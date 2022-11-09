ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson Post Athlete of the Week (Week 12)

Congratulations to Jackson Martin who has been voted the Week 12 - Dickson Post's Athlete of the Week for Oct 31-Nov 6, 2022. Martin, from Creek Wood High School, finished his high school cross country career with back-to-back AA state championships including a time of 15:37.95.

