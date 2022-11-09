AirPods Pro 2 and Beats earbuds got new firmware update, here’s how to install it

Apple is rolling out firmware updates to the AirPods Pro 2, the Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Studio Buds. As always, what’s changing with these wireless earbuds is unclear, although AirPods Pro 2 users have been complaining about audio drift issues. Here’s what you need to know and how to install this update.

According to 9to5Mac, AirPods Pro 2 new firmware is version 5.1.58 with build number 5B58 (previously 7A377), Powerbeats Pro is 5B55, and Beats Studio Buds 10M2155. Last month, new AirPods Pro owners started complaining about an audio drifting issue. A Reddit user said at the time:

This is my second pair of AirPods Pro 2 and the audio still seems to shift/drift all over the place sometimes it can compress the volume of a song and then randomly raise the volume. Can anyone explain why this is happening? Could it be a software issue or hardware issue?

Another

says AirPods Pro 2 keeps losing sync while listening to a song. A user reports:

I’ve had a similar issue with my AirPods Pro 2. I’m using spatial audio and watching YouTube, and for most videos, after an ad plays, the AirPods go out of sync with each other. As if one is slightly lacking behind the other. It sounds like the voice of people in videos are right at my ears instead in the middle of my head like it’s supposed to sound. The only way I’ve been able to combat this is to turn off and back Spatial Audio which seems to re-sycn up the AirPods.

Although Apple doesn’t offer proper release notes – it just says it includes “bug fixes and other improvements” –this update to the AirPods Pro 2 likely solves this issue.

How to update AirPods Pro 2 or Beats earbuds firmware?

Beats Studio Buds in white, red, and black. Image source: Apple Inc.

Whether you have AirPods Pro 2, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Studio Buds, the process of updating their firmware is similar. Since Apple says new firmware versions install when AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone, the best option is to let both devices charge together for at least 30 minutes.

To check your AirPods firmware version, you need to open the Settings app, open the Bluetooth menu, find your AirPods or Beats earbuds and tap the “i” next to them to look at the firmware version number.

If this process doesn’t work, you’ll have to wait until they magically update, as Apple doesn’t let you manually install these firmware updates.