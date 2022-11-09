Read full article on original website
Wednesday PM Forecast: front on track to bring chill for the weekend
While no more records fell on Wednesday, temperatures remained well above average. A strong cold front will being a big swing on thermometers into the weekend. Next 24 Hours: Continued advance of drier air will take humidity down enough overnight for low temperatures to fall into the low 50s beneath mostly clear skies. On the perimeter of Tropical Storm Nicole, we may see some high clouds and feel a north breeze of 5-10mph on Thursday. Otherwise, a good deal of sunshine will warm temperatures into the upper 70s.
Artist from Louisiana receives 6 CMA nominations, 2 awards; set to perform at Rose Parade
A singer-songwriter from Louisiana won two prestigious awards at the CMAs and is set to be the mid-parade performer for Louisiana's Rose Parade float. Lainey Wilson, a 30-year-old musician from Baskin, received six nominations and two awards at the CMAs on Nov. 9. Wilson won the awards for New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year over big-name artists like Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert.
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers
The West Feliciana Saints are marching into the postseason with an undefeated record, and a big reason why is the play of their quarterback Joel Rogers, who ran all over Plaquemine last week to win district. "I'm a dual threat quarterback and I understand coverages and know how to read...
Edwards will not testify at Ronald Greene hearing
BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards will not testify Monday before a legislative committee investigating the death of Ronald Greene. That committee meeting is the same day a grand jury will meet in Union Parish to hear evidence that could lead to possible criminal charges in Greene’s death.
Governor calls infant's death 'absolute failure,' won't comment on DCFS leader after latest misstep
BATON ROUGE - After avoiding questions for more than a week about the overdose death of another child who was under the eye of the Department of Children and Family Services, Governor John Bel Edwards admitted the agency should have done more to intervene. The governor has avoided questions about...
