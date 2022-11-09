Despite how close to perfect the Porsche 911 Turbo S really is, tuners have tried their best to make it even better. Take for example Manhart’s latest TR800 or G-Power's GP-800 - two tuning packages that increase the power output of the 911 Turbo S to more than 800 horsepower. But, when it comes to models like this, what's under the hood is only part of the deal. Most of the aftermarket houses out there are also trying to improve every aspect of the car. TopCar, for example, recently unveiled the Stinger GTR Carbon Edition - a fully exposed carbon fiber body that transforms the 911 Turbo S into one of the best-looking cars out there. It is limited to only 13 units worldwide, and only one of these units made it to the States. Now, duPont REGISTRY is offering you the chance to own this unique 911 Stringer GTR Carbon Edition. For the right money, of course!

20 HOURS AGO