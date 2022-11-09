ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altadena, CA

WEHT/WTVW

$2 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California

A single winning ticket for Powerball’s record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot was sold in California. The declaration came after technical issues delayed Monday’s drawing which, after being announced Tuesday morning, resulted in the following numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10. Meanwhile a single ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida. Precise location […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Saturday's Powerball jackpot estimated to be $580 million

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is estimated to be $580 million, lottery officials announced Friday. It marks the tenth-largest Powerball jackpot ever.There have been 33 drawings without a jackpot winner, the lottery said. The last winning ticket, for a then-$206.9 million jackpot, was sold on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. In Wednesday's drawing, a New Jersey ticket won $2 million, while a second New Jersey ticket and a Michigan ticket each won $1 million.The winning numbers will be announced at 11 p.m. ET Saturday. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.In July, a single winning ticket for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

Winning Numbers Revealed for Record $1.9B Powerball Jackpot After Overnight Delay

The California lottery announced the winning numbers for its massive jackpot after security protocols delayed Monday's highly anticipated drawing Check those tickets! The numbers are finally in for Powerball's record-breaking $1.9 billion jackpot after the drawing was delayed Monday over security protocols. The winning numbers revealed Tuesday are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the Powerball is 10, lottery officials announced. It was not immediately clear if any players matched all six numbers in the drawing. "Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Powerball jackpot hits whopping $1.9 billion after 40th drawing with no winner of top prize

The Powerball jackpot hit a massive new record of $1.9bn after yet another drawing where no one won the top prize.On Saturday, the lottery drawing yielded the numbers 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball 20. The next drawing is slated for Monday.pic.twitter.com/ULMt9zDcrE— California Lottery (@calottery) November 6, 2022Powerball said having no winners on Saturday would “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” per CNN. As of Saturday’s drawing, there have been 40 drawings since the jackpot was previously won in Pennsylvania on 3 August.The repetitive drawings are likely due to...
CALIFORNIA STATE

