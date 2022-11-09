Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
No winning ticket in Monday's Powerball jackpot, next drawing Wednesday
There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars.
What Happens If Nobody Claims the Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot?
On Tuesday, Nov. 8 Powerball declared that one individual purchased a wining ticket with a whopping jackpot of $2.04 billion. According to Powerball, the odds of this epic win are 1 in 292.2 million. “#HUGE #BREAKING #NEWS,” Tweeted the California Lottery. “The only winning #Powerball #jackpot ticket was sold in...
$2 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California
A single winning ticket for Powerball’s record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot was sold in California. The declaration came after technical issues delayed Monday’s drawing which, after being announced Tuesday morning, resulted in the following numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10. Meanwhile a single ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida. Precise location […]
When could we see another record-breaking Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot?
(NEXSTAR) – For the second time in just a handful of months, someone in America won a record-breaking lottery jackpot. This time, it was a Californian who matched all six Powerball numbers in order to win the nation’s largest lottery jackpot of $2.04 billion. If you aren’t holding that winning Powerball ticket, and didn’t win the […]
One Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in New York, Jackpot Reaching World Record
The Powerball keeps growing after no one hit the big billion-dollar jackpot, and it could reach record heights. 16 lucky lottery players did cash in on the second prize of a million bucks, including one in New York. The winning Powerball numbers for the Wednesday, November 2 drawing were:. 2-11-22-35-60...
Saturday's Powerball jackpot estimated to be $580 million
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is estimated to be $580 million, lottery officials announced Friday. It marks the tenth-largest Powerball jackpot ever.There have been 33 drawings without a jackpot winner, the lottery said. The last winning ticket, for a then-$206.9 million jackpot, was sold on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. In Wednesday's drawing, a New Jersey ticket won $2 million, while a second New Jersey ticket and a Michigan ticket each won $1 million.The winning numbers will be announced at 11 p.m. ET Saturday. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.In July, a single winning ticket for...
Winning Numbers Revealed for Record $1.9B Powerball Jackpot After Overnight Delay
The California lottery announced the winning numbers for its massive jackpot after security protocols delayed Monday's highly anticipated drawing Check those tickets! The numbers are finally in for Powerball's record-breaking $1.9 billion jackpot after the drawing was delayed Monday over security protocols. The winning numbers revealed Tuesday are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the Powerball is 10, lottery officials announced. It was not immediately clear if any players matched all six numbers in the drawing. "Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,"...
Powerball jackpot hits whopping $1.9 billion after 40th drawing with no winner of top prize
The Powerball jackpot hit a massive new record of $1.9bn after yet another drawing where no one won the top prize.On Saturday, the lottery drawing yielded the numbers 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball 20. The next drawing is slated for Monday.pic.twitter.com/ULMt9zDcrE— California Lottery (@calottery) November 6, 2022Powerball said having no winners on Saturday would “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” per CNN. As of Saturday’s drawing, there have been 40 drawings since the jackpot was previously won in Pennsylvania on 3 August.The repetitive drawings are likely due to...
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes History
A lucky Powerball player won the historically high $2 billion jackpot on Tuesday. The players name has not yet been released, but we do know the winning ticket was drawn in California at Joe's Service center in Altadena, California.
NBC New York
NY Sees Two Win $1 Million (or More) on Powerball; No One Hits $1 Billion Jackpot
The Powerball Jackpot will continue to grow, as nobody won the $1 billion jackpot in Monday night's drawing -- but a couple of people in New York became millionaires overnight. One ticket in New York matched all five white balls, winning $1 million, according to the Powerball website. There was...
