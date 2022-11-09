Read full article on original website
How Brandon Williams defied the odds (again) in race for Central NY House seat
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brandon Williams knew the odds were against him from the beginning when he launched an improbable bid to become Central New York’s next representative in Congress. He was a political novice, an outsider from Texas who had no roots in the community. Rep. John Katko...
Some NY Congressional seats flip Republican
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York, a typically blue state, will be sending more Republican representatives to Congress in the new year. “The big red wave that people were expecting across the country, didn’t happen, except in New York. It did happen here,” said Grant Reeher, a political science professor at Syracuse University. Some house seats previously […]
Why John Mannion has a shot at catching Rebecca Shiroff in state Senate race
Syracuse, N.Y. — The race between state Sen. John Mannion, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff is so close that it will be decided by a small percentage of ballots that have not yet been counted. Shiroff ended Election Night on Tuesday with a 396-vote lead. The Onondaga...
localsyr.com
Conole overtaking Williams’ vote total is a ‘tough math problem,’ says Cook Political Report House editor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An expert who analyzes House of Representatives races for a living says the current vote totals in New York’s 22nd Congressional District is a “tough math problem for the Democrats.”. Democrat Francis Conole trails Republican Brandon Williams by 3,925 votes, according to the...
Upstate vs. Downstate: The 2 different NY governor races plus 7 more Election 2022 takeaways
Though a big-time “red wave” didn’t materialize on Election Day, Republicans had plenty to be happy about in New York. Here’s a look at some of the biggest takeaways so far from statewide voting results in New York. Hochul did enough in Upstate NY. Republican U.S....
Here’s Francis Conole’s best hope for a longshot comeback in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Francis Conole is relying on a very difficult path to come from behind against Brandon Williams in the election for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Conole would need to win at least 69% of the remaining votes if every absentee ballot issued...
Where things stand with Democratic supermajorities in New York Senate, Assembly
Albany, N.Y. — Republicans made gains in both the state Senate and Assembly in Tuesday’s election but Democrats will continue to maintain strong majorities in both chambers. Less clear is whether Democrats in the Senate will retain a two-thirds “supermajority.” Democrats say it’s still possible, though the outcome...
NYC Mayor Adams blames progressives for NY Dem midterm losses: ‘They’re at fault’
Mayor Adams blamed progressive activists Thursday for his party’s spotty performance in New York’s midterm elections, infuriating fellow Democrats who say his finger-pointing is factually dubious and plays into the hands of Republicans. Between the U.S. House and Albany’s two state legislative chambers, Republicans are on track to...
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County attorney played part in pausing NY’s gun law
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - New York’s controversial gun law is paused again. It turns out that a St. Lawrence County lawyer played a big part in the federal case. On Monday, Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S District Court in Syracuse suspended many parts of the New York state’s new gun laws.
How did Zeldin Lose When I Haven’t Seen One Hochul Lawn Sign?
Many Hudson Valley voters are scratching their heads this morning after hearing Kathy Hochul was reelected as Governor. Just how did that happen?. Social media is filled with comments from voters shocked to hear that Lee Zeldin lost his bid to become the first Republican governor since George Pataki grabbed the seat in 1994. Many point to the fact that "everyone they know" voted for Zeldin and they haven't heard or seen anyone supporting Hochul at all. They're genuinely shocked that a "pro-crime crazy person" could win the gubernatorial election.
Conole leads Williams by 15,000 votes with 70% of districts reporting in NY Congressional District 22
Syracuse, N.Y. — Democrat Francis Conole has built a 15,000-vote lead in the race for the House of Representatives seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District with about 72% of the votes counted, according to The Associated Press. Conole leads Republican Brandon Williams 53.9% to 46.1%, AP said....
Brandon Williams declares victory over Francis Conole in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Republican Brandon Williams declared victory this morning over Democrat Francis Conole in a hotly contested race for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Williams took the stage at the Destiny Embassy Suites Hotel at about 2:10 a.m. and said that he had enough...
Live Election 2022 coverage: Winners, losers and analysis of historic mid-terms
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It’s finally here: the end of the 2022 election season. Will there be a red wave or a red ripple, will either affect races in Syracuse and Central New York? Will abortion rights or rising inflation prove the stronger motivator for voters this year?. Locally, Onondaga...
Nymag.com
How Zeldin’s Loss Is Making New York’s Republican Party Ambitious Again
In his lone television debate with Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin was asked, given that he voted to overturn the 2020 election, if he would accept the results of the one he was in. “Well, first off,” he responded, glaring at moderator Susan Arbetter, “losing is not an option.”
NY1
Hochul sticks with New York Democrats boss despite calls for resignation
New York Democrats are gathering in Puerto Rico for an annual political conference that takes place after every general election. Fresh off her victory, Gov. Kathy Hochul was in a dancing mood after she arrived in San Juan and paid a visit to a local school. There, she offered some insight into the election results.
No red wave, but some new faces and old infighting emerge in Central New York politics
The much ballyhooed “red wave” didn’t make much of a splash in Central New York on Tuesday. Pundits, strategists and pollsters predicted huge gains for the GOP in local, state and national races this week, with some suggesting even the governor’s race could be a tossup. When the dust settled early Wednesday, however, no red wave had swept the region. Republicans performed well in some close races, and lost a few others. Democrats, too.
cnyhomepage.com
Robert Cardillo announces campaign for Mayor of Utica
UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Although we just finished the 2022 election cycle with the Midterms earlier this week some are already looking to next year’s election day. Robert Cardillo announced his candidacy for the Mayor of Utica and will seek the Republican and Conservative nominations. Cardillo who currently...
NY’s legal marijuana industry shaken by court injunction
Marijuana industry stakeholders are worried New York’s legal cannabis market – which was supposed to launch in the next seven weeks – could get held up in litigation, after a federal judge placed an injunction on the state’s conditional dispensary program. U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe...
Judge orders temporary stop to I-81 rebuild; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 11)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 65; Low: 51. Don’t look now, but flurries are in the weekend forecast. Photo of the Day. MYSTERY MACHINE IN SYRACUSE IS ONLY ONE IN THE WORLD: The last presstape machine in the...
Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
