Pointe Coupee Parish, LA

M Henderson

Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's Bluff

Mississippi River traffic at Scott's Bluff sits at a standstill due to record-low water levels. The Mississippi River at Scott's Bluff in Baton Rouge.M Henderson. The Mississippi River is a water super-highway. Focused on petroleum and petroleum products, grain, rubber, paper, coffee, wood, coal, edible oils, chemicals, iron, and steel, shipping at the lower end of the river is significant to national and international trade.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why

It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin when the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
HENDERSON, LA
West Side Journal

Southern University Bayou Tri-Parish Alumni Chapter holds their installation

On August 28, 2022, the Southern University Bayou Tri-Parish Alumni Chapter held their installation ceremony for their 2022 -2024 officers. The BTP Alumni Chapter of Southern University serves the parishes of Iberville, West Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee. BTP’s Motto “Sustaining Southern University’s Legacy and Tradition with Loyalty and Excellence.” Those installed were President Thelma Jones, 1st Vice President Brenda Jasmine, 2nd Vice President Sheryl Mellieon, 3rd Vice President Cynthia Noel, Recording Secretary Latonia Warren-Critney, Financial Secretary Keith Mitchell, Treasurer Pamela Jones, Chaplain Eva Collins, Parliamentarian Betty Antoine, Historian Lisa Broadnax-Jackson, and Public Relations Coordinator Jada Joseph. The swearing-in ceremony was led by Southern University Alumni Federation President Carlton B. Jones Jr. Special attendance also included Edmond Jordan, Louisiana House of Representatives for District 29.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

US Army Corps working to dredge Miss. River in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A red, dustpan dredge could be spotted in the Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge Friday afternoon. Sean Duffy, Executive Director of the Big River Coalition, says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing scheduled maintenance, and the work is not in response to low river levels.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58

BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Drug trafficker sentenced to 360 months; group used stash houses in Prairieville, Baton Rouge

According to admissions made as part of a guilty plea, a group used stash houses in Prairieville and Baton Rouge to sell illegal drugs trafficked from Houston. According to a news release from United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr., the group consisted of Troy James, Joshua Mansion, Kim Murphy, Yascia LaFrance, Belinda Carter, Cornelius Carter, and others.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

The First Louisiana Bourbon Festival is Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Bourbon Society Baton Rouge is hosting the first ever Louisiana Bourbon Festival on November 12th at the Renaissance Hotel from 10:00am until 10:00pm. There will be seminars during the day and a grand tasting at 7:00pm. This festival is for bourbon connoisseurs and beginners. There will be 35 Bourbon brands from across the United States exhibiting at the festival. There will also be a raffle and a few surprises for attendees. Hotel room discounts are available for attendees. Proceeds from the festival benefit Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. For tickets visit LouisianaBourbonFest.com. To learn more about the Bourbon Society Baton Rouge, visit www.bourbonbr.com/
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge drug trafficking leader sentenced to 30 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 30 years for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization. According to United States Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr, 38-year-old Travis James has been sentenced to 360 months in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Court found James was a leader and organizer of a drug trafficking group involving 13 other individuals. The group allegedly received large amounts of money and drugs. James’ criminal history also plays a part in his sentencing. The Court ordered James to pay $139,632, which is equivalent to the combined value of the money and property used to traffic the drugs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

White Light Night 2022: Free art festival stretching across Mid City Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mid City Baton Rouge’s largest free art festival returns on Friday, Nov. 18. At this festival, attendees can enjoy live music, art, and food while walking through the heart of Mid City. The route for White Light Night starts at Jefferson Highway at Goodwood Boulevard and stretches to the intersection of Government and 14th streets.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man faces 19 years for multiple charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — United States District Judge John deGravelles sentenced a 33-year-old man to 19 years in federal prison for gun, drug, and possession of contraband in prison charges. According to the United States Department of Justice, as part of a guilty plea, on June 19, 2019,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Go Glamping at Tickfaw State Park

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Glamping is a new trend in glamous camping where you can experience some of the comforts of home in the wilderness. Here’s a look inside of the glamping opportunities available in Livingston Parish at Tickfaw State Park. We spoke with Brittney Keating from Tentrr who explained just how easy it is to go glamping. Tentrr is has everything needed for a successful and fun glamping trip. Tentrr has a partnership with Louisiana State Parks. There are more than 75 Tentrr glamping locations in Louisiana. For more information on Tentrr visit HERE For more information on Tickfaw State Park, visit HERE.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

People move into Baton Rouge at rapid pace, unemployment drops

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People are moving to Baton Rouge at a rapid pace. “The net migration was positive, 9,000, so 9,000 more people moved in than moved out in 2021,” stated Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence Andrew Fitzgerald. He said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Overnight crash reported on Miss. River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash was reported on the Miss. River Bridge overnight Friday, Nov. 11. It happened just after 2 a.m. and was cleared around 2:30 a.m. Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. WAFB has reached out to...
BATON ROUGE, LA

