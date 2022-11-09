Read full article on original website
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's Bluff
Mississippi River traffic at Scott's Bluff sits at a standstill due to record-low water levels. The Mississippi River at Scott's Bluff in Baton Rouge.M Henderson. The Mississippi River is a water super-highway. Focused on petroleum and petroleum products, grain, rubber, paper, coffee, wood, coal, edible oils, chemicals, iron, and steel, shipping at the lower end of the river is significant to national and international trade.
theadvocate.com
Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why
It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin when the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
West Side Journal
Southern University Bayou Tri-Parish Alumni Chapter holds their installation
On August 28, 2022, the Southern University Bayou Tri-Parish Alumni Chapter held their installation ceremony for their 2022 -2024 officers. The BTP Alumni Chapter of Southern University serves the parishes of Iberville, West Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee. BTP’s Motto “Sustaining Southern University’s Legacy and Tradition with Loyalty and Excellence.” Those installed were President Thelma Jones, 1st Vice President Brenda Jasmine, 2nd Vice President Sheryl Mellieon, 3rd Vice President Cynthia Noel, Recording Secretary Latonia Warren-Critney, Financial Secretary Keith Mitchell, Treasurer Pamela Jones, Chaplain Eva Collins, Parliamentarian Betty Antoine, Historian Lisa Broadnax-Jackson, and Public Relations Coordinator Jada Joseph. The swearing-in ceremony was led by Southern University Alumni Federation President Carlton B. Jones Jr. Special attendance also included Edmond Jordan, Louisiana House of Representatives for District 29.
wbrz.com
US Army Corps working to dredge Miss. River in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A red, dustpan dredge could be spotted in the Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge Friday afternoon. Sean Duffy, Executive Director of the Big River Coalition, says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing scheduled maintenance, and the work is not in response to low river levels.
wbrz.com
Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58
BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Drug trafficker sentenced to 360 months; group used stash houses in Prairieville, Baton Rouge
According to admissions made as part of a guilty plea, a group used stash houses in Prairieville and Baton Rouge to sell illegal drugs trafficked from Houston. According to a news release from United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr., the group consisted of Troy James, Joshua Mansion, Kim Murphy, Yascia LaFrance, Belinda Carter, Cornelius Carter, and others.
theadvocate.com
The low river gives Baton Rouge a little more land — and volunteers fight litter there, too
From the top of the Mississippi River levee in Baton Rouge, the strip of ground that runs along the river is making the most of its time in the sun after the drought uncovered it in recent weeks. Short green grass covers the land that looks almost manicured, and butterflies...
theadvocate.com
From the Titanic to Baton Rouge, Parks Stephenson looks from the past to the future
Parks Stephenson's ties to the USS Kidd go deep. 20,000 feet deep, in fact. Stephenson, the new executive director of the USS Kidd Veterans Museum, first became acquainted with Baton Rouge in May 2020 while preparing to take part in a submarine dive on the Kidd's sister ship, the USS Johnston, which sank off the coast of the Philippines in 1944.
New seafood processing lab in Jeanerette demonstrating the future of processing industry
A field day hosted by the LSU Ag. Center and the Louisiana Sea Grant has put together the first ever seafood processing demonstration lab.
theadvocate.com
Another fatal shooting strikes one of Baton Rouge's hotels under scrutiny for violence, drugs
A man was shot and killed at a hotel on Boardwalk Drive Thursday, the most recent in a long string of deadly incidents to take place at one of Baton Rouge's budget hotels along the I-12 corridor. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers were dispatched to the...
thelouisianaweekend.com
The First Louisiana Bourbon Festival is Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Bourbon Society Baton Rouge is hosting the first ever Louisiana Bourbon Festival on November 12th at the Renaissance Hotel from 10:00am until 10:00pm. There will be seminars during the day and a grand tasting at 7:00pm. This festival is for bourbon connoisseurs and beginners. There will be 35 Bourbon brands from across the United States exhibiting at the festival. There will also be a raffle and a few surprises for attendees. Hotel room discounts are available for attendees. Proceeds from the festival benefit Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. For tickets visit LouisianaBourbonFest.com. To learn more about the Bourbon Society Baton Rouge, visit www.bourbonbr.com/
brproud.com
Baton Rouge drug trafficking leader sentenced to 30 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 30 years for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization. According to United States Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr, 38-year-old Travis James has been sentenced to 360 months in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Court found James was a leader and organizer of a drug trafficking group involving 13 other individuals. The group allegedly received large amounts of money and drugs. James’ criminal history also plays a part in his sentencing. The Court ordered James to pay $139,632, which is equivalent to the combined value of the money and property used to traffic the drugs.
brproud.com
White Light Night 2022: Free art festival stretching across Mid City Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mid City Baton Rouge’s largest free art festival returns on Friday, Nov. 18. At this festival, attendees can enjoy live music, art, and food while walking through the heart of Mid City. The route for White Light Night starts at Jefferson Highway at Goodwood Boulevard and stretches to the intersection of Government and 14th streets.
NOLA.com
Crabbers pull traps from Lake Maurepas ahead of carbon capture project: 'I’m holding out'
Crabbing is in Laramie Hill’s blood. Every morning, he boards his boat, the Staffer’s Legacy, and seeks crabs along the bottom of Lake Maurepas as they migrate to and from Lake Pontchartrain every season. He’s the third in his family line to take up the business and has honed his craft for more than half his 40 years.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man faces 19 years for multiple charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — United States District Judge John deGravelles sentenced a 33-year-old man to 19 years in federal prison for gun, drug, and possession of contraband in prison charges. According to the United States Department of Justice, as part of a guilty plea, on June 19, 2019,...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Go Glamping at Tickfaw State Park
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Glamping is a new trend in glamous camping where you can experience some of the comforts of home in the wilderness. Here’s a look inside of the glamping opportunities available in Livingston Parish at Tickfaw State Park. We spoke with Brittney Keating from Tentrr who explained just how easy it is to go glamping. Tentrr is has everything needed for a successful and fun glamping trip. Tentrr has a partnership with Louisiana State Parks. There are more than 75 Tentrr glamping locations in Louisiana. For more information on Tentrr visit HERE For more information on Tickfaw State Park, visit HERE.
brproud.com
People move into Baton Rouge at rapid pace, unemployment drops
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People are moving to Baton Rouge at a rapid pace. “The net migration was positive, 9,000, so 9,000 more people moved in than moved out in 2021,” stated Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence Andrew Fitzgerald. He said...
Overnight crash reported on Miss. River Bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash was reported on the Miss. River Bridge overnight Friday, Nov. 11. It happened just after 2 a.m. and was cleared around 2:30 a.m. Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. WAFB has reached out to...
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake sells Lake Surgery Center for $8.95 million; see who bought it
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has sold its Lake Surgery Center on Perkins Road for $8.95 million to a limited liability company that includes a Baton Rouge orthopedic clinic and some of the hospital’s high-ranking executives. Perkins Plaza Development LLC, represented by Dr. Larry “Chip” Bankston,...
theadvocate.com
In Baton Rouge serial killer case, state Supreme Court says death can't overturn conviction
Louisiana's Supreme Court says a convicted serial killer who hanged himself in prison before his appeals were heard should not have been exonerated just because of his suicide. The high court overturned lower courts and reinstated Kenneth Gleason's first-degree murder conviction. In doing so, justices also overturned a precedent set...
