Polo Custom Products celebrates 75 years in business by expanding manufacturing in Topeka

Polo Custom Products is celebrating 75 years of business in a fast-growing market.

Polo Custom Products, 3601 S.W. 29th, is a Topeka-based contract manufacturer that designs, engineers and manufactures custom products and components for original equipment manufacturing in the medical, industrial, fire and safety, and government and defense markets.

Kent Lammers, president and CEO of Polo Custom, said when he first began his tenure, the company produced items that would be inessential today, such as checkbook covers and cushion covers.

"The footprint of our business expands across the globe now. Years ago that wasn't the case." Lammers said.

A new manufacturing building will be built in Topeka

In early July, JEDO board members approved a $98,900 cash incentive to aid in the expansion of Polo Custom Products.

The incentive will allow for a new manufacturing facility to be established in the capital city. Lammers said it will provide "growth in the corporate office"

Currently, Polo Custom Products has two manufacturing facilities. The first was established in 1969 in Monticello, Iowa. The second, established in 2000 in Louisville, Mississippi.

"Now, we've got three manufacturing locations, so that helps us meet the labor demands to manufacture our products," Lammers said.

The Capital Journal reported the project was expected to involve a capital investment of $700,000 and to create several new full-time jobs with an average salary of $59,000, plus benefits. The company intends as part of the project to provide training for up to 60 existing positions.

Currently, the company employees "about 430" across both existing facilities and the corporate office.

Polo Custom Products shifting the culture of its workplace

Lammers said he believes when employees enjoy what they do while working, then they'll advance their expertise.

"I don't ever want anybody at any of our facilities to dread coming to work," he said. "That's been an important staple all along, but I think it's more prevalent today."

Advancing expertise has led the company to a "culture driven by associates" and a workplace that isn't driven solely on authority. Contributing innovative ideas and "diverse opinions" across the team has led into the products provided.

"I've never been disappointed by including the team on discussions," Lammers said. "I embrace that. They need to be comfortable telling me things I don't want to hear. That's how we get better."

Polo Custom Products was founded in 1947 as Polo Plastics. For the 75-year celebration, each associate companywide was to receive a gift tied to the company's "associate appreciation day," thanking everyone for their service.

Lammers said he and other executives at the company meet each new hire as a way to create a welcoming atmosphere for the new hires.

"So, they can see who leadership is, and it's not just some mystery entity in Topeka, Kansas," he said. "And that's proven to be valuable. They love that. There's accountability there when they see me and some of the other executives.

"It's just exciting to be able to stay in the community that gave Polo an opportunity."

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at Klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.