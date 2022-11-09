ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Drive-thru coffee chain 7 Brew opens in Ankeny with specialty drinks and Italian sodas

By Jay Stahl, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
Drive-thru coffee stand company 7 Brew, the rapid-growing Rogers, Arkansas-based chain, opened Monday in Ankeny.

The new location, 1020 E. First St., features a double-lane drive-thru and marks the company first-ever stand in the state of Iowa. The stand is sandwiched between Casey's General Store and Fazoli's in the fast-growing metro area suburb outside of Des Moines.

The standalone drive-thru-only company currently has 30 operating locations in nine states.

Company representatives said the Ankeny location is the first in a larger expansion rollout by 7 Brew across the Des Moines metro area and state, according to a news release.

“Our Ankeny location will be the first to open on Nov. 7 and we have plans to roll out multiple locations across Des Moines. We can’t wait for locals to experience what 7 Brew is all about ― we know they’ll become instant fans the moment they visit the stand," 7 Brew Coffee managing partner Bruce Collinsworth said.

The company offers Italian sodas, infused energy drinks, smoothies in flavors such as green apple and wildberry, shakes, and teas alongside a wide selection of iced and hot espresso-based coffee beverages.

The core of the menu focuses on seven original favorites available hot, cold or chilled. The Blondie features caramel and vanilla breve ― espresso with half-and-half or cream instead of milk ― while the Brunette mixes hazelnut and caramel mocha. A Smooth combines white chocolate and Irish Crème breve, and the White Mac melds white chocolate and macadamia nut breve. A Triple 7 comes with six espresso shots. A White Chocolate Mocha blends white and milk chocolate mocha, while the German Chocolate brings together coconut and caramel mocha.

The Ankeny location at 1020 E. First St. is open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

