ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Embattled Trump rips McConnell for GOP spending but doles out little of his own cash amid Republicans' unexpectedly abysmal midterm performance

Former President Donald Trump has condemned Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the party's failure to secure a majority favor, after contributing little himself to garner any midterm victories. The declaration of blame was aired by the ex-commander-in-chief on Friday, shortly after Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeated Republican...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy