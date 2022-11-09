ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Veterans Day events, parades in central Ohio

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eu9Sl_0j4HeoQ600

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Friday marks Veterans Day, observed annually on Nov. 11 honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Communities across central Ohio will be paying their respects to those who have served with events, parades and more.

Find your local Veterans Day celebration below.

Columbus Veterans Day Job Fair: Nov. 9
Hosting over 50 exhibitors, job seekers with military experience can meet with recruiters from local and national companies.
Fawcett Center – 2400 Olentangy River Rd. Register . 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cannon Firing at the Ohio Statehouse: Nov. 10
The 1st Ohio Light Artillery, Battery A will fire a Civil War cannon three times on Thursday.
Ohio Statehouse – 1 Capitol Square. Details . 11:30, 11:45 a.m. and noon.

Columbus Veterans Day Parade: Nov. 10
This year’s theme is “Sacrifice” and marks the first appearance of Santa Claus in central Ohio.
Downtown Columbus. Traveling from Nationwide Boulevard and High Street to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. Details . Noon.

Ohio Classic Lotto $39 million jackpot ticket sold in Marysville

Delaware County Veterans Day Breakfast: Nov. 11
The 13th annual breakfast and ceremony will feature guest speaker Major General Mark Bartman.
Delaware County Fairground Agricultural Center – 236 Pennsylvania Ave. Details . 8:30 a.m.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum Veterans Day Ceremony: Nov. 11
The special ceremony will feature guest speaker U.S. Army Veteran and CEO of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation David Kim and more.
National Veterans Memorial and Museum – 300 W. Board St. Details . 10 a.m.

Gahanna Veterans Day Ceremony: Nov. 11
Veterans Memorial Committee of Gahanna will host an observance and memorial brick dedication.
Veterans Memorial Park – 73 W. Johnstown Rd. Details . 11 a.m.

Powell Veterans Day Ceremony: Nov. 11
The program will feature the mayor, the police chief and more.
Greater Powell Veterans Memorial – 47 Hall St. Details . 11 a.m.

WATCH: Rare Election Day total lunar eclipse

Westerville Veterans Day Breakfast: Nov. 11
Local veterans are welcome to join for a pancake breakfast with a presentation.
Westerville Community Center – 350 N. Cleveland Ave. Details . 8:30 a.m.

Westerville Veterans Memorial Dedication: Nov. 11
The newly constructed Westerville Veterans Memorial opens with a dedication, featuring positing of the colors, the national anthem, retirement of the colors and more.
Westerville Veterans Memorial – 325 N. Cleveland Ave. Details . 11 a.m.

LGBTQ Veterans Recognition Ceremony: Nov. 17
Stonewall Columbus is hosting an evening of appreciation for local LGBTQ veterans.
Stonewall Columbus – 1160 N. High St. Details . 5:30 p.m.

