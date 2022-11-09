Art on the Prairie festival to showcase Iowa artists, musicians this weekend in Perry

Historic buildings will be filled with visual artists, musicians and poets from across Iowa when the annual Art on the Prairie festival returns Saturday and Sunday in Perry.

“I personally attended Art on the Prairie for many years and I loved how the community just came to life and it brought a bunch of out-of-town folks in to see what assets Perry has to offer with the historic buildings and the visual art that’s been installed from a sculpture perspective and murals around town,” said Bethany Wicks, a member of the Art on the Prairie Festival Committee.

She was approached to serve on the festival committee after saying that Art on the Prairie “is my favorite weekend in Perry of the whole year.” Wicks now serves on the committee with Mary Rose Nichols, Lynsi Pasutti, Teena Case and Vicki Lage. A number of volunteers also help to get everything ready for the two-day festival.

"We have so many different people coming to us asking how they can volunteer, it just brings the community together," Nichols said. "We’re just so lucky to have so many people want to be part of it."

This year’s festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It feature 55 visual artists and 30 musicians in six historic buildings:

Security Bank Building, 1102 Willis Ave.

Hotel Pattee, 1112 Willis Ave.

Town/Craft Building, 1122 Willis Ave.

Carnegie Library Museum, 1123 Willis Ave.

Betsy Peterson Designs, 1121 Second St.

La Poste, 1219 Warford St.

New this year, artists will be located both downstairs and upstairs in the Town/Craft Building as the number of artists grows from last year. Signs also will located outside to designate each venue.

Studio on Second, 1218 Second St., will host 30 poets on both days during Poetry on the Prairie, a mini-festival that includes poetry readings, workshops and open mic opportunities for students and adults. A poetry slam event also will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Gamble Block Brewery.

The Perry Public Library, 1101 Willis Ave., will host local artists, along with youth activities, storytimes and music performances.

Nichols said Girls Rock! Des Moines will host live performances at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the library’s community room. A GR!LIVE workshop featuring the music of Gloria Estefan and Des Moines artist Lani, a Colombian-American singer/songwriter, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with hands-on learning opportunities with auxiliary percussion and a songwriting jam session.

“We’re hoping to get the word out so we can encourage young people and people of all ages to come and enjoy the music and participate in the workshop,” Nichols said.

Case added that Minburn children’s author Megan Cline will host storytime at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday in the library’s community room. Cline, this year’s Art on the Prairie featured author, will have signed copies of her books available for purchase.

The featured artists include Chad Elliott of Lamoni and the 2021 People’s Choice winner, Betty Chamness Trost, of Des Moines. Nichols said Elliot was featured last year through his singing and art that accompanied his children’s book. This year, Elliot’s visual art will be on the display in the cellar of La Poste.

Pasutti said the People’s Choice Award is voted on by attendees at the festival. Jars are located in each venue and attendees can vote for their favorite artist. Those votes are tallied and the winning artist is honored at Saturday’s artist reception. The winning artist can then select their booth for the following year’s festival. Chamness Trost will be back in her same spot at the Hotel Pattee.

“We encourage people to get out and see all of the spaces, see all of the artists and vote for the People’s Choice Award,” Pasutti said.

She added that this year’s festival will feature art in a variety of mediums, from painting to ceramics, mixed media, fiber and textiles, jewelry, printmaking, glass, wood and more.

“I love the wide variety of artists that are represented, not only from around our area but from other parts of the state,” Case said. “It’s just a wonderful time to share art and stories and fellowship with people.”

Pasutti said the Art on the Prairie festival attendees should check out the local shops and restaurants, many of which will be open Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s really a great weekend for Perry, being one of the biggest, if not the biggest, for shoppers and holiday open houses and things like that,” she added.

Find more information, including a full schedule of events , visit the Art on the Prairie website, artontheprairie.org , and Facebook page . Programs will be located inside each venue.

“If anyone hasn’t been to Art on the Prairie, we strongly encourage them to come out and see what the town has to offer,” Wicks said. “In addition to the artists that we mentioned, take the opportunity to step inside the brick-and-mortar stores as well and fill up at a local restaurant.”

Allison Ullmann is the editor and reporter for the Perry Chief and Dallas County News. Reach her at aullmann@theperrychief.com.

