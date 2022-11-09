Read full article on original website
Midterm results – live: Republicans projected to take House as Kevin McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote
Republicans are projected to have won a majority in the US House of Representatives with at least 218 seats, according to Decision Desk HQ. There are still 14 outstanding races, but it is believed that the GOP has taken the lower chamber of Congress.The final outcome will likely see a very slim majority for Republicans making things difficult for party leadership, but Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected speaker by winning the nomination. He now faces a weeks-long battle to quell right-wing objections likely by offering concessions to the Freedom Caucus.In an internal vote,...
Trump Running For President Again In 2024 Despite Criminal Probes Into Coup Attempt
"I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," the former president said at Mar-a-Lago. Polls say he could win the 2024 GOP nomination.
Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone. Within hours, the Justice Department asked the judge to let the order take effect Dec. 21, giving it five weeks to prepare. Plaintiffs including the American Civil Liberties Union didn’t oppose the delay. “This transition period is critical to ensuring that (the Department of Homeland Security) can continue to carry out its mission to secure the Nation’s borders and to conduct its border operations in an orderly fashion,” government attorneys wrote.
The 24 funniest reactions to Donald Trump announcing third presidential run
Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago - and he delivered on Tuesday night.Firing the starting pistol on his third presidential run, he shrugged off mid-term results that were lackluster for MAGA candidates and announced that he is the man to lead America.Moments before he took the stage, it emerged that he'd filed paperwork for a presidential run that will grip a divided nation.The run for office isn’t a huge surprise; in recent days he said that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be setting out his intentions “very, very soon.”Republican officials had urged him...
Trump’s former RI campaign chair on 2024 bid: ‘It’s time to move on’
12 News Political Analyst Joe Fleming said the former president's strategy is aimed at keeping other Republican candidates from running against him.
