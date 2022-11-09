ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Possible presidential candidates have played coy: Now the 2024 Iowa caucuses really begin

By Brianne Pfannenstiel, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

As nationally known Republicans descended on Iowa ahead of the midterm elections, they insisted they were focused on boosting their allies in the state, resolutely deflecting questions about their own possible presidential runs as they made repeated trips to the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley campaigned with Gov. Kim Reynolds. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott attended a fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson. Former Vice President Mike Pence traveled with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

“Today, it’s all about winning back the Congress and reelecting Sen. Chuck Grassley,” Pence said when reporters asked him at the Iowa State Fair in August whether he would run for president and compete in the Iowa caucuses.

Well, voting in the midterm elections officially is over, and the fig leaf is gone. It’s caucus season in Iowa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbHzf_0j4HauKO00

“I think they're going to be a lot less reticent about saying that they're here to test the waters, that they’re here to talk to Iowans,” said Republican Party of Iowa Chair Jeff Kaufmann. “And I think we will see that happen maybe not immediately after (the election), but I think we will certainly see that starting in January.”

More caucus news: National Democrats set dates to consider Iowa caucuses, presidential nominating calendar

Unlike Democrats, who remain in limbo as the national party considers reordering its presidential nominating calendar, Iowa Republicans are set to kick off the 2024 cycle with their traditional first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to make the first post-election foray into the state, attending a meeting of the Westside Conservatives Club in Urbandale Nov. 16. He has said he’s considering a run for president in 2024 , and he has previously held private events in the state.

Former Republican President Donald Trump has repeatedly teased a third White House run in 2024, including at a preelection rally in Sioux City last week.

“I ran twice," Trump said. "… In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again.”

Though the prospect of a Trump candidacy has loomed over the start of the 2024 caucus cycle, it has not slowed the steady stream of visits to the state by potential candidates.

“Get ready,” he told the crowd, pausing to soak in their cheers. “That’s all I’m telling you. Get ready.”

More: Which Republicans might run for president in 2024? Iowa visits give early hint

Kaufmann said he’s expecting some now-familiar faces to make return trips.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is among those who’ve spent significant time in the state. He’s held at least eight public events since first traveling to the state in March 2021.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Pence have both held seven events — more than any others but Pompeo.

Kaufmann said national leaders who have not yet made formal trips to Iowa have also reached out to him.

“So there's more to come,” he said. “We're going to see new faces as well.”

Among those yet to visit Iowa is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to run for president and is seen as Trump's most serious would-be challenger. DeSantis has campaigned in other states ahead of the midterms, but he has not been to Iowa.

But work is also going on behind the scenes. Jimmy Centers, a Republican campaign veteran and strategist with Cornerstone Public Affairs in Des Moines, said potential candidates are already speaking with operatives on the ground in Iowa as they consider building out the staff and infrastructure of a campaign.

“They are preparing and looking at what a campaign apparatus would be in Iowa and what it would take, both initially as they put their toe in the water, but also how they build it out for the long term to have a successful caucus campaign,” he said. “Because everybody knows, in Iowa, you need to be present, you need to get across the state, and you need to be thoughtful in terms of how you’re engaging with Republicans in every corner of the state.”

Though ongoing, the conversations about staffing have been slower this year than in past caucus cycles, Kaufmann said.

“Maybe that's the place where Donald Trump's decision-making freezes a little bit of that,” he said.

More: Iowa Poll: Most say it’s best for Iowa’s caucuses to retain first-in-the-nation status

Some politicians said they had been holding off on making a decision about running for president until after the midterms.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who flipped pork chops at the Iowa State Fair in August, said he’s focused on finishing out his term, which expires in January. After that, he said, he’ll think about what comes next.

“I definitely want to be a voice, and I want to play some role in the future,” he told the Des Moines Register. “Exactly what that is, I’m not quite sure.”

Pence, too, promised to weigh the choice at the start of the year.

"After the first of the year, my family and I will do as we've always done," Pence told reporters. "And that is reflect and pray on where we might next serve, or we might next contribute.”

Brianne Pfannenstiel is the chief politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at bpfann@dmreg.com or 515-284-8244. Follow her on Twitter at @brianneDMR .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Possible presidential candidates have played coy: Now the 2024 Iowa caucuses really begin

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status

DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
IOWA STATE
timesdelphic.com

Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa

In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
IOWA STATE
Axios

A "red wave" hit Iowa. Hard.

While the expected "red wave" didn't sweep the U.S., it crashed hard in Iowa. Why it matters: Iowa has shed itself of any remaining "purple state" remnants from a decade ago when former President Barack Obama won the state in the 2008 and 2012 elections. "I don’t see it going...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Libertarian party earns major-party status in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa now has a third major party. In the race for governor, Libertarian Rick Stewart received 2% of the vote, which was enough to give the Libertarian party major-party status in Iowa. This allows Iowans to officially register as Libertarian and allows the party to...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa GOP Lawmakers Announce Leaders

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Republican lawmakers are announcing their leaders for the next legislative session. Pat Grassley has been re-elected Speaker of the House. Matt Windschitl will be House Majority Leader. Iowa Democrats have not announced their House leaders yet. The session begins January 9th.
IOWA STATE
B100

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa

Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race

It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
IOWA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
BEACONSFIELD, IA
KCCI.com

Kim Reynolds easily defeats Deidre DeJear in Iowa governor race

DES MOINES, Iowa — RepublicanKim Reynolds will serve another term as Iowa's governor. If you don't see results above, click here. The AP projected Reynolds as the winner at 8 p.m. She defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear. The two candidates had clashed over tax cuts, education, child care and mental...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Three quick hits on Iowa's 2022 early vote

The Iowa Secretary of State's office has released the final unofficial absentee ballot totals for the 2022 general election. These figures reflect all in-person early voting, which wrapped up on November 7, as well as all ballots that arrived in the mail or through drop boxes at the close of business on November 7. A later report will include all absentee ballots that arrive at county auditors' offices by 8:00 pm today.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Brenna Bird wins Iowa attorney general race over longtime AG Tom Miller

DES MOINES, Iowa — Brenna Bird will become Iowa's next attorney general. If you don't see results above, click here. Incumbent Democrat Tom Miller called Brenna Bird to concede the race late Tuesday night. The Associated Press called the race on Wednesday afternoon. Results show Bird has received 50.8%...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care

The state of Iowa is losing $30 million in federal money that would have helped families access basic child care services. The governor’s office says the loss of that money is the result of a deliberate decision to avoid having to commit $3 million in matching state funds toward child care. But a Democratic state […] The post Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy