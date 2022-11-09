Title IX: Women who blazed a trail as pioneers of sports in South Jersey

To mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the Burlington County Times, Courier-Post and Vineland Daily Journal are spotlighting 50 women who have raised the profile of sports in South Jersey.

Carol Birnbohm

Cherokee High School, Class of 1988

A three-sport star at Cherokee who was part of a state championship softball team in her senior year. … Went on to play field hockey and lacrosse at Trenton State College, where she captained national championship teams in 1991 and '92. … Coached lacrosse and swimming at Cherokee, where she is now the school superintendent.

Tracy Burkhart

Washington Township High School, Class of 1991

A three-sport star at Washington Township and a member of the Athletic Hall of Fame. … Collected 194 hits, including 42 doubles and 10 triples as a player at Kean University, where she stole 52 bases and drove in 111 runs. … Went 353-129 over 20 seasons as the Minutemaids' softball coach, won six South Jersey Group 4 and three state titles.

Jackie Campbell

Willingboro High School, Class of 1979

A two-time state champion as a field hockey player who also won a state basketball champion at Willingboro. … Earned a field hockey scholarship at the University of Virginia, where she scored 22 goals as a freshman – a record that stood for 16 years. … Eighth on the Cavaliers' all-time scoring list. Also joined the basketball team at Virginia as a walk-on. … Former Managing Director of Law, Policy and Governance with the NCAA – now Senior Associate Commissioner for the Big East Conference.

Laura Darling

Shawnee High School, Class of 1975

Won nine varsity letters, in field hockey, basketball and softball at Shawnee and was the South Jersey Field Hockey Player of the Year in her senior season. … Earned 10 varsity letters, in field hockey, basketball and lacrosse, at Ursinus College. Winner of Ursinus' Linda McIntyre Award for excellence and dedication to women's sports. … Served as field hockey and softball coach at Rider College from 1980-87. … former field hockey and lacrosse official, director of the Garden State Games and director of Olympic Development … Assistant Executive Director of the USA Field Hockey Association.

Rachel Dawson

Eastern High School, Class of 2003

The 2007 National Player of the Year at North Carolina ... Earned 298 international caps, including three Olympic tournaments … Part of the first US team to capture gold at the Pan-American games in 2011 – one of five gold medals earned in World Championship play. ... Inducted in the USA Field Hockey Hall of Fame in June.

Danielle Dayton

Collingswood High School, Class of 1989

Played field hockey, basketball and lacrosse at Collingswood and earned honorable mention all-America status as a lacrosse player. … The leading goal scorer on the Ohio State University field hockey team in three straight seasons, from 1990-92, and still third on the all-time list with 53 career goals. … Coached Moorestown Friends field hockey team to a pair of Friends League championships and a Non-Public final appearance. … Served as athletic director at Moorestown Friends since 2006.

Erin Donohue

Haddonfield High School, Class of 2001

Outdoor state champion in the 1,600, the 3,200 and the javelin. ... Also an All-South Jersey selection in 2000 as the point guard on the basketball team. … A 2003 All-America and Academic All-America at the University of North Carolina. ... One of only four women with Penn Relays wins at the high school, collegiate and pro levels. … Qualified for the US Olympic team in 2008 and competed in Beijing in the 1,500.

Tess Fisher

Vineland High School, Class of 2018

Compiled a 158-3 career record and led Vineland to the 2017 South Jersey Group 4 championship … A three-time national high school All-American who captured the individual state singles title in 2017 … A team captain at Rutgers University, where she earned team MVP honors in 2019.

English Gardner

Eastern High School, Class of 2010

Won six New Jersey Meet of Champions titles in track and field and became a five-time NCAA champion at the University of Oregon, capturing the 100 meter dash twice, the indoor 60 meter dash once and taking part in a pair of winning 4-by-400 teams. … Won the 100 at the 2016 US Olympic trials with a personal best 10.74, then ran the anchor leg in the gold-medal winning 4-by-100.

Lisa Angelotti Gedaka

Gloucester Catholic High School, Class of 1984

The Carino/South Jersey Player of the Year in 1984. … Earned Big East Player of the Year honor in 1988 while playing for Villanova University, which has retired her jersey (No. 25). … Inducted in the Big 5 Hall of Fame in 1995. … A full-time nurse, in addition to coaching at Gloucester Catholic, where she has compiled 671 wins in her 33 seasons. The Courier-Post Coach of the Year in 2013. … The all-time winningest female coach in South Jersey history.

Marie Gimmi

Haddonfield High School, Class of 1948

Played field hockey, basketball and softball in high school, then moved on to Temple University, where she was a field hockey all-American and moved on to the US National Team. … Officiated high school and collegiate field hockey for 50 years and was also a long-tenured basketball official. An inductee in the Haddonfield Hall of Fame, the Camden County Sports Hall of Fame, Temple Athletic Hall of Fame and the South Jersey basketball Hall of Fame.

Vonnie Gros

Palmyra High School, Class of 1953

A three-sport star at Palmyra, All-American in field hockey and lacrosse at Ursinus College and national team member in both sports. … A National Field Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee who had tenures at West Chester – which now plays its home games on Vonnie Gros Field, Princeton and Ursinus. … Coached the bronze-medal winning US team in the 1984 Olympics.

Deb Hauth

Rancocas Valley High School, Class of 1976

A three-sport performer in high school who went on to play two years of field hockey and four years of softball at East Stroudsburg University. ... Coached JV field hockey and basketball for 10 years at Rancocas Valley in addition to compiling a 352-145 record as head softball coach from 1985-2007. A 12-time division champion, three-time sectional champion and two-time state champion as softball coach. ... served as a New Jersey official in field hockey, basketball and softball. Now officiates field hockey and softball in Delaware.

Ryleigh Heck

Eastern High School, Class of 2022

A three-time All-American and the USA Today National field hockey player of the year in 2022, when she scored a national single-season record 125 goals to lead her team to its third state championship on her watch. ... Scored 323 career goals at Eastern despite losing an entire season to the coronavirus pandemic. The USA Today New Jersey Female Athlete of the Year in 2021. ... Now playing for the University of North Carolina and the US National Team.

Danyle Heilig

Moorestown High School, Class of 1991

A member of four state championship field hockey teams at Moorestown. … Scored 126 career goals at James Madison University and helped the Dukes to their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth in 1994. … Coached Haddon Heights to a 14-2-4 record and a Colonial Conference championship in 1998. Moved on to Eastern the following year and guided the Vikings to 21 consecutive state titles in her 21 seasons. Eastern went 527-16-10 on her watch and won the Tournament of Champions eight times.

Leigh Jaynes

Rancocas Valley High School, Class of 1999

Competing in swimming, track and field and wrestling at Rancocas Valley, where she was a 1999 high school All-American and a girls folkstyle national champion. … A two-time All-American at Missouri Valley College. … Won bronze at the 2006 World Beach Wrestling championships and the 2015 World Wrestling championships and made six consecutive national teams, from 2007-2012. … Now the head women's wrestling coach at Delaware Valley University.

Deanna Knobloch

Moorestown High School, Class of 1986

A standout defender for the Quakers who became a two-time All-American at Trenton State College, which won a national championship in 1988. … Coached the Moorestown girls lacrosse team for 27 years and won 15 state championships, including 10 in a row from 2000-2009. She won 557 games and had a pair of 80-plus game win streaks. … A member of The College of New Jersey athletics Hall of Fame and the New Jersey Lacrosse Foundation Hall of Fame.

Crystal Langhorne

Willingboro High School, Class of 2005

Scored 2,776 career points and led Willingboro to a state title in 2002. … Second on the University of Maryland's all-time scoring list, with 2,237. … An NCAA national champion in 2006 and the ACC Player of the Year in 2008. … Played for the Washington Mystics and Seattle Storm in the WNBA, and in professional leagues in Slovakia, China and Hungary. A two-time WNBA champion.

Carol Lewis

Willingboro High School, Class of 1981

Won seven New Jersey Meet of Champions titles, including four in the long jump. … Won two NCAA national titles in the long jump at the University of Houston and qualified for the US Olympic Team in both 1980 and '84. … Held the US National record in the long jump (7.04 meters) for two years. Competed in the two-woman bobsled event at the 2002 World Cup.

Evelyn Lawler Lewis

Carver High School (Gadsden, Alabama), Class of 1947

Became the US record holder in the 80-meter hurdles while at Tuskegee University. … Coached at Miles College and Alabama State before relocating to Willingboro, where, along with husband Bill Lewis, she founded the Willingboro Track Club. … Founded the Chimeras' girls track program and guided the careers of Carol Lewis, her daughter, and 3-time high school national champion Michele Glover among others.

Joan Lewis

Rancocas Valley High School, Class of 1969

Played field hockey, basketball and softball at Rancocas Valley and moved on to play field hockey at Glassboro State College. ... Moved on to Moorestown High School, where she coached varsity basketball and field hockey. Compiled a 456-40-38 record over 26 seasons as the Quakers' field hockey coach and won 22 divisional titles, 15 sectional titles and 13 state championships. ... An NJSIAA sports award recipient in 1989.

Carli Lloyd

Delran High School, Class of 2001

A two-time Parade All-American and the Courier-Post soccer player of the year in 2000 … Earned All-Big East honors four times at Rutgers, where she scored 50 career goals. …A two-time Olympic gold medalist, two-time World Cup champion and two-time FIFA Player of the Year. … The second most capped player in the history of the US women's national team, with 316 appearances.

Jillian Loyden

Vineland High School, Class of 2004

The Daily Journal Player of the Year in 2001 and a three-time All-South Jersey goalkeeper. … The first player to be named the Big East goalkeeper of the year in three separate seasons at Villanova. … A first-team All-American in 2006. … Made 10 appearances for the US women's national team between 2010 and 2014 and served as an alternate on the 2012 London Olympics roster.

Colleen Maguire

South Hunterdon High School, Class of 1993

A high school basketball standout who went on to total 573 career assists and 271 steals at George Washington University, which made four NCAA Tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight berth, during her career. Inducted in the GWU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008 … Joined the NJSIAA as director of finance and administration in 2014 and was named Chief Operating Officer in 2020. The Moorestown resident became the first woman in the organization's 103-year history to be named Executive Director in 2021.

Megan Light Mason

Gloucester High School, Class of 1998

A four-year starter in field hockey, basketball and softball at Gloucester, who scored 2,443 career points on the hardwood and was named the Courier-Post athlete of the year as a senior. … Scored 1,169 career points and handed out 400 assists at Fairfield University, and helped her team to an NCAA Tournament berth in 2001. A member of the athletic halls of fame at both Gloucester and Fairfield. … Succeeded her father as head softball coach at Gloucester and won a sectional title in 2017.

Emma Matera

Delran High School, Class of 2022

A founding member of the Bears program. … Won two wrestling state titles, placed third once and fourth once while compiling a 64-6 record. Took a big hand in developing the fledgling sport as coach and mentor to her teammates; Delran placed eight wrestlers in the Girls Region tournament in 2022. Currently wrestling at Sacred Heart University.

Claudia McCarthy

Millville High School, Class of 1967

Played field hockey, basketball, tennis and ran track at Millville before moving on to Trenton State College. … Coached 969 field hockey games over a 50-year career at Millville, won 11 conference titles and compiled a 610-238-121 record. She's the all-time South Jersey leader in wins. … Also won 136 times over 13 seasons as the Thunderbolts' head lacrosse coach and won three conference titles. … She coached basketball for 10 seasons. … A Millville Thunderbolt Club Hall of Fame inductee.

Marie McCool

Moorestown High School, Class of 2014

Scored 268 goals and had 94 assists at Moorestown, where won three state titles and was named All-America three times. … A three-time all-ACC selection and three-time All-American at the University of North Carolina, where she scored 183 goals at won the 2016 national title. … Won gold medals at the World Lacrosse Championships and World Games in 2017 with Team USA.

Bernadette McGlade

Gloucester Catholic High School, Class of 1976

The Carino South Jersey basketball player of the year in 1976 and a South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame inductee in 2000... Still the career leader in rebounds at the University of North Carolina, where she played from 1977-80, and was named in 2002 to the ACC 50th Anniversary team ... Named women's basketball coach at Georgia Tech at the age of 23 and served for seven years in that capacity. ... Became Atlantic-10 commissioner in 2008 and in that role, added George Mason, Virginia Commonwealth and Davidson as new members.

Allison Munch

Burlington Township High School, Class of 1972

Played basketball and softball in high school and became a youth softball umpire at age 16; joined West Jersey Chapter 5 at age 18. … Earned degree in Health and Physical Education at Glassboro State College, where she continued to officiate – because there was no softball team. … Had tenures as teacher and coach at Audubon, Cherokee, Delsea, St. Agnes and St. Luke's. … Umpired collegiate softball, including the Division 1 National Championships, which she worked four times -- three times behind the plate. … In her 50th year as a softball official and her 35th as the NJSIAA softball rules interpreter.

Sue Rudderow Murphy

Collingswood High School, Class of 1974

Played field hockey and lacrosse at Collingswood before moving on to Glassboro State College. Won 418 games as the Shawnee lacrosse coach, 22 league titles, 11 sectional titles and seven state championships. … Stepped down from her coaching role to take over as Shawnee athletic director and served in that capacity for 10 years. Inducted in the New Jersey Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1997.

Pam Pickett

Neptune High School, Class of 1976

Played her collegiate softball at Glassboro State College, then joined the Buena staff as an assistant coach. Moved into the head coach's role seven years later and has coached the team to 674 wins over 35 seasons at the helm. The Chiefs have won five South Jersey titles on her watch, including three in a row from 2013-15. In 2014, Buena's home diamond was renamed Pam Pickett Field in her honor.

Cheryl Reeve

Washington Township High School, Class of 1984

Part of the first Washington Township team to make a state final. … Still holds the club record for starts (110) at LaSalle University and is fourth in assists (420). … An assistant coach for five gold-medal winning USA basketball teams and two champion WNBA teams. Won four WNBA titles as a head coach and earned the league's Coach of the Year honors in 2011, 2016 and 2020.

Fran Siedlecki

Eastern High School, Class of 1975

A basketball standout at Eastern who went on to play at Glassboro State College. … Became the Shawnee tennis coach in 1986 and took over as track coach in 1988. ... guided the Renegades to a state championship in 1994. … Took over track and tennis programs at Seneca with the school's founding in 2003 and won two more state titles on the track, in 2009 and '10. Inducted in the South Jersey Track and Field Hall of Fame in 2012.

Mary Scharff

Paul VI High School, Class of 1973

The first 1,000-point scorer in South Jersey history, who moved on to score 1,231 career points at Immaculata University, the 1974 national champion. … Later played for the California Dream of the Women's Professional League. … An assistant coach at Villanova University, who then had tenures as head coach at two Philadelphia Catholic League schools. … Inducted in the Paul VI Athletic Hall of Fame, the Camden County Sports Hall of Fame and the South Jersey Hall of Fame.

Bobbie Schultz

Johnson Regional High School

A Glassboro State College graduate who started the field hockey program at Shawnee in 1970 and helmed the team for 29 years. … Won 19 division crowns, 14 South Jersey titles, one Central Jersey titles and 10 state championships. … A three-time Burlington County Times Coach of the Year and was also chosen by the Courier-Post as Coach of the Century. … Inducted in the South Jersey Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.

Jenny Sell

Moorestown High School, Class of 1988

No. 1 singles player for four years at Moorestown, including the 1987 Group 2 state championship. … A two-time all-ACC selection at North Carolina State, and the first Wolfpack player to earn a national ranking. … Won 59 singles matches and was named to the ACC 50th anniversary team. … Coached the Wolfpack for three years and earned ACC Coach of the Year honors in 1998. ... Coached Kansas University for two seasons and won Coach of the Year honors in 1999. … Coached for 12 seasons at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Sally Starr

Shawnee High School, Class of 1974

All South Jersey in field hockey and softball at Shawnee, where she also played basketball. … Played in three straight AIAW Division 1 championship field hockey games at Ursinus – where she also played basketball and lacrosse – and was inducted to its Athletic Hall of Fame in 1994. … Played field hockey for the US National team. … Now in her 41st season as the coach at Boston University, where she's compiled a 484-323-19 career record. … Won 12 conference tournament titles, 17 regular-season titles and guided her team to 14 NCAA tournament appearances.

Kristi Stefanoni

Northern Burlington High School, Class of 2002

A two-time BCT all-county selection and a member of the first state championship softball team in Northern Burlington history, as well as the first sectional champion field hockey team. ...Started at second base for three seasons at the University of Massachusetts and was part of three conference championship teams. … Compiled a 167-155-1 record over eight seasons as head coach at UMass, including 90-49-1 in Atlantic 10 play. Guided the team to a 21-0 record in the A10 in 2018 and won Coach of the Year honors.

Lisa Sweeney Van Ackeren

Rancocas Valley High School, Class of 2005

Four-time BCT all-County and two-time player of the year for the Rancocas Valley softball team. Struck out 519 batters in her senior season, which she finished with 89 consecutive scoreless innings and a state championship. … Four-time Patriot League Pitcher of the Year while at Lehigh University, who also won Player of the Year honors in 2008. Notched a league-record 928 career Ks while at Lehigh. … Entering her 11th season as head softball coach at Princeton University, where she's been honored three times as the Ivy League Coach of the Year.

Bea Thomas

Moorestown High School

A defender and goalkeeper for the Temple University field hockey team and later the US National Team who went on to coach swimming, field hockey and lacrosse at Moorestown. Her swim teams won 250 meets over her 27-year tenure, and at one point enjoyed a 95-meet win streak. … Went 222-122-44 with the Quakers' field hockey team and stayed on as a volunteer assistant after her retirement in 1976. … Honored with the United States Field Hockey Association Coach of the Year Award in 1999, at the age of 86.

Liz Tchou

Shawnee High School, Class of 1983

Earned 11 varsity letters at Shawnee in field hockey, basketball and softball. … And All-America and a four-time All-Big 10 midfielder at the University of Iowa, a national champion in 1986. Scored 75 career goals and was the first female athlete in the University's history to have her number retired. … Played for the US Olympic team in 1996. … Former head coach at Duke University and Rutgers.

Michelle Vittese

Camden Catholic High School, Class of 2008

An All-South Jersey player at Camden Catholic who moved on to the University of Virginia, where she was a four-time all-region and three-time All-America selection. Named to the NCAA All-Tournament team in 2009 and a National Player of the Year in 2012… As a player for Team USA, took part in the London (2012) and Rio (2016) Olympics and collected 211 international caps. … Currently the head field hockey coach at Temple University.

DeMya Walker

Rancocas Valley High School, Class of 1995

Set school records at Rancocas Valley for career rebounds (851), single-game rebounds (29), points in a season (675), and career points (1,546), Inducted in the South Jersey basketball hall of fame, 2013. … Averaged 13 points and 6.9 rebounds at the University of Virginia, scored 1,583 points and blocked 330 shots. … Played 14 WNBA seasons and won a league championship with the Sacramento Monarchs in 2005. … Played for Team USA in the Pan-American games in 1995.

Celeste Whittaker

Willingboro High School, Class of 1984

Scored 1,489 career points in her high school basketball career. A two-time BCT all-county selection and the Player of the Year in 1984. Inducted in the South Jersey basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. … Attended the University of North Carolina, where she lettered in 1986. … Worked for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as an editorial assistant, then a sports writer. … Covered the Philadelphia 76ers in addition to college sports for the Courier-Post, then moved on to its high school field hockey, basketball and softball beats. Winner of multiple awards for her coverage on the high school, professional and collegiate levels.

Ginny Whitaker

Haddon Heights High School, Class of 1951

Earned 11 varsity letters at Heights in field hockey, basketball and softball and was inducted in the school's athletic Hall of Fame in 1991. … Attended Temple University, then worked for 30 years in the Cherry Hill district as teacher, coach, and finally the first female Athletic Director in South Jersey history. … The Cherry Hill Holiday basketball tournament is named in her honor. … Also a member of the Carino South Jersey basketball Hall of Fame, the NJSIAA Hall of Fame and the Camden County Hall of Fame.

Cynthia Wilks

Bridgeton High School, Class of 2000

A three-sport star at Bridgeton who made the Carino All-South Jersey basketball team in 2000. … Graduated Virginia Commonwealth University as its single-season scoring leader and was named to Hall-of-Fame teams in both the Colonial Athletic Conference and the A-10 Conference. Worked as a college basketball official from 2008-2012… Coached middle school basketball and high school girls track in the Bridgeton system, then became athletic director in 2011.

Jessica Woodard

Cherokee High School, Class of 2013

A two-sport athlete at Cherokee who played basketball in addition to being a two-time state champion in the shot put and the discus. … Won three Meet of Champions titles. … A three-time outdoor and three-time indoor All-American in the shot put at the University of Oklahoma. … Put the shot a personal best 67-7 ¾ at the US Championships in June of this year – the 14th best in US history and the best performance by a New Jersey athlete.

Kelsi Worrell

Rancocas Valley High School, Class of 2012

The Burlington County swimmer of the year in all four of her high school seasons. … An NCAA champion in the 100-yard butterfly in 2015 at the University of Louisville and the first woman to swim it in under 50 seconds (49.43). …Won an Olympic gold medal in the 4x100 medley relay in 2016. … Won nine medals, including seven gold, at the 2018 World Championships.

Carol Young

Plainfield High School, Class of 1960

A graduate of Dickinson College who began as the Delran girls soccer coach with the school's founding in 1975 and guided the Bears to three state final appearances. Delran was the Group 2 state champion in 1986 and 1988. … Inducted in the New Jersey Girls Soccer Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Delran Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003.

There are obviously many that could have been included here for pioneering and contributing to making girls and womens sports what they've become in South Jersey. There are easily 50 more who could have been included, and more beyond that. Some of them are listed here:

Vicky Aromando: Scored over 50 goals in field hockey, 1,300 points in basketball and batted .450 as a Shawnee softball player and became the first woman to win an athletic scholarship to Siena College, where she played basketball and softball.

Scored over 50 goals in field hockey, 1,300 points in basketball and batted .450 as a Shawnee softball player and became the first woman to win an athletic scholarship to Siena College, where she played basketball and softball. Maureen Bilda: Coached field hockey, bowling and softball at St. James' High School, where she also served as athletic director. Coached all three sports at Deptford High School, where she also served as Vice Principal for Student Activities and Athletics. Now the Vice Principal at Deptford Middle School.

Coached field hockey, bowling and softball at St. James' High School, where she also served as athletic director. Coached all three sports at Deptford High School, where she also served as Vice Principal for Student Activities and Athletics. Now the Vice Principal at Deptford Middle School. Lynn Brennan: Spent nine seasons as a sub-varsity coach at Lenape High School, where she was also a Special Ed teacher. Won 199 games and a division title over 13 seasons as Lenape's head varsity basketball coach.

Spent nine seasons as a sub-varsity coach at Lenape High School, where she was also a Special Ed teacher. Won 199 games and a division title over 13 seasons as Lenape's head varsity basketball coach. Gloria Byard: A field hockey standout at Woodstown High School and then Glassboro State College who served for four years on the US National touring team. Started the Salem Community College program and served as head coach at Highland, Glassboro, Timber Creek and Haddon Heights. The 2021 Courier-Post Coach of the Year.

A field hockey standout at Woodstown High School and then Glassboro State College who served for four years on the US National touring team. Started the Salem Community College program and served as head coach at Highland, Glassboro, Timber Creek and Haddon Heights. The 2021 Courier-Post Coach of the Year. Madelyn "Bunny" Chiomento: Coached and taught field hockey at Pitman for 38 years and compiled a 410-105-90 record, with four state titles and 19 Tri-County Conference crowns.

Coached and taught field hockey at Pitman for 38 years and compiled a 410-105-90 record, with four state titles and 19 Tri-County Conference crowns. June Cioffi: Former field hockey coach at Highland and Timber Creek High Schools and later the Director of Athletics and Supervisor of Health and Physical Education at Timber Creek; moved on to the same position at the Woodstown-Pilesgrove District, and currently serves in both capacities for the Kingsway Regional School District.

Former field hockey coach at Highland and Timber Creek High Schools and later the Director of Athletics and Supervisor of Health and Physical Education at Timber Creek; moved on to the same position at the Woodstown-Pilesgrove District, and currently serves in both capacities for the Kingsway Regional School District. Chris Dziczek: Played basketball and softball for four years at St. Joseph's Hammonton and moved on to Slippery Rock State College. Former athletic director for the Black Horse Pike Regional School District, which includes Highland, Triton and Timber Creek High Schools. Founder of the South Jersey Girls Softball Association and a long-time member of the NJSIAA Eligibility and Compliance committees.

Played basketball and softball for four years at St. Joseph's Hammonton and moved on to Slippery Rock State College. Former athletic director for the Black Horse Pike Regional School District, which includes Highland, Triton and Timber Creek High Schools. Founder of the South Jersey Girls Softball Association and a long-time member of the NJSIAA Eligibility and Compliance committees. Tricia Fabbri: Delran basketball standout who went on to score 1,622 points at Fairfield University; moved on to coach at Quinnipiac University, where she has won 482 games.

Delran basketball standout who went on to score 1,622 points at Fairfield University; moved on to coach at Quinnipiac University, where she has won 482 games. Nancy Fanelli: Softball coach from 1985-2010 at Delran High School, where she compiled a 306-192 record, won three division titles and the 1995 Group 2 state crown.

Softball coach from 1985-2010 at Delran High School, where she compiled a 306-192 record, won three division titles and the 1995 Group 2 state crown. Christina Foggie: A four-time All-South Jersey selection who scored 2,137 points at Lenape High School and 1,743 at Vanderbilt University. A second-round pick of the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA who now serves as the women's basketball Chief of Staff at Vanderbilt.

A four-time All-South Jersey selection who scored 2,137 points at Lenape High School and 1,743 at Vanderbilt University. A second-round pick of the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA who now serves as the women's basketball Chief of Staff at Vanderbilt. Karen Fusick: Former athletic director at Cinnaminson High School, and the first female AD in Burlington County, who oversaw the Pirates' move from the BCSL to the Olympic Conference in the 1980s.

Former athletic director at Cinnaminson High School, and the first female AD in Burlington County, who oversaw the Pirates' move from the BCSL to the Olympic Conference in the 1980s. Chris Haines: A standout as an athlete and later as the field hockey coach at Northern Burlington High School who also won 114 times and reached a state final as the softball coach. Later served as the Northern Burlington athletic director.

A standout as an athlete and later as the field hockey coach at Northern Burlington High School who also won 114 times and reached a state final as the softball coach. Later served as the Northern Burlington athletic director. Jane Hansen: A long-time girls lacrosse and field hockey official who also served as rules interpreter for the NJSIAA. Earned the South Jersey Lacrosse Association's Bea Markwick Distinguished Service Award for outstanding service to the sport of lacrosse.

A long-time girls lacrosse and field hockey official who also served as rules interpreter for the NJSIAA. Earned the South Jersey Lacrosse Association's Bea Markwick Distinguished Service Award for outstanding service to the sport of lacrosse. Monica Johnson: Scored a South Jersey-record 3,173 career points as she led Wildwood High School to three consecutive Group 1 state titles from 2000-02. Moved on to Seton Hall University. Inducted in the Carino South Jersey basketball hall of fame in 2013.

Scored a South Jersey-record 3,173 career points as she led Wildwood High School to three consecutive Group 1 state titles from 2000-02. Moved on to Seton Hall University. Inducted in the Carino South Jersey basketball hall of fame in 2013. Faye Lawrence: A standout in soccer, basketball and softball at Burlington City High School who went on to play basketball at Temple University. Part of the initial class of 10 women inducted in the Big 5 Hall of Fame in 1989.

A standout in soccer, basketball and softball at Burlington City High School who went on to play basketball at Temple University. Part of the initial class of 10 women inducted in the Big 5 Hall of Fame in 1989. Tonya Lee: Rancocas Valley record holder in both hurdle races and the high jump at the time of her graduation and still the Burlington County Open record holder for the 400 intermediates (1:00.6). A four-time All-American at the University of Tennessee who won back-to-back SEC titles in the pentathlon and set an American record in that event.

Rancocas Valley record holder in both hurdle races and the high jump at the time of her graduation and still the Burlington County Open record holder for the 400 intermediates (1:00.6). A four-time All-American at the University of Tennessee who won back-to-back SEC titles in the pentathlon and set an American record in that event. Nicole Lehmann: Scored 1,660 career points at Holy Cross and moved on to North Carolina State University, which reached the Sweet 16 three times and won the 1990 ACC regular-season championship and the 1991 ACC Tournament during her tenure.

Scored 1,660 career points at Holy Cross and moved on to North Carolina State University, which reached the Sweet 16 three times and won the 1990 ACC regular-season championship and the 1991 ACC Tournament during her tenure. Amy Lewis: Scored 109 goals in three varsity field hockey seasons and was part of three division championship and two state championship teams. The career leader in goals (71) and points (159) at Rutgers University, where she was a two-time All-American.

Scored 109 goals in three varsity field hockey seasons and was part of three division championship and two state championship teams. The career leader in goals (71) and points (159) at Rutgers University, where she was a two-time All-American. Bonnie MacGuigan: Earned 13 varsity letters, in field hockey, basketball, tennis and lacrosse as a Pitman student. Earned 12 more letters at Wesley College and Bridgewater (Va.) College, where she was a two-time basketball MVP and the 1973 field hockey MVP.

Earned 13 varsity letters, in field hockey, basketball, tennis and lacrosse as a Pitman student. Earned 12 more letters at Wesley College and Bridgewater (Va.) College, where she was a two-time basketball MVP and the 1973 field hockey MVP. Jody Mangus: Scored 1,764 career points at Florence in the era before 3-point shots, then moved on to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she led the team in scoring twice, earned All-America status and rang up 1,192 career points.

Scored 1,764 career points at Florence in the era before 3-point shots, then moved on to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she led the team in scoring twice, earned All-America status and rang up 1,192 career points. Bea Markwick: Started the girls lacrosse program at Collingswood, which now plays its games on Beatrice Markwick and Sandy Ritter field. Won 16 league championships as the Panthers' field hockey coach and 10 more -- to go with four state championships — as the lacrosse coach. The South Jersey Lacrosse Association annually presents the Bea Markwick Distinguished Service Award for outstanding service to the sport of lacrosse.

Started the girls lacrosse program at Collingswood, which now plays its games on Beatrice Markwick and Sandy Ritter field. Won 16 league championships as the Panthers' field hockey coach and 10 more -- to go with four state championships — as the lacrosse coach. The South Jersey Lacrosse Association annually presents the Bea Markwick Distinguished Service Award for outstanding service to the sport of lacrosse. Christine McGinley: Scored a then-county record 40 goals for the Shawnee field hockey team in 1989 and was also a standout in lacrosse. Moved on to score 86 career goals at Penn State University, which is second on the Nittany Lions' all-time list for field hockey, earned all-Big10 honors twice and All-America honors twice.

Scored a then-county record 40 goals for the Shawnee field hockey team in 1989 and was also a standout in lacrosse. Moved on to score 86 career goals at Penn State University, which is second on the Nittany Lions' all-time list for field hockey, earned all-Big10 honors twice and All-America honors twice. Betty Miller: Named to the All Century National Field Hockey Team. Served as gym teacher, head field hockey coach and athletic director at Gloucester High.

Named to the All Century National Field Hockey Team. Served as gym teacher, head field hockey coach and athletic director at Gloucester High. Kelsey Mitchell: Scored 171 career goals for the Eastern field hockey team and was twice named the New Jersey Player of the Year and twice named All-America. ... Moved on to the University of Iowa, where she scored 21 career goals in 79 games and was Academic all-Big 10 three times. ... Currently the coach at Ocean City High School.

Scored 171 career goals for the Eastern field hockey team and was twice named the New Jersey Player of the Year and twice named All-America. ... Moved on to the University of Iowa, where she scored 21 career goals in 79 games and was Academic all-Big 10 three times. ... Currently the coach at Ocean City High School. Kathy Mitton: Scored 45 career goals as a field hockey player at Pitman High School, where she was also a basketball standout and also played lacrosse and tennis. ... Moved on to play field hockey and basketball at Trenton State College and also joined the gymnastics team. ... Coached field hockey and basketball at Williamstown High School and lacrosse at Glassboro State College.

Scored 45 career goals as a field hockey player at Pitman High School, where she was also a basketball standout and also played lacrosse and tennis. ... Moved on to play field hockey and basketball at Trenton State College and also joined the gymnastics team. ... Coached field hockey and basketball at Williamstown High School and lacrosse at Glassboro State College. Chris Palladino: The legendary girls' basketball coach at Camden Catholic compiled 660 wins over her 34 years with the Irish. She led the program to a state title in 2006. Palladino also coached field hockey program.

The legendary girls' basketball coach at Camden Catholic compiled 660 wins over her 34 years with the Irish. She led the program to a state title in 2006. Palladino also coached field hockey program. Sandy Ritter: Won over 300 times in a 22-year career as head field hockey coach at Collingswood, which plays its home games on Bea Markwick and Sandy Ritter Field.

Won over 300 times in a 22-year career as head field hockey coach at Collingswood, which plays its home games on Bea Markwick and Sandy Ritter Field. Danielle Ryan: A four-time all-South Jersey soccer player, the South Jersey basketball player of the year in 1989 (she scored 2,115 career points) and a standout softball player at Shawnee High School. Earned four varsity letters for basketball at Florida State University and scored over 1,000 career points. ... Moved on to a career as a physical education teacher, coach and athletic director.

A four-time all-South Jersey soccer player, the South Jersey basketball player of the year in 1989 (she scored 2,115 career points) and a standout softball player at Shawnee High School. Earned four varsity letters for basketball at Florida State University and scored over 1,000 career points. ... Moved on to a career as a physical education teacher, coach and athletic director. Ellen Sayers: A pioneer of girls basketball at Palmyra High School, where she compiled a 130-68 record as coach and earned Carino South Jersey Coach of the Year honors in 1975; moved on to become head coach at West Chester University from 1979-84.

A pioneer of girls basketball at Palmyra High School, where she compiled a 130-68 record as coach and earned Carino South Jersey Coach of the Year honors in 1975; moved on to become head coach at West Chester University from 1979-84. Lexi Smith: The 2011 Burlington County Times field hockey player of the year; set a national record for career goals, with 191 over four years at Florence High School, then earned all-NJAC and all-America honors as a defender at The College of New Jersey, which won a national championship on her watch.

The 2011 Burlington County Times field hockey player of the year; set a national record for career goals, with 191 over four years at Florence High School, then earned all-NJAC and all-America honors as a defender at The College of New Jersey, which won a national championship on her watch. Jenn Stephenson: Scored 163 career goals for the Crusaders' soccer team, which she guided to a national championship in 1994. The South Jersey Player of the Year that season and a Gloucester County Sports Hall of Fame inductee.

Scored 163 career goals for the Crusaders' soccer team, which she guided to a national championship in 1994. The South Jersey Player of the Year that season and a Gloucester County Sports Hall of Fame inductee. Jackie Trakimas: She became the first woman to coach a South Jersey boys' basketball program when she was hired in 2004. Trakimas won 250 games with the girls' programs at Bishop Eustace and Gloucester and won a NJAC title at Rutgers-Camden in 2003. She's a member of the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame.

She became the first woman to coach a South Jersey boys' basketball program when she was hired in 2004. Trakimas won 250 games with the girls' programs at Bishop Eustace and Gloucester and won a NJAC title at Rutgers-Camden in 2003. She's a member of the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame. Karen Thorne: Earned 11 letters, in field hockey, basketball and softball at Shawnee; led South Jersey in goals in 1979 and '80, then moved on to The College of William and Mary, where she was a three-time All-American. Scored 1,300 career points on the basketball court and was a two-time BCT all-county softball player.

Earned 11 letters, in field hockey, basketball and softball at Shawnee; led South Jersey in goals in 1979 and '80, then moved on to The College of William and Mary, where she was a three-time All-American. Scored 1,300 career points on the basketball court and was a two-time BCT all-county softball player. Sharon Tinucci: Field hockey standout at Eastern and Penn State who went on to coach field hockey at Cherokee; compiled a 219-98-40 record there and won a South Jersey Group 4 championship.

Field hockey standout at Eastern and Penn State who went on to coach field hockey at Cherokee; compiled a 219-98-40 record there and won a South Jersey Group 4 championship. Lori Vile: Scored 104 goals in her field hockey career and was also a standout lacrosse player; a member of five different state championship teams in those two sports at Shawnee; moved on to play field hockey at the University of Maryland and made the US National team.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Title IX: Women who blazed a trail as pioneers of sports in South Jersey