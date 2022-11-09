Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Here's how No. 5 Zachary won big over St. Amant in their Division I playoff opener
Fifth-seeded Zachary High had few problems Friday night in the first round of the Division I nonselect playoffs, routing St. Amant 42-7 at home. The Zachary defense held the Gators to negative yardage in the first half. On offense, the Broncos averaged nearly 11 yards per carry. And star quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed 12 of 18 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.
theadvocate.com
FRIDAY'S TOP MATCHUPS: Check out these three games to watch
This is an intriguing first-round Division II nonselect game. It could be a pivotal win for Brusly (6-4), a No. 16 seed in its first season in the Class 4A ranks after a long stint in 3A. No. 17 Abbeville (6-4) enters the playoffs with losses in three of its past five games.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Brooks Leonard, Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic sign with Northwestern State
Brooks Leonard and Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic High School's 2023 class signed Nov. 9 to play baseball at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. The twins have been star student-athletes in both baseball and football at the Donaldsonville school during their high school careers. Ascension Catholic baseball coach Gee Cassard...
NOLA.com
L.B. Landry forfeits opening football playoff game against Vandebilt Catholic
The L.B. Landry football season ended with a forfeit loss to Vandebilt Catholic in the opening round of the Division II select playoffs. The Bucs were scheduled to open the playoffs Friday at Behrman Stadium. As a result, No. 19 Vandebilt (4-6) advanced to face No. 3 De La Salle...
We Now Know Why 'Coach O' Has Been Attending Ragin' Cajuns Football Games
ormer LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has been to Lafayette several times this football season.
KPLC TV
South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
WDSU
Huge brawl breaks out at Eleanor McMain vs. McDonogh 35 basketball game Thursday; parents react
A huge fight between two high school rivals at their basketball jamboree, Thursday night. Students at Eleanor McMain said their team was winning during the last play in the fourth quarter before a fight broke out. Shirley is a parent and said, "That is a really big embarrassment. To see...
Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Kansas City
Tigers continue to put together a solid stretch of possessions to take control. The elite guard play has been on full display in this one. Turnovers continue holding the Tigers back from blowing this game out of proportion. With the chance to make it a double-digit game, back-to-back turnovers allow the Kangaroos to stay in this one. Tigers lead 68-61 with 5:06 remaining.
postsouth.com
LSU basketball: Matt McMahon celebrates first win with a shower, but work still left ahead
BATON ROUGE - Matt McMahon had a surprise waiting for him on the other side of the door. McMahon, the first-year coach at LSU basketball, had just won his first game with the Tigers, a 74-63 victory over Kansas City on Wednesday night. He was about to meet with his team after the win.
postsouth.com
KJ Jefferson does not start for Arkansas football vs LSU, Razorbacks turn to Malik Hornsby
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football is without its starting quarterback for the second time this season. This time, however, the Razorbacks are turning to redshirt sophomore Malik Hornsby as their backup quarterback. KJ Jefferson did not start for the Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3 SEC) against No. 7 LSU (7-2, 5-1) on...
Matt McMahon inks two on opening day of early signing period
LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon officially welcomed two new Tigers to the family Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period for the 2023 class. A pair of four-star prospects on 247Sports, Corey Chest and Mike Williams, inked their national letter-of-intent singing papers with LSU. 247Sports...
Kim Mulkey Signs Nation's No. 1 Recruiting Class to LSU
BATON ROUGE – On Wednesday, LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey signed her second class at LSU, adding four elite prospects that have been ranked the No. 1 class in the country by ESPN. Headlining the class is the No. 1 player in the country (AGSR, Prospects Nation...
225batonrouge.com
Did you rush the field at Tiger Stadium? You might be in a movie.
Writer/director Matthew Perkins wanted footage from both day and night games in Tiger Stadium for The Mascot, his film that would prominently feature LSU’s football program. His crew shot during a day game against Tennessee, which didn’t go well for Tiger fans. But on Saturday in the LSU-Alabama game, Perkins captured the iconic “Saturday night in Tiger Stadium” experience along with a bonus: thousands of fans streaming onto the field after the dramatic win, which wasn’t exactly in the script.
postsouth.com
LSU basketball score vs. Kansas City: Live updates from Matt McMahon's Tigers' debut
BATON ROUGE - Let the Matt McMahon era begin. LSU basketball kicks off a new tenure under McMahon, formerly Murray State's coach, on Wednesday (7 p.m., SEC Network+) when the Tigers tip off their season against Kansas City. It also marks the end of a wild offseason for LSU. YEAR...
Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss
The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
KTEN.com
Most Dangerous Roads in Baton Rouge
Originally Posted On: https://www.dudleydebosier.com/most-dangerous-roads-in-baton-rouge/. If you’re local to Baton Rouge, you’ve likely become familiar with the city’s traffic. In fact, Baton Rouge traffic is the fourth WORST in the United States, behind Los Angeles, New York and Miami only, according to a traffic index ranking by TomTom, an electronics company.
wbrz.com
Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58
BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
Louisiana Powerball Winners Confirmed in Record Drawing
Louisiana gets a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners in delayed Powerball drawing.
NOLA.com
Crabbers pull traps from Lake Maurepas ahead of carbon capture project: 'I’m holding out'
Crabbing is in Laramie Hill’s blood. Every morning, he boards his boat, the Staffer’s Legacy, and seeks crabs along the bottom of Lake Maurepas as they migrate to and from Lake Pontchartrain every season. He’s the third in his family line to take up the business and has honed his craft for more than half his 40 years.
wbrz.com
$50K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station
BATON ROUGE - It wasn't the coveted $2 billion jackpot, but at least one person in Baton Rouge took home some big winnings after this weekend's Powerball drawing. The Louisiana Lottery reported Tuesday that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K on Perkins Road. Those winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.
