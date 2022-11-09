2 People Injured In A Hit And Run Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Clarksville at around 12:30 p.m.
The crash happened at Lafayette Rd between Orleans and Darlene drive on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, the driver sped off after the accident and did not stop.
Two pedestrians were injured in the crash.
One of the pedestrians was taken to Nashville hospital by helicopter.
The condition of the victim is unknown.
The implicated vehicle is a white Chrysler 300 that may have front-end damage, the passenger side mirror and windshield may possibly be damaged, according to the police.
The crash is being investigated by the police.
November 9, 2022
Source: WKRN
Recent Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™
- Tennessee Accident News - Statewide
- Nashville Accident News
- Memphis Accident News
- Knoxville Accident News
- Search My City in Tennessee
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0