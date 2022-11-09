ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Holidays heat up with more lights, ‘Charlie Brown Christmas.’ Plus: Sudeikis, Aretha

By Dan Kelly
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

A holiday tradition for Kansas City families will return next week at The Coterie with “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, Lucy and the whole “Peanuts” gang.

The live musical production of the animated TV special written by “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz will open at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at The Coterie’s theater in Crown Center and will run through Dec. 31.

Tickets ($14-$20) and more information at thecoterie.org .

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” featuring the whole “Peanuts” gang will return Nov. 15-Dec. 31 at The Coterie. The Coterie

More holiday events

▪ Festival of Lights, 4-10 p.m., days vary Nov. 10-Dec. 30, Powell Gardens ($7-$16). powellgardens.org .

▪ The Rink at Zona Rosa, times vary Nov. 11-Jan. 31. Zona Rosa ($12). zonarosa.com .

▪ Legendary Tree Lighting, 5-7 p.m. Nov 12, Legends Outlets. legendsshopping.com .

▪ “Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show,” 2 p.m. Nov. 13, Cable Dahmer Arena ($29-$89.25). cabledahmerarena.com .

▪ Tree Lighting, 6 p.m. Nov. 18, Ward Parkway Center Pavilion (free). wardparkwaycenter.com .

Classical music and dance

▪ Heart of America Youth Ballet, “Coppelia,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12, Folly ($35-$40). follytheater.org .

▪ St. Petersburg Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Pilgrim Chapel ($15). eventbrite.com .

▪ Ulysses Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral ($25-$40). chambermusic.org .

▪ US Masters Brass Band Entertainment Competition, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Music Hall ($25-$35). usmasters.org .

▪ Bach Aria Soloists, “Women of Note in Shakespeare & Song,” 7 p.m. Nov. 12, Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch (free; at capacity). bachariasoloists.com .

▪ Rufus Wainwright with Kansas City Symphony: “Oh, What a World of Rufus,” 8 p.m. Nov. 12, Kauffman Center ($45-$130). kcsymphony.org .

▪ The Westerlies, 2 p.m. Nov. 13, Lied Center ($16-$30). lied.ku.edu .

▪ Pianist Harmony Zhu, 6p.m. Nov. 13, Folly (free). hjseries.org .

More music

▪ Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “The Voice” featuring Deborah Brown, 7 p.m. Nov. 10, Kauffman Center ($33.50-$68.50). kcjo.org .

▪ Pokey LaFarge, 8 p.m. Nov. 10, Knuckleheads ($29.50). knuckleheadskc.com .

▪ George Winston, 8 p.m. Nov. 11, Kauffman Center ($41-$73.50). kauffmancenter.org .

▪ Liquid Stranger with Ravenscoon and Tape B, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, The Truman ($28.75-$55). thetrumankc.com .

▪ Crystal Gayle, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Ameristar ($35-$88). ameristarkansascity.com .

▪ Carrie Underwood with Jimmie Allen, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, T-Mobile Center ($35.50-$121). t-mobilecenter.com .

▪ Sawyer Fredericks, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Knuckleheads ($40). knuckleheadskc.com .

▪ Brian Culbertson with Marcus Anderson and Marqueal Jordan, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Midland ($49.50-$64.50). midlandkc.com .

▪ Mat Kearney, 8 p.m. Nov. 15, Uptown ($35-$59). uptowntheater.com .

▪ Chelsea Cutler with Ayokay and Arden Jones, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Granada ($28.50-$30). thegranada.com .

▪ Slander, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Midland ($29.50-$59.50). midlandkc.com .

▪ Steven Page, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Madrid ($35-$55). madridtheatre.com .

Katt Williams will bring his stand-up comedy to the T-Mobile Center on Nov. 11. Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP

More entertainment

▪ The Honolulu Theatre for Youth production of “In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson” will come to Yardley Hall, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 10 ($6). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center/events .

▪ The National WWI Museum and Memorial’s Veterans Day celebration, highlighted by a Veterans Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Nov. 11, will take place all weekend, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 11-13 (free displays and activities; free museum admission for veterans and active duty military personnel; half-price all others, $5-$9). theworldwar.org/veteransday .

▪ The Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre will present a musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple” at the Warwick Theater, opens 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11; runs through Nov. 26 ($44-$59). metkc.org .

▪ Comedian Katt Williams will perform at the T-Mobile Center, 8 p.m. Nov. 11 ($59-$250). t-mobilecenter.com .

▪ Quixotic’s “Sensatia, Cirque Cabaret” will return to the Quixotic Theater in Crown Center, opens 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11; runs through Dec. 30 ($60-$90). sensatiakc.com .

▪ The national tour of “Legally Blonde the Musical” will stop at Yardley Hall, 4 and 8 p.m. Nov. 12 ($20-$115). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center/events .

▪ Performers including Wynonna, Fred Armisen, Cactus Moser and many more will join host Jason Sudeikis for the sixth annual Thundergong, a benefit for the Steps of Faith Foundation at the Uptown, 7 p.m. Nov. 12 ($69). thundergong.org .

▪ The PNC Broadway in Kansas City series will kick off its 2022-23 season with “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” a tribute to Aretha Franklin, at the Kauffman Center, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16 ($61.50-$116.50). broadwayinkc.com .

The PNC Broadway in Kansas City series will present “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” a tribute to Aretha Franklin, Nov. 15-16 at the Kauffman Center. Julia Drummond/American Theatre Guild

