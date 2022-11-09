It's November, which means Christmas season is here

Beggar’s Night/Halloween has passed, a new month has started, and several holidays are approaching.

Each November for me it is always interesting to see how soon the Christmas decorations start appearing. Today (Nov. 2) when I was out early running there were already several houses that had their Christmas lights on. Possibly with the warmer weather we are having many more will make an early appearance.

During this past week one of the television stations had a poll going about when you choose to decorate your house for Christmas. Choices were November 1, after Thanksgiving, the week of Christmas, or not at all. Early poll results showed a majority favored November 1.

Do we rush past Thanksgiving? Although I am not in many stores I have seen Christmas displays and candy out well ahead of Thanksgiving. That did not seem to be the case many years ago. Growing up in St. Louis it was always a wonderful time to head downtown and see the decorated stores on Friday after Thanksgiving. This officially kicked off the holiday season. It was also the opportunity to see Santa on his first visit.

For our family, it was an unwritten rule that no Christmas music or decorations surfaced before Thanksgiving. Somehow that seemed harder to hold to while our children were growing up, but now with just the two of us that unofficial deadline seems much easier to hold.

Have you heard any Christmas music yet? I believe one radio station started playing Christmas songs in November. Maybe it is too early for that to happen, but if you were around the Oakwood United Methodist Church on a Tuesday evening toward the end of September you could hear a variety of Christmas carols being sung courteous of the Heartland Singers. They have returned and are preparing for their Christmas program.

The choir normally has a spring concert and a Christmas concert. However, with the COVID pandemic our last time together was in March of 2020 and our last concert was in December of 2019. So, it has been a joy to assemble again and see many familiar faces some of which I have not seen for over two years.

The Heartland Singers are directed by Dawn Hutchison and this year there we have around 35 singers in the group. Our group is not made up of professional singers and there are no tryouts, we are just a group of people from the area surrounding Pleasant Hill who enjoy singing. For me, my time with the group has been a learning experience since I was not part of any high school choir, nor do I have any formal music background. My only experience comes through my many years singing in various church choirs and small groups. Thankfully, there is usually a strong tenor that helps to keep me on key. I have been singing with the group since 2016.

This year’s program consists of secular, religious and old-time Christmas favorites. Our performance will take place at the Oakwood United Methodist Church on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. Admission is free and there will be refreshments after the program. There will also be a time for the audience to join in on some familiar Christmas carols/songs. Hope to see you there.

Stephen Taylor is a Pleasant Hill resident and retired minister.