ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Poetry on the Prairie joins annual festival on Saturday and Sunday in Perry

By Allison Ullmann, Perry Chief
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

While literature has been a small part of past Art on the Prairie festivals, this year’s event will feature 2 ½ days of poetry.

“This has taken on a whole new level. We’re just so excited to collaborate with the Iowa Poetry Association, Poetry & and Beaverdale Books,” said Mary Rose Nichols, a member of the Art on the Prairie Festival Committee.

“It's just a really great combination of passion and connections with people to make it happen,” fellow festival committee member Lynsi Pasutti added. “We had no idea what this would actually end up being. But it’s really become a mini festival all by itself.”

Thirty poets will be featured, along with workshops and open mic events, at Studio on Second during the Art on the Prairie festival on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day festival also will feature 55 visual artists and 30 musicians in six historic buildings — Security Bank Building, Hotel Pattee, Town/Craft Building, Carnegie Library Museum, Betsy Peterson Designs and La Poste.

“When the Art on the Prairie Committee very generously offered us the use of Studio on Second for the weekend, we just decided we were going to fill it with programs and activities for people," Iowa Poetry Association President Dawn Terpstra said. “We have a very full weekend and a really amazing lineup of poets. We’re just absolutely thrilled. And just fun things for both adults and students to participate in and different workshops.”

Poetry on the Prairie will kick off with a poetry slam starting at 7 p.m. Friday at Gamble Block Brewery. Kelsey Bigelow is helping coordinate the poetry slam, the first spoken word event sponsored by the Iowa Poetry Association.

“We’re actually on the hunt for an Iowa representative to go to the national stage next year,” she said.

More: Art on the Prairie festival to showcase Iowa artists, musicians this weekend in Perry

The Poetry on the Prairie slam will be the first qualifying round. Bigelow said poets who sign up will compete for one of the top four places. The winning poets will be invited to the final stage in April of 2023.

Bigelow said the community is invited to watch the poetry slam.

“Come and watch and support and hang out and kind of get exposed to slam poetry and get a feel for the spoken word community,” Bigelow said. “It’s a high-energy, welcoming environment and it’s just a ton of fun and you get to hear really great poetry all night.”

The Poetry on the Prairie festivities continue on Saturday morning with a welcome by Deb Marquart, Paul Brooke, Kyle McCord and Terpstra.

Marquart, the Iowa State Poet Laureate and a professor at Iowa State University, will lead an ekphrastic writing workshop at 11:30 a.m.

Workshop participants will be drawing inspiration from pieces created by Art on the Prairie visual artists to write a poem, which Bigelow said “is a cool way to bring everyone together and tie in the different artforms.”

Saturday afternoon will feature a line-up of featured poets reading a selection of their work. Festival attendees are welcome to come and go throughout the afternoon.

“These are well-published poets and they’re a very diverse group,” Terpstra said of poets ranging from Jim Autry, Robert Tremmel, Hai-Dang Phan to Staci Harper Bennett and more. “We have some really amazing talent in this group that’s been assembled.”

Sunday’s Poetry on the Prairie activities will kick off at 11:15 a.m. with Lyrical Iowa Presents. Terpstra said Lyrical Iowa is an anthology published once a year by the Iowa Poetry Association featuring 300 poems selected from more than 1,000 pieces submitted by Iowa poets. Lyrical Iowa Presents will feature poets reading their winning poems.

An immersive art and word workshop will be held at noon for students in second grade through high school. Area residents will then get the chance to read some of their own work during open mic events at 1:30 p.m. for adults and 3:30 p.m. for students.

Terpstra is looking forward to having poetry being part of the Art on the Prairie festival again.

“I would say there’s just a lot that was intentionally packed into 2 ½ days featuring poetry for all kinds of different interests,” she said. “Whether you want to come and listen to poetry or if you want to participate and learn something about the craft through one of the workshops or be part of the open mic.”

Bigelow is looking forward to seeing a variety of artforms represented at Art on the Prairie this weekend, from visual art to music and now poets.

“There’s always been literature but now we’re bringing in more strongly the poetry aspect of authors and literature and the artform of poetry,” she said. “I’m excited to see how it plays out and how many people get to be exposed to something they maybe haven’t been in the past and are inspired by all of the art and words and joy that they’re going to hear.”

Registration is requested for the Poetry on the Prairie workshops and open mic events. Find more information, including a schedule of events and registration, on the Iowa Poetry Association website, iowapoetry.com . Find information about Art on the Prairie at artontheprairie.org .

Allison Ullmann is the editor and reporter for the Perry Chief and Dallas County News. Reach her at aullmann@theperrychief.com.

This article originally appeared on Perry Chief: Poetry on the Prairie joins annual festival on Saturday and Sunday in Perry

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Iowa Weekend: Time To Hit The Stage!

Alex Wilson of Catch Des Moines and Julie Kraft of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance preview a wintry Iowa weekend full of events onstage and some outdoor activities for the hearty soul. Click below to listen:
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

A grand new place on Grand Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The new high-rise on Grand Avenue was to […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner

NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
NEWTON, IA
iheart.com

Frigid Air Arrives In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Des Moines say cold air has settled across Iowa and will stick around for a while. Highs this weekend will remain in the low 30s, though by Sunday winds will finally diminish. Similar conditions are forecast through the upcoming week with a couple of chances for light snow.
DES MOINES, IA
timesdelphic.com

Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa

In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
IOWA STATE
kqradio.com

Ross to resign from Webster City Community School District as superintendent at this Monday’s school board meeting

The Webster City Community School Board meets Monday evening at 6:00 at the school board meeting room at 820 Des Moines Street. The Monday agenda will include the first reading of board policy stock prescription medication supply and on director districts. There will be action taken on the debt service general obligation bond interest payment, consider a contract for a roof replacement plan,approve fundraising requests and education contracts. The Webster City school board will accept resignations from superintendent Dr. Mandy Ross and paraeducator Christina Romp. The resignation of school technology specialist Matt Matteson will be acceepted by the board. Matteson will be the new Hamilton County Treasurer on January 1,2023. The board will approve the recommendations of Jaime Davis as head 7th grade girls basketball coach and Samantha Rouse as assistant 7th grade boys basketball coach.There will be updates from superintendent Ross and from the board at Monday’s meeting.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

KCRG alleges Iowa GOP blacklisted the station from election results party

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — ABC-affiliated Iowa news station KCRG was reportedly blacklisted from the Iowa GOP's election results party, according to a report written by station staff. According to KCRG, it was denied media credentials for the Iowa Republicans' GOP Victory Party at a downtown Des Moines Hilton hotel...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One

Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Medical issue eyed as cause of serious Des Moines crash Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived […]
DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy