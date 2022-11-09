Possible presidential candidates have played coy: Now the 2024 Iowa caucuses really begin

As nationally known Republicans descended on Iowa ahead of the midterm elections, they insisted they were focused on boosting their allies in the state, resolutely deflecting questions about their own possible presidential runs as they made repeated trips to the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley campaigned with Gov. Kim Reynolds. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott attended a fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson. Former Vice President Mike Pence traveled with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

“Today, it’s all about winning back the Congress and reelecting Sen. Chuck Grassley,” Pence said when reporters asked him at the Iowa State Fair in August whether he would run for president and compete in the Iowa caucuses.

Well, voting in the midterm elections officially is over, and the fig leaf is gone. It’s caucus season in Iowa.

“I think they're going to be a lot less reticent about saying that they're here to test the waters, that they’re here to talk to Iowans,” said Republican Party of Iowa Chair Jeff Kaufmann. “And I think we will see that happen maybe not immediately after (the election), but I think we will certainly see that starting in January.”

Unlike Democrats, who remain in limbo as the national party considers reordering its presidential nominating calendar, Iowa Republicans are set to kick off the 2024 cycle with their traditional first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to make the first post-election foray into the state, attending a meeting of the Westside Conservatives Club in Urbandale Nov. 16. He has said he’s considering a run for president in 2024 , and he has previously held private events in the state.

Former Republican President Donald Trump has repeatedly teased a third White House run in 2024, including at a preelection rally in Sioux City last week.

“I ran twice," Trump said. "… In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again.”

Though the prospect of a Trump candidacy has loomed over the start of the 2024 caucus cycle, it has not slowed the steady stream of visits to the state by potential candidates.

“Get ready,” he told the crowd, pausing to soak in their cheers. “That’s all I’m telling you. Get ready.”

Kaufmann said he’s expecting some now-familiar faces to make return trips.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is among those who’ve spent significant time in the state. He’s held at least eight public events since first traveling to the state in March 2021.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Pence have both held seven events — more than any others but Pompeo.

Kaufmann said national leaders who have not yet made formal trips to Iowa have also reached out to him.

“So there's more to come,” he said. “We're going to see new faces as well.”

Among those yet to visit Iowa is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to run for president and is seen as Trump's most serious would-be challenger. DeSantis has campaigned in other states ahead of the midterms, but he has not been to Iowa.

But work is also going on behind the scenes. Jimmy Centers, a Republican campaign veteran and strategist with Cornerstone Public Affairs in Des Moines, said potential candidates are already speaking with operatives on the ground in Iowa as they consider building out the staff and infrastructure of a campaign.

“They are preparing and looking at what a campaign apparatus would be in Iowa and what it would take, both initially as they put their toe in the water, but also how they build it out for the long term to have a successful caucus campaign,” he said. “Because everybody knows, in Iowa, you need to be present, you need to get across the state, and you need to be thoughtful in terms of how you’re engaging with Republicans in every corner of the state.”

Though ongoing, the conversations about staffing have been slower this year than in past caucus cycles, Kaufmann said.

“Maybe that's the place where Donald Trump's decision-making freezes a little bit of that,” he said.

Some politicians said they had been holding off on making a decision about running for president until after the midterms.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who flipped pork chops at the Iowa State Fair in August, said he’s focused on finishing out his term, which expires in January. After that, he said, he’ll think about what comes next.

“I definitely want to be a voice, and I want to play some role in the future,” he told the Des Moines Register. “Exactly what that is, I’m not quite sure.”

Pence, too, promised to weigh the choice at the start of the year.

"After the first of the year, my family and I will do as we've always done," Pence told reporters. "And that is reflect and pray on where we might next serve, or we might next contribute.”

