interstate and struck a tree, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy