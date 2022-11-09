Read full article on original website
Related
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
Protester who threw eggs at King Charles III barred from carrying eggs in public as part of bail: report
A 23-year-old arrested in northern England Wednesday for allegedly throwing eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, has reportedly been banned from carrying eggs in public. The eggs just missed the royal couple who were in Yorkshire on a royal visit. The king and queen were walking...
Migrants hurl stones at French riot police in anger after officers slash and deflate dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings
Migrants hurled stones at French riot police in anger after officers slashed and deflated dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings this morning. The group clashed with police in the village of Gravelines near Dunkirk after hundreds of migrants headed to the area on Friday. Public officers from the French...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
'Harry Potter' fans are being told to stop leaving socks at Dobby's grave in Wales because 'it could put wildlife at risk'
National Trust Wales has told "Harry Potter" fans to stop leaving socks and other items at Dobby's grave.
BBC
World War Two: Soldier reunited with girl he met in France
For almost 80 years, Reg Pye had her photograph in his wallet. Huguette left the picture in Reg's van as thanks for sharing a jam sandwich with her while he waited to advance into France as World War Two raged. A chance encounter amid the horrors of war near the...
BBC
Jason D'Aguilar murder: Killer sniggered when shown CCTV
A man who beat a football fan to death in an unprovoked attack sniggered when he was shown CCTV of the attack. Jason D'Aguilar was repeatedly kicked and punched after the UEFA Euro 2020 England v Croatia match in Birmingham in June 2021. West Midlands Police said one of his...
BBC
Aberdare: Assault-accused teacher had no autism experience, court told
A teacher accused of taking a severely autistic boy's ear defenders away has told a court he frequently went without them at school. Laura Murphy, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf said she had seen other staff members remove the boy's ear defenders. Ms Murphy, 33, and teaching assistant Mandy Hodges,...
A week before Liz Truss' resignation, King Charles greeted the prime minister by muttering 'Back again? Dear oh dear'
King Charles greeted Liz Truss with an unenthusiastic message at their first weekly audience. "Back again? Dear oh dear," Charles said to Truss just one week before she resigned from her role. She became the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history, holding her position for 42 days into Charles' reign.
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
thenationalnews.com
Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad
On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
Sir Iain Duncan Smith feared for his wife over traffic cone incident, court told
Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has told a court how he feared for his wife and her friend when he had a traffic cone “slammed” on to his head as they were followed by a “threatening” group of protesters hurling abuse at him.Sir Iain told a district judge how he was subjected to a “cacophony of sound”, a banging drum, abuse and insults, as he walked from the Midland Hotel to the Mercure Hotel, in Manchester city centre, on October 4, 2021, during the Conservative Party conference, with his wife Betsy and one of her friends.The MP, 68,...
BBC
Swastika daubed on Buckley cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday
A swastika was sprayed on a cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday and a neo-Nazi flag left at the scene, police have said. The incident was reported at about 11:30 GMT at Hawkesbury memorial garden in Buckley, Flintshire. North Wales Police Insp Iwan Jones said: "This was a distressing and distasteful hate...
BBC
Sparkhill baby death: Man charged with murdering three-week-old
A man has been charged with murdering a three-week-old baby after the infant was found not breathing at a house in Birmingham. Mohammed Ibrahim died a short while after being taken to hospital from the property on Dovey Road, Sparkhill, at about 03:40 BST on Tuesday. Kadees Mohammed, 29, of...
BBC
Serial burglar denies murdering Bethnal Green siblings 30 years ago
A burglar has denied murdering an elderly brother and sister in a violent home invasion nearly 30 years ago. Danville Neil, now 65, is accused of killing William Bryan, 71, and Anne Castle, 74, at their flat in Bethnal Green, east London, in August 1993. They were beaten and tied...
BBC
Boys badly hurt in Stratford-upon-Avon crash involving school bus
Two children have been flown to hospital with serious injuries after the car they were in was in collision with a double-decker school bus. It happened near Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, at 08:13 GMT leaving the boys and a woman trapped inside their vehicle. The woman is also being treated for serious...
Gay couple turned away by 31 churches finally tie the knot
A gay couple who were rejected 31 times for a church wedding have finally tied the knot.Shane Yerrell, 39, and David Sparrey, 30, finally said “I do” at Wanstead United Reformed Church in London on 21 October. Shane said: “Honestly, I'd all but given up. But when I spoke to [Reverend] Tessa I was literally shouting with joy and jumping round the room. David didn't believe me.“When we met Tessa she said, 'I can see you love each other, love is love'. It was the most amazing feeling.“She said, 'Everyone deserves to marry the person they love' - and she's...
BBC
Man knew rules before felling trees, appeal hears
A man who was convicted of felling more than two thousand trees had been warned he was breaking the rules on multiple occasions, an appeal has heard. Jeff Lane is appealing a conviction from 29 March for clearing more than eight hectares of wet woodland on the Gower peninsula. Damian...
BBC
Scotland falls silent to remember war dead
Crowds gathered across Scotland on Remembrance Sunday to commemorate those who lost their lives in conflict. The country joined the rest of the UK by falling silent for two minutes to remember the servicemen and women who have died since the First World War. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joined mourners...
‘We didn’t get a single pound’: anger in Barnsley at broken Tory promises
Successful bids for levelling up money will be revealed alongside the autumn statement on Thursday, but scepticism about the policy is high in the northern town
Comments / 0