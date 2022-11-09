These Des Moines metro malls and stores have special Black Friday hours for 2022
In the Des Moines metro area, shoppers have had a slow start to the holiday season as temperatures struggle to change, but our list of Black Friday hours at major shopping centers is a must read as you begin wrapping gifts this season.
Here's everything shoppers need to know about Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping hours, on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 respectively, for stores and malls in the Des Moines area.
Jordan Creek Town Center hours
101 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines; 515-224-5000
- Normal mall hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Merle Hay Mall hours
3800 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines; 515-770-8810
- Normal hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays from noon to 5:30 p.m.
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Valley West Mall hours
1551 Valley West Drive, West Des Moines; 515-225-3632
- Normal hours: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Southridge Mall hours
1111 E. Army Post Road, Des Moines; 515-218-9000
- Normal hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Outlets of Des Moines hours
801 Bass Pro Drive NW, Altoona; 515-380-7400
- Normal hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Jay Stahl is an entertainment reporter at The Des Moines Register. Follow him on Instagram, Twitter, or reach out at jstahl@gannett.com.
