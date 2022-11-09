ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash, IN

WISH-TV

Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
KOKOMO, IN
WOWO News

Police warn of illegal traffic stops in Jay County

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Jay County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists of illegal traffic stops being attempted in the county. They say that a male subject has stopped one vehicle and attempted to stop another by flashing his headlights. The subject is driving a possibly gray, silver, or white Buick.
JAY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
KOKOMO, IN
WANE-TV

One person rescued from fire Friday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Friday night. Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the apartment building. In the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue, fire crews found one person inside and rescued them from...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wrtv.com

Employee dies after being injured at Haynes International in Kokomo

KOKOMO — One person has died after they were injured Friday morning at Haynes International headquarters in Kokomo. Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele says Seth Badger, 32, of Logansport was taken to the hospital from the business where he was pronounced dead. According to its website, Haynes International develops,...
KOKOMO, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Jay County Sheriff’s Office warns of man attempting illegal traffic stops

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Jay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a man they say has recently attempted to make illegal traffic stops in the county. Police say the man stopped a driver in rural Jay County in the evening hours, and attempted to stop another woman in the same area. They say the man followed the woman for many miles before driving off.
JAY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
KOKOMO, IN
WANE-TV

Two $100k Powerball tickets purchased in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The winning ticket for Monday night’s record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot was sold in Altadena, California. Hoosiers weren’t completely unlucky: two $100,00 tickets were sold in Fort Wayne, and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Corydon, Mishawaka, and Lawrenceburg. One of the lucky ticket...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Car club, dealership in Fort Wayne team up for toy drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can give back to children in the Fort Wayne area Saturday morning at a toy drive ahead of the holiday season. Bob Thomas Ford North is teaming up with the Old Fort Mustangers for the event that benefits Toys for Tots. All donations...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Annual festival gets new location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual holiday festival is making some changes this year, but your whole family is still invited to come and make memories with Christmas in the Library. Formally known as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in the Library will now take place at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Downtown Fort Wayne gearing up for Night of Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s tradition of turning the lights on for the holiday season is a week and a half away. So, what do you need to know before going?. Learn more about the Downtown Improvement District’s annual Night of Lights and HolidayFest in the interview above.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Arrest made in stabbing at Warsaw McDonald’s

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Warsaw have made an arrest in a stabbing at a McDonald’s in the city earlier this week. It was Monday when two men reportedly got into a fight outside the McDonald’s at 315 N. Detroit St. in downtown Warsaw. During the fight, one of the men – a 46-year-old – was stabbed on the left side of his body, police said.
WARSAW, IN

