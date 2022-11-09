CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democrats Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas both won reelection to Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st and 2nd Districts, defeating two pro-Trump Republicans. Pappas defeated Karoline Leavitt, who worked in the White House press office under former President Donald Trump, and Kuster beat Robert Burns, who runs a pharmaceutical quality control business. Leavitt, 25, would have been the youngest women elected to Congress if she had won in the competitive 1st District that has flipped multiple times in recent years. She campaigned to strengthen parental rights in schools and increase domestic energy production. Pappas, 42, helped run his family’s restaurant in Manchester and was part of a state council that approves spending contracts. He made history in 2018 by becoming the state’s first openly gay member of Congress.

