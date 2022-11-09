Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
This Might Be Your Only Chance To Own A 2022 Porsche 911 Stinger GTR Carbon Edition
Despite how close to perfect the Porsche 911 Turbo S really is, tuners have tried their best to make it even better. Take for example Manhart’s latest TR800 or G-Power's GP-800 - two tuning packages that increase the power output of the 911 Turbo S to more than 800 horsepower. But, when it comes to models like this, what's under the hood is only part of the deal. Most of the aftermarket houses out there are also trying to improve every aspect of the car. TopCar, for example, recently unveiled the Stinger GTR Carbon Edition - a fully exposed carbon fiber body that transforms the 911 Turbo S into one of the best-looking cars out there. It is limited to only 13 units worldwide, and only one of these units made it to the States. Now, duPont REGISTRY is offering you the chance to own this unique 911 Stringer GTR Carbon Edition. For the right money, of course!
insideevs.com
Check Out The Rugged Damson R5 Pro Folding Electric Bike
We all know that not all e-bikes are made equal. Sure, if budget wasn't really a concern, and you wanted a top-notch e-bike that's reliable, stylish, and comes with extended warranty, then you'd head over to the likes of Trek, Specialized, and Giant. However, up and coming e-bike makers are also stirring the pot, offering bikes with impressive performance at a fraction of the price. For those looking for a bargain, they're hard to ignore.
1970 Dodge Charger Body Made From Carbon Fiber Has A Porsche 911 Turbo Price Tag
In August, Dodge announced it would introduce a full carbon fiber body for the 1970 Dodge Charger, made by the experts over at Finale Speed. The incredible lightweight creation is now available for purchase at an eye-watering $199,000 - more than a brand new 911 Turbo Cabriolet. The Oklahoma-based custom...
Jalopnik
Kawasaki Offered a Glimpse of Its Bizarre EV Future at EICMA 2022
Kawasaki revealed a few of its upcoming EV motorcycles at EICMA 2022 along with the company’s plans for the future of its combustion-powered motorcycles. While Kawasaki plans to release a fully-electric sport bike in Europe by 2023, which will probably be a part of the Kawasaki Ninja lineup, the Japanese bike maker is casting a wide net when it comes to propulsion methods.
Hurricane Ian Destroyed Some Incredible Cars, and Thousands Are Now Available at Salvage Auctions
CopartHurricane Ian destroyed so many cars in Florida and other southern states that the Copart website now lets you browse them with even greater ease.
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
hypebeast.com
Honda Unveils the 2023 Rendition of Its Ruckus Model
First released 20 years ago, the Honda Ruckus remains a popular scooter for the brand today. Economically priced and smartly designed, the Ruckus is a compact yet efficient everyday ride for the average city or suburban dweller. Retaining an overall very similar design to its predecessor, the 2023 rendition will...
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
tiremeetsroad.com
Tire explosion at SEMA’s BurnYard from 1000 HP Demon Taxi sends rubber carcass flying over crowd, hits & damages Silverado show truck
No injuries reported except for one damaged Silverado hood. You never expect your multi-year build to get damaged at a car show while parked, sitting completely still, yet, that’s exactly what happened. Perennial favorite to SEMA’s Hoonigan BurnYard, the Bros Automotive Detail Center’s 1000 HP Dodge Demon Taxi, blew...
Carscoops
Toyota Shows GR Corolla Rally Concept, 620 HP Supras, And GR86 Daily Drifter At SEMA
Toyota’s commitment to cars was front and center at SEMA as the company displayed an assortment of concepts and builds based on the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla. Starting with the latter, the company introduced the GR Corolla Rally concept that provides a glimpse at the possibilities for aftermarket customization.
Dyno Run Shows New Honda Civic Type R Has More Horsepower Than We Thought
Hondata tunes Hondas and it's just gotten a hold of the new Civic Type R. And its first course of acting was putting the car on a hub dyno. The result? Honda soft-balled the power figures on the new Type R. Hondata's Type R made 316 horsepower and 334 lb-ft...
All-New Buick GL8 Century Revealed As Turbocharged Luxury Shaggin' Wagon
The Buick Century has made a triumphant return, but not as another humdrum sedan. It also won't be sold in the USA as Americans have become severely allergic to minivans since the advent of the crossover. The new Century is an upmarket MPV. Think of it as the lovechild of a Toyota Sienna and BMW i7.
yankodesign.com
This zero-waste laptop bag tries to make up for your laptop’s environmental sins
Our civilization now relies heavily on all sorts of computers, but these products are sadly also killing of our planet in the process. From their production to their daily use to their disposal, desktops and laptops contribute to the sad state of our planet. Even worse, we tend to buy accessories for these devices that themselves create more problems for our environment. Fortunately, designers and brands have started to become more conscious of how even small things like accessory can pile up to become a sustainability disaster and are taking steps to minimize their negative impact on the environment. This laptop case, for example, is made from leftover fabric to become something fashionable that also shows a bit of university spirit, too.
fordauthority.com
2008 Ford GT-R GT2 Race Car Up For Auction
If you’ve ever wanted to own a bona-fide race car that’s seen track time at famous courses such as Sebring and Le Mans, now’s your chance – a 2008 Ford GT-R race car is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. This particular 2008 Ford...
Rivian’s LED Headlights Are Giving Owners Headaches In Snow and Ice
YouTube/Out of Spec ReviewsLED lights don't draw enough energy create a lot of heat, but that waste heat is useful for preventing ice buildup on headlights.
TEASED: Abarth 500 Electric Hot Hatch Will Be Revealed This Month
The future of Abarth is right around the corner, as the Italian performance brand has officially teased its first-ever electric hot hatch with a debut set for November 22. For a while now, the company has been reaching out to its fans on social media, asking them to get involved in developing the new electric Abarth 500. The vehicle will be shockingly built on the bones of the Fiat 500e, albeit the more recently revised version found in Europe rather than the half-baked effort that was sold in California, and will be "More Abarth than Ever," according to the brand.
yankodesign.com
Cleverly designed flat-packed traffic cone can be assembled in multiple ways, making it more efficient
You’d think traffic cones are already pretty well designed. They’re visible, fairly stable, and stack easily. However the two things they’re not are A. space-efficient, and B. modular. Meet Apiece, a flat-packed traffic cone that can be assembled into individual cones or even a long cone strip to cordon off large areas. With multiple flat triangular panels that lock together, Apiece lets you put your traffic cone together piece by piece. When you’re done, the pieces come apart and become a flat stack that occupies much less space than the traditional stacked conical traffic cones!
Comments / 0