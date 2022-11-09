BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Bourbon Society Baton Rouge is hosting the first ever Louisiana Bourbon Festival on November 12th at the Renaissance Hotel from 10:00am until 10:00pm. There will be seminars during the day and a grand tasting at 7:00pm. This festival is for bourbon connoisseurs and beginners. There will be 35 Bourbon brands from across the United States exhibiting at the festival. There will also be a raffle and a few surprises for attendees. Hotel room discounts are available for attendees. Proceeds from the festival benefit Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. For tickets visit LouisianaBourbonFest.com. To learn more about the Bourbon Society Baton Rouge, visit www.bourbonbr.com/

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO