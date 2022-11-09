ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man detained after eggs thrown at King during York visit

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDg49_0j4Haav600

A man has been detained by police for allegedly throwing eggs at the King and Queen Consort.

Charles and Camilla were being welcomed to York by city leaders when a protester threw four eggs at them. All missed before the pair were ushered away.

Charles continued shaking hands with a member of the public as the eggs flew in his direction, pausing briefly to look at the shells cracked on the ground.

Police officers at Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway and focus for grand events, were seen restraining the suspect on the ground behind temporary fencing set up for Wednesday’s royal visit.

The man was heard shouting “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained by around four police officers.

People in the crowd started chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” at the protester.

The suspect was later carried away in handcuffs, with his legs bound by two uniformed officers, who put him in the back of a police van.

Charles and Camilla were visiting Yorkshire to carry out a number of engagements.

They were in York to attend the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, the first to be installed since her death.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Bail for student arrested on suspicion of egging Charles and Camilla

Police have bailed a student who was arrested after the King and Queen Consort were pelted with eggs during a visit to York. North Yorkshire Police said the 23-year-old was interviewed after being arrested on suspicion of a public order offence at Micklegate Bar when the royal couple arrived to begin a series of engagements in the city on Wednesday.
newschain

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of killed rapper

Fans have gathered to remember killed rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in Atlanta near to where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

The case that saw killer jailed for life almost 25 years after setting his partner on fire

This week, a man was sentenced to life in prison for dousing his partner in petrol and setting her on fire in 1998 – an attack that would kill her decades later. Mother of two Jacqueline Kirk suffered “unimaginable” physical injuries that required hours of surgery on a tracheotomy, facial reconstruction and skin grafting after 35 per cent of her body was burnt. The man responsible, Steven Craig, was inspired by the 1992 Quentin Tarantino film Reservoir Dogs when he carried out the attack in Weston-super-Mare nearly a quarter of a century ago. The particular scene is where Michael...
newschain

Hancock and Boy George face fermented plums and worse in first IAC eating trial

Boy George gags on fermented plums while Matt Hancock worriedly looks on during the first I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! eating trial of the series. Thursday night saw the public vote for the pair to take part in La Cucaracha Cafe, meaning The Cockroach Cafe in English – marking Hancock’s third consecutive challenge since arriving in camp.
newschain

Noose found at Obama Presidential Centre construction site

The firm building the Obama Presidential Centre has suspended operations after a noose was found at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of black-owned construction firms, said it reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible”. It also offered a 100,000 dollar (£86,000) reward.
newschain

Man to be sentenced for murdering woman who died 20 years after he torched her

A man will be sentenced for murdering his partner – who died 21 years after he doused her with petrol and set her on fire. Steven Craig, 58, inflicted horrendous injuries on Jacqueline Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998. He was convicted of grievous...
newschain

Dave Challinor feels Stockport passed test of character in victory at Newport

Resurgent Stockport passed another big test of their character, according to manager Dave Challinor, as they fought back to win 2-1 at Newport. The Hatters were 19th with only nine points from their first 11 games at the start of last month but are now up to 12th and only five points off the top seven after a run of five wins from their last seven games in Sky Bet League Two.
newschain

Russell Martin proud of ‘brilliant’ Swansea performance but frustrated by draw

Swansea boss Russell Martin expressed his pride at a “brilliant” performance but also his frustration after seeing his side held to a goalless draw at rock-bottom Huddersfield. The visiting Swans failed to return to the play-off fray as they slipped to a fifth successive match without victory. Martin’s...
newschain

Chinese official purged after Tiananmen Square massacre dies aged 90

Bao Tong, a leading voice for political reform in the Chinese Communist Party who was purged after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, has died aged 90. Son Bao Pu said in a tweet that his father died peacefully on Wednesday morning. Mr Bao had been living in a Beijing suburb under tight police supervision.
newschain

Callum Davidson feels St Johnstone are in a ‘good place’ after Motherwell draw

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes his side are in a “good place” as they head into the World Cup break buoyed by a five-match unbeaten run. The McDiarmid Park side looked to be heading for victory after Drey Wright’s 26th-minute breakthrough against Motherwell. But the visitors levelled things up with a deflected Blair Spittal free-kick in first-half stoppage time.
newschain

Michael Duff hails excellent away performance after Barnsley win at Shrewsbury

Barnsley boss Michael Duff hailed his side’s well-executed away performance in their 1-0 win at Shrewsbury. Adam Phillips scored his first league goal for the Tykes as they made it three wins on the spin in all competitions. Duff’s charges hit the front after 10 minutes and kept the...
newschain

Mark Bonner hails Cambridge improvement in stalemate with 10-man Bolton

Mark Bonner felt his Cambridge side had shown great improvement in their goalless League One draw with 10-man Bolton. The U’s have now gone five home league games in a row without scoring, but they collected a hard-earned point. Harvey Knibbs was denied by an important save and Jack...
newschain

Migrant crossings believed to have surpassed 40,000 this year after new arrivals

The number of migrants who have crossed the English Channel into the UK is thought to have surpassed 40,000 as dozens arrived on Saturday. The provisional total of arrivals for 2022 had been 39,913 ahead of the weekend, with the further crossings likely to set a new milestone. Border Force...
newschain

Hunt: I’m Scrooge with a plan to save Christmas by beating evil inflation

Jeremy Hunt has declared he is “Scrooge” out to save Christmas as he warned of “horrible decisions” on tax and spending to crack down on “evil” inflation and restore stability to shorten a recession “made in Russia”. The Chancellor has promised a...
newschain

Portsmouth held to frustrating draw at struggling Morecambe

Held promotion-chasing Portsmouth to a draw in an entertaining Sky Bet League One clash at the Mazuma Stadium. The struggling Shrimps dominated the game but missed a host of chances that would have earned them a much-needed win. The opportunity Morecambe did take came in the 36th minute after a...
newschain

King joins other senior royals at Festival of Remembrance

The King and members of the royal family have gathered for the Festival of Remembrance, where tribute will be paid to the late Queen for the 70 years of service and dedication she gave during her reign. Charles and the Queen Consort arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in London...
newschain

David Moyes sympathises with fans as West Ham booed following Leicester loss

David Moyes said he understands the fans’ frustration after West Ham were booed off following their latest defeat. The Hammers will spend the World Cup break just a point above the relegation zone after a third straight loss, 2-0 at home to Leicester. Moyes has guided West Ham to...
newschain

‘Medical intervention’ after British-Egyptian activist escalates hunger strike

Egyptian prison authorities have intervened medically after jailed British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah escalated his hunger strike, his mother said. With relatives scrambling for details on Mr Abdel-Fattah’s condition, officials at the prison refused to allow a lawyer for the family to visit him despite approval by the prosecutors’ office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy