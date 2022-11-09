ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Some NY Congressional seats flip Republican

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York, a typically blue state, will be sending more Republican representatives to Congress in the new year. “The big red wave that people were expecting across the country, didn’t happen, except in New York. It did happen here,” said Grant Reeher, a political science professor at Syracuse University. Some house seats previously […]
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

How did Zeldin Lose When I Haven’t Seen One Hochul Lawn Sign?

Many Hudson Valley voters are scratching their heads this morning after hearing Kathy Hochul was reelected as Governor. Just how did that happen?. Social media is filled with comments from voters shocked to hear that Lee Zeldin lost his bid to become the first Republican governor since George Pataki grabbed the seat in 1994. Many point to the fact that "everyone they know" voted for Zeldin and they haven't heard or seen anyone supporting Hochul at all. They're genuinely shocked that a "pro-crime crazy person" could win the gubernatorial election.
NY1

Hochul sticks with New York Democrats boss despite calls for resignation

New York Democrats are gathering in Puerto Rico for an annual political conference that takes place after every general election. Fresh off her victory, Gov. Kathy Hochul was in a dancing mood after she arrived in San Juan and paid a visit to a local school. There, she offered some insight into the election results.
Syracuse.com

No red wave, but some new faces and old infighting emerge in Central New York politics

The much ballyhooed “red wave” didn’t make much of a splash in Central New York on Tuesday. Pundits, strategists and pollsters predicted huge gains for the GOP in local, state and national races this week, with some suggesting even the governor’s race could be a tossup. When the dust settled early Wednesday, however, no red wave had swept the region. Republicans performed well in some close races, and lost a few others. Democrats, too.
cnyhomepage.com

Robert Cardillo announces campaign for Mayor of Utica

UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Although we just finished the 2022 election cycle with the Midterms earlier this week some are already looking to next year’s election day. Robert Cardillo announced his candidacy for the Mayor of Utica and will seek the Republican and Conservative nominations. Cardillo who currently...
Syracuse.com

NY’s legal marijuana industry shaken by court injunction

Marijuana industry stakeholders are worried New York’s legal cannabis market – which was supposed to launch in the next seven weeks – could get held up in litigation, after a federal judge placed an injunction on the state’s conditional dispensary program. U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe...
The Staten Island Advance

Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
Syracuse, NY
